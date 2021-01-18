The pompous balls era is inexorably receding into the past, and only a few companies arrange high-society events. In all other cases, small firms and large corporations prefer to have fun at corporate parties. Such parties typically imply two seemingly mutually exclusive conditions: celebrate and have fun and, at the same, time “save face.”

And though a corporate party is not a reception of the British Queen, over the decades of widespread business practice, the world has developed several important rules for holding such events. Let’s talk about the most important tips.

Appreciation Gifts for Coworkers

It would be good to choose small presents for your coworkers and thank them for the successful teamwork and support during the outgoing year.

To manage your time and effort best, consider gifts you can purchase at once, in one place.

Giving such 3D crystal photos, you will demonstrate your equal treatment of your coworkers, but, at the same time, each item will be personalized.

Besides, you won’t have to waste time on last-minute holiday shopping.

Punctuality and Timing

As a rule, experienced party planners set aside a small amount of time to gather guests, usually about half an hour. It is necessary to arrive at the place during this period, or even better – within the first 15-20 minutes.

It is also essential to arrive on time since the management typically takes a greeting and congratulates employees at the beginning of the party. Skipping this part of the event can show your boss that you are only here for food, alcohol, and entertainment.

The same, it is important to leave on time – not earlier and not later.

So as each new dish is served, you can keep track of the timing: let’s say, if the restaurant staff is already serving dessert, then you can guess that the party will soon come to an end.

If the waiters are already cleaning the dishes and starting to mop the floors, do not hesitate: you are very late.

It is doubly unpleasant if you missed the moment when the management and planners leave the party. The etiquette obliges you to say goodbye to them and to thank them for the evening separately.

Dress Code

Of course, a lot depends on the dress code of the company itself, and it is on it that you should focus on choosing an outfit for a corporate party.

Many etiquette experts agree that an outfit for a party with colleagues should be a little more elegant than your usual business suit and certainly exclude excessive sexuality. It is hard to build a professional image. So try not to ruin everything overnight.

Difficulties begin when the party planners indicate a special dress code for the event (you can find it out by reading the invitation or contacting HR), and it is very far from the business chic you are used to. While requirements like a black tie or cocktail attire are quite clear, more creative ideas like

Old Hollywood or the 90s Party can make anyone ponder.

To comply or not to comply? The answer is obvious: of course, you should comply with the stated dress code. Otherwise, the event organizers and your bosses may perceive this as disrespect. However, you may both well think over your outfit to the smallest detail or limit yourself to the general color scheme or accessories.

Communication Essentials

At any corporate party, you will have to communicate with your bosses and co-workers. It would be best if you did not neglect small talks – after all, this is one of the most effective ways to acquire useful contacts, get to know your boss better, knock out some new project for yourself, and so on.

An important point: a corporate party is that rare chance when you can personally see the company’s CEO or someone from the top management and talk to them.

One of the safest options is to go up to the bosses and the organizers and thank them for the great party by noting the decor, menu, or program. It would seem that this is a trifle, but the very organization of such events for such people is at the expense of their working time. Therefore, they will be glad if someone appreciates their efforts.

Etiquette experts also point out another common rule. Talking about work should be avoided, because, after a tiring working day, such topics are not fun.

It is also strongly discouraged to complain about anything – whether traffic jams or your dissatisfaction with the company’s offices. The taboo on negativity also extends to the discussion of scandal and controversial news about politics, economics, religion and, of course, any gossip.

The win-win topics include travel, culture, art, leisure. Keeping a distance, it is appropriate to talk about family matters – for example, if a colleague praises his child’s progress in school, you can try to ask him about it in more detail.

Photos and Social Networks

Capturing yourself at a corporate party is not only permitted but even encouraged. Nobody forbids you to take photos with your camera or smartphone, even if the company has already hired a professional for these purposes. True, certain rules still have to be followed.

Not every colleague likes to be photographed, so you should ask permission every time(!) when you want to take a picture. The same applies to selfies: you shouldn’t just come to the person and immediately take a selfie. Your colleague may well not even have time to get their bearings.

A separate point concerns social networks, especially popular live broadcasts and Instagram stories. Making videos of your colleagues without their permission on the dance floor, at the table, at the bar, and so on is the height of disrespect.

In the end, they may notice an unflattering publication with themselves in the lead role only in the morning – when a good half of your team has already seen it.