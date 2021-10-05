Getting injured can quickly put you on the couch for weeks or even months. Anything can happen, and the path to recovery can take a long time. Dealing with an injury and the pain of healing can be emotionally and physically stressful. Knowing how to help your body heal faster can result in you getting back to your regular routine in less time.

Your body is a master at regenerating its damaged tissues, but it takes time. The good news is there are things that you can do to help speed up your recovery time. From eating a healthy diet to managing stress, paying attention to your body is vital for healing.

During your recovery, you will be making visits to your doctor or a physical therapist like those from oaklandspinenj.com, and you must follow all instructions to the letter. These are professional team members that are invested as much as you are in getting you back on your feet. Let’s look at a few things that you can do to speed up your injury recovery.

Follow Your Doctor’s Orders

Your medical team is an important resource for your healing process. It’s crucial that you keep all of your appointments and attend all therapy sessions. This recovery plan is designed to monitor your process and teach you techniques to help you heal. Follow all of your prescription recommendations and talk to your doctor about your progress or any worries about your recovery.

You may have to go through physical therapy as part of your recovery program. While this therapy can be difficult, it is essential to your healing process. You must attend all of your sessions and participate in every exercise that is prescribed. Most physical therapists will give you a program of healing exercises to do at home. These must be done religiously to help heal your body and keep your progress going in the right direction. Failing to do your therapeutic exercises can result in a much longer recovery time.

Sleep

Most of your healing happens while you are sleeping. If you are not getting enough rest, your body will struggle to repair itself, and your recovery time could stretch out longer than you would want. You should aim to get at least seven to eight hours of sleep every night. If you are struggling to get the rest you need, you can try adopting a sleep routine to help your body gently fall into the right sleeping pattern. Set a consistent bedtime, turn off all electronics, use aromatherapy in your bedroom, or listen to soothing music to help you fall asleep.

Healthy Diet

When you are off your feet, you won’t be able to fix any complex culinary kitchen creations. However, that doesn’t mean that you can’t enjoy a healthy diet. As your body is healing, you must be getting the vitamins, minerals, and nutrients that you need from your diet. Meals that are heavy in vegetables, proteins, and healthy fats can give you the fuel that you need to heal quickly.

When you are off your feet, it’s not so easy to get into the kitchen to create healthy meals. It can be helpful to sign up for a temporary meal delivery service that can bring healthy food options right to your door. Try to avoid comfort food items as they may make you feel better about your situation but are often filled with fatty sugary foods that can result in a lack of energy and weight gain.

Pain Management

Your recovery may be painful and it can be stressful to be uncomfortable when you are trying to heal. Your doctor may prescribe medications to help you deal with your pain. It’s important to only take narcotics or opioids as they are prescribed and only when you need it. Pharmaceuticals can be addictive, so it’s important to be careful with your prescription.

Many people find deep breathing meditation to be helpful in fighting their pain. Natural remedies like CBD oils, stretching exercises like yoga or heat and cold therapy to be effective.

Stay Active

While recovering from an injury can be painful, it’s important not to allow your discomfort to make you too lethargic. Movement in the joints and muscles surrounding your injury can be healthy and help to improve circulation and healing. If your physical therapist has given you exercises, it is crucial that you do them as recommended, even if they hurt. Maintaining regular motion is essential to proper healing.

Stress Management

Being put on the sidelines by an injury or recovery period can be depressing. While you won’t be able to participate in many of the things that you love to do, it is easy for your mood to take a dip. Managing your stress and depression is a crucial part of speeding up your recovery.

Recognizing that the state that you are in is temporary is crucial. Practicing stress busting activities and exercises can also be helpful. Mindful meditation, yoga stretching, and self care practices are all important building blocks to your stress management routine.

Support System

Dealing with your recovery on your own may be overwhelming. Don’t hesitate to rely on your support system. Talk to friends and family members about the things that you may need to make your recovery easier. You may need someone to help you get groceries, or to take the dog out for regular walks. Make a list of the things that you won’t be able to handle during your recovery and try to get the help that you need.

If you don’t have family members that live nearby, talk to your doctor about making arrangements for some temporary help from an in-home care service. It’s important to not to try to take on everything on your own. You could potentially hurt yourself and make your recovery that much harder.

The healing process following an injury can be stressful. It’s critical to follow all of your doctor’s instructions, always go to your therapy sessions, manage your stress, and get the help you need from your support system. If you want to help your body recover, follow some of these tips to get you back on your feet and enjoying your normal life.