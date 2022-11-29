If you’re sitting there reading this while thinking, “If I could only get my software company to convert more leads correctly,” you need a reference page that works. One of the best ways to make your website convert better is through the use of video.

The ultimate goal of any commercial marketing campaign is, of course, to get more sales. Of course, this is a long way, and planning a strategy is probably the most important stage here. Current trends show that video content is the most beneficial in terms of generating leads, so creating and editing a powerful and relevant video is a great way to convert more leads and get more sales.

You can improve your video approach in a number of different ways. Providing the right video material for the appropriate audience is one of these. For software business, the simple the language of the video, the better (if we’re talking about B2C companies). Customers want to understand products and understand why they need them all the while feeling educated. This is where explainer and product videos can be utilized to their full potential.

Create an explainer video

Explainer videos are short and to the point. They’re great for introducing a new product or service, showing how it works, and showing how to use it in real-world scenarios. For example, imagine you had an online platform that helps businesses learn more about their competitors through social media data. You could create an explainer video that shows viewers how they can use your software to do exactly that—and then send them directly to your website or landing page where they can sign up for a free trial of your product.

Create product videos

Product videos are a great way to show your audience what your product is and how it works. In addition to showing the features and benefits of your offering, these videos can help users understand how to install or set up your product. For example, if you’re selling tech support software, a video that demonstrates how easy it is to configure would be incredibly useful for prospects who may not necessarily know how complex setting up such software can be in the first place.

6 effective ways to convert more leads for your software company using video

Ultimately, the most important part of making your potential customers actually watch the video is to post it in the right place. So, how to use the video effectively and generate leads for your IT software business?

Your brand’s landing page. The best way to introduce your company to someone who is first-time visiting its website is to showcase the best things you have: professionalism, cases, work priorities, and values. Also, search engine algorithms tend to raise pages with relevant video content on them higher in the search result page. If someone will google one of the services or products your offer, chances are high that your website will be ranged higher than competitors without video content. Add video content to your e-mail newsletter. If you’re that kind of brand that prefers to update your customers or e-mail subscribers on the hottest industry news and company updates, including the appropriate video in your newsletter is your best option to make these people invested in your company even more. When you want to immediately catch the attention of your target audience, reviews are essential material. By transparently showing customers what other people think of their product or service, utilizing video testimonials can strengthen the marketing approach. Since text evaluations are far easier to falsify than visual testimonies, they are more reliable. Gate a part of your content. Profit from the popularity of videos by putting your finest material behind a paywall. Such a strategy works wonders for warming up clients’ interest in your company. Numerous businesses provide unique charts, documents, and video content with insider knowledge from a specific field of expertise. Many marketing specialists use free-to-download marketing funnel tactics that anyone can study. However, when the most insightful part of this content is hidden, people grow even more invested in the subject, having a motivation to get access to this content. Opt for a short and effective introduction for your product or service on the product or service page. This way, your customers will have a perfect opportunity to explore it firsthand. Master social media formats. Digital networks have been extremely important in spreading the popularity of video content worldwide. It promotes brand exposure and increases fan interaction. Millions of viewers on social media video platforms like YouTube, TikTok and Instagram are likely to watch your video.

There’s no doubt that video content is highly efficient for a strong marketing strategy. If you represent a software company or brand, videos can benefit you with a lot of new customers who are actually invested.

How to optimize your videos for lead generation

Video can be a powerful lead-generation tool for software brands. Here are five tips for optimizing your videos for lead conversion:

Use visuals that capture attention. Videos with eye-catching visuals tend to generate more leads, and viewers are more likely to remember the information they see on screen. Make your video content look good enough to share on social media! Keep it short and sweet. People are busy, and they don’t have time to watch long videos. Aim for videos that are no longer than three minutes, and make sure each clip has a clear message. Use character animation and voiceover. These visual elements can help draw people in and create an immersive experience. Plus, they give you the opportunity to explain complex concepts in a way that’s easy to understand. Use compelling call-to-action buttons or messages at the end of your videos. This is a great way to encourage viewers to visit your website or download your product demo. Also, make sure your video title is catchy enough that people will want to watch it! Optimize key SEO factors like titles, descriptions, tags, and keywords when creating your videos.

Conclusion

If you’re looking to take your marketing to the next level and increase your sales, video is the way to go. It’s easy, it’s accessible, and it can be done with little-to-no budget. With so many brands using videos as part of their marketing strategy today, it makes sense for businesses of every size to get on board with this trend as well!