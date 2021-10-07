Day by day, more people are joining social media and have come to use it regularly. This has made social media a very powerful tool to not only share content and updates about one’s life but also, to market and promote your brand. Social media marketing and digital promotion have become specialized fields in themselves. These days almost all big brands use social media to promote their services and products as well as build a connection with the consumer base.

Even for a person who is not very technically comfortable or who does not have experience with social media platforms, services like Instant-Famous.com have made it a viable option. Different social media platforms can be used to promote your e-commerce in different ways and two different demographics of people. Thus, you need to pick the right social media platform that fits your brand and spread the word about it to your targeted consumer base.

Below is a list of 5 tips that you should follow to pick the right social media platform for your e-commerce:

1. Know your targeted consumer base

Before trying to look for a social media platform to promote your e-commerce, it is important to know your consumer demographics. You should know what your average consumer is like. Do they belong to the older age group or to the younger one? Are they mostly male or female? You need to research a bit for this. Knowing your audience will help you in narrowing down your options on social media that you should choose. This way, it will be easier for you to find the perfect social media platform to reach your consumer base. For example, if your product or services are mainly targeting the youth, then social media platforms like Instagram, Twitter, and Tiktok can be considered great for advertising. If your targeted audience is the working class, then platforms like LinkedIn would be better.

2. Know about your competitors

To make the best out of social media, you need to know research about what your competitors in the market are doing. You can look up here social media pages on various social media platforms. This way, you can also find whether your competitors who are in the same field of business as you are gaining traction on their advertising or not. You can check how many people are engaging with their content across different social media platforms to figure out the best platform for your brand.

3. Use the social media platform that your consumer uses

It is no use trying to maintain a social media page that gets little to no engagement from your targeted consumer base. If you try to make a social media page on all the platforms, it can reduce the quality of your content without adding any actual value to your business. Hence, you should try to focus on a maximum of 2 to 3 social media platforms to grow your e-commerce that your targeted consumer base actually uses.

4. Use different social media to meet different marketing goals

As e-commerce, your brand might have different requirements and needs. A great tip to meet these different needs is to use different social media platforms for different tasks. For example, you can use Instagram to showcase your products, you can use Facebook to set up a marketplace, and you can use Twitter to answer your customer queries. But even when using different platforms for different tasks, make sure to keep it consistent and connected.

5. Know the social media platforms

Last but not least, it is extremely important for you to know about all the different social media platforms that are out there. You need to know what kind of people use social media and what kind of content can be put on there. Only then will you be able to choose the right social media to reach your targeted consumer base. Below is a brief description of the various important social media platforms of the current time.

Facebook – Facebook has an average user base from ages 25 to 34. It is used by over 2.7 billion people. It is a great tool for building loyalty to a brand but has a limited reach as compared to other platforms.

Twitter – It has an average user base from ages 30 to 49 and consists of a majority of male users. It has a total of 353 million users. It is mostly used to build public relations and publish statements and articles. These days the younger generation is also active on Twitter and has made it into a more interactive platform.

Pinterest – it has an average user base from the ages 30 to 49 and consists of a majority female population. It has a total of 442 million users and is based on advertising through pictures and short videos. It is a good choice for a brand that sells something that pictures well, for example, clothing, stationery, home decor, food, etc.

YouTube – It is a very diverse platform that consists of people of all age groups. It has around 2.3 billion users, and it is a great tool for a brand to create awareness. But it is also a very complicated platform, and you need to make sure that the algorithm favors content.

LinkedIn – It has an average user base from the ages of 46 to 55. Around 740 million users are on LinkedIn. It is a great platform for creating brand awareness amongst your peers. But a downside to it is that it does not allow a lot of opportunity for interactions.

Instagram – It has an average user base from the ages of 25 to 34. It has around 1.2 billion users, which makes it a great fat form for advertising your e-commerce. It is great for brands selling products that are appealing to the eye.

TikTok – It has an average user base from the ages of 18 to 24. It has around 689 million users and is a great platform to promote a brand that targets the youth.