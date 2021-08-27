Vaping has become more popular in recent years, and now people use vaporizers to consume cannabis, dry herbs, and flowers. While vaping became somewhat of an internet fad and stereotype, you can now find professionals and people from all walks of life who vape in their downtime or use it as a way to self-administer medicinal marijuana or other types of herbs. In traditional medicine, herbs have been smoked for thousands of years to treat maladies ranging from mental distress and anxiety to physical pain. While you shouldn’t opt for self-treatment over a professional diagnosis, you may incorporate vaping into your symptom management strategy. If you are new to smoking or thinking about transitioning from traditional rolled joints or a bong, here are pros and cons to using a vape.

Healthier for You

Because a dry herb vaporizer uses oil, there is no combustion involved in consumption. This eliminates carcinogens and other contaminants that can lead to respiratory illness and increase the risk of developing lung cancer. Because vaporizers do not produce contaminated smoke or contain chemicals like tar, it is less harsh on your lungs. This can also help improve air quality inside your home.

Though you should still be careful about what type of vape you use. They are not all made equal. Vape pens, for example, have had a controversial history that has led to lung damage and, in some cases, death. You should always do your research and make sure that any equipment you use to smoke dry herbs has been tested and is safe to use. There are both portable and desktop models available to suit your preferences and lifestyle.

Better for the Environment

Less contamination isn’t just good for your body, it helps the planet, too. Vaping can be better for the environment than smoking, but this doesn’t go for all devices. Disposable vapes produce more waste, and e-cigarettes can release nicotine and metal fumes into the air around you. However, opting to vape herb instead of smoke it can reduce the amount of waste you produce. Research once again reigns paramount in that choosing a safe device that has minimal waste and is manufactured responsibility can help you do your part to protect the planet’s air.

More Discreet Than Smoking

One of the major cons people who consume dry herbs face is smoking around others. The intense smell can be off-putting, especially if you are in public or around people who don’t indulge the same hobby. A portable dry herb vaporizer is much more discreet, allowing you to take a hit wherever you want without attracting attention or being disrespectful to people nearby. If you smoke marijuana, then you will benefit the most from switching to a vaporizer. Unlike joints, there is no signature smell of smoke produced, so you can avoid the stigma that many people still attribute to cannabis users.

Greater Taste

Vaping provides an enhanced flavor and purer experience. No matter what herb you are consuming, you can enjoy its aroma and taste much more profoundly with the use of a vaporizer. You can explore a collection of vaporizers that grant enthusiasts a much cleaner experience on this site here. You can choose the right device to suit your preferences, whether that be unwinding with dry herb at the end of the day or enjoying it with friends.

Easy to Use

People who are new to dry herbs can get overwhelmed by all the different accessories there are out there. From choosing the right herbs to measuring the right amount, there’s a lot to consider. The method of smoking plays a large role in how an herb impacts you and your overall experience. Vaporizers are extremely user-friendly with simple designs. You can start using one right out of the box and easily customize it with a variety of different accessories and add-ons.

Increased Use

Making it easier to consume dry herbs can cause you to start smoking them more regularly. While this may not be a bad thing in everyone’s case, it could lead to dependency or worsen one. If you suspect you have a problem or struggle to control your use, then investing in something that makes the experience more accessible and more enjoyable isn’t a good idea. If you are trying to quit smoking cigarettes and turn to vaping instead, this doesn’t mean you will be able to withdraw from nicotine with no side-effects. In fact, for someone who wants to quit completely, you will have to go through detox. It’s better to work through the symptoms and overcome them than try and replace one bad habit with another.

Potential Health Complications

While using a vape can be safer for your lungs in terms of pollution, it still has some drawbacks. For one, it can lead to oral infections that cause gum damage or tooth decay. You could also find yourself becoming dehydrated. Some users also discover they have an allergy to propylene glycol, a chemical ingredient found in many vape juices. It is used to enhance flavor. It may simply be labeled as “PG” on packaging, and while it is found in many other products, it can cause an allergic reaction in some people.

Routine Cleaning Required

Vaporizers do require maintenance, so you’ll have to make sure you buy the right supplies. Without cleaning yours, your device may quickly get a build-up of residue that causes clogs or breaks the equipment entirely. Without cleaning often, you’ll waste herbs and get significantly worse hits every time. This ultimately defeats the purpose and wastes your initial investment.

Battery Life

You will have to be mindful of your device’s battery life and charge times if you plan to take it out with you. Portability is a major advantage for many people, but they should think about how often they’ll really be able to use theirs if they tend to consume outside of the home.

High Price

There are many affordable options on the market, but high-quality products come with a higher price tag. Most decent vaporizers cost anywhere between $250 to over $500. You have to choose wisely and shop around, and you should never go with the cheapest option just because it’s the most convenient. It’s helpful to investigate a product and the company that sells it to make sure you’re getting your money’s worth.