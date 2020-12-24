Project management is important and tedious at the same time. It is imperative for small business IT services companies to ensure that everyone remains on track, targets are met and time and other resources are managed in the best manner possible.

Most of the time, managers tend to rely on smartsheets for project management. The interface of smartsheets is simple and easy to understand, plus almost everyone is familiar with how they work. Although they may prove extremely helpful for small scale projects, they are not as effective for large scale projects or for a company who is working on a handful of projects at the same time.

For such companies, it is best to opt for the best smartsheet alternatives that will make project management as simple as it can be. To help you in this regard, we have compiled a list of the top five best smartsheet alternatives for project management in 2021.

1. Asana:

Asana is amongst some of the most renowned project management platforms that is used by companies and businesses from all around the globe. Plus, it is a software that is backed by a hefty venture capital which surely makes it even more reliable and trustworthy.

They have a lot of features that allow managers to manage projects in an effective manner. From progress reports to color coded projects, Asane ensures that project management becomes as effective and convenient as possible. Another perk is the fact that it can be used as both a desktop application as well as a mobile app so is surely quite accessible as well. Plus, it also offers a huge degree of customizability as the companies can keep adding plugins and modules according to their needs.

It is available in both a free as well as a paid version depending on the needs of the business. If you have a large scale enterprise, you can also get a private quote depending on the exact project management features that you are interested in.

2. Basecamp:

With a total of over one hundred thousand paying subscribers, Basecamp is undoubtedly one of the most popular project management platforms that is used by businesses of all scales and scopes. Whether you are a freelancer or a part-time or full-time worker, it is a tool that is designed to suit everyone’s needs.

Since it is a cloud based solution, users never have to worry about dealing with their computer’s storage. It also supports a desktop as well as mobile app. It not only supports project management but also serves as a communication and collaboration channel where team members can come together and collaborate in real time. You can also link your Google Drive or Dropbox account with Basecamp for data resource management.

The best thing about Basecamp that makes it the go-to choice for freelancers is the fact that the personal version of this project management tool is free. Teams are charges but since there is a fixed subscription fee for an unlimited number of users, that too is a very affordable and budget friendly option.

3. Microsoft Project:

Microsoft Project is not a new name when it comes to project management tools. In fact, it is one of the oldest project management platforms that you will come across. It has all the project management features that you might need. Plus, it too supports both a desktop version as well as a mobile application. Companies can customize templates based on their own needs and it also supports time and resource tracking functionality. You can use it with both small scale as well as large scale projects and even sign up for a cloud based or on-premise subscription depending on the scope and needs of the business or company.

4. JIRA:

If you are looking for a project management tool that can support agile software development, JIRA would be the best choice for you. Agile software development is rapid and project management can get complex since the development, testing and deployment, all are going on at the same time.

JIRA is compatible with almost all leading software development and testing tools. So the users can easily integrate the tools and platforms that they are using. You can also connect productivity management tools with JIRA to further boost the project management and keep all the team members on the same track. Using the issue-tracking and prioritizing feature, reporting flaws and managing feedback is also simplified.

Although this project management tool is specially intended for developers and software deployment, it can still be used for non-IT related projects by customizing the project phases as per the demands of the respective project.

5. Redbooth:

Some project managers face the issue of productivity management when taking care of large scale projects. Redbooth is a project management tool that is specifically designed for such managers. It is an online project management software that is renowned for its simple interface and yet effective contribution when it comes to project management. They also offer many types of IT services that make project management hassle free and seamless.

It will help you create Gantt charts that can be used to divide the project into smaller phases and work on them accordingly. You can assign subtasks to the relevant team members and get the productivity report to analyse their performance.

There are separate tabs for meetings, workspaces and reports plus the projects can be divided into smaller subcategories as needed. Therefore, the entire project management remains clean and organized.