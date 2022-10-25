It’s funny. Gone are the days where making calls or messaging friends were the biggest things to do on our smartphones, it’s all about gaming these days! And smartphone companies are certainly building their devices with that in mind these days.

Ever since the birth of the iPhone in 2007, gaming has simply gone from strength-to-strength, putting people in either an Apple or Android corner to enjoy even console-like standard games.

Today, when it comes to purchasing a smartphone for gaming, there’s so much choice. So, to give you a little helping hand, we’ve put this handy guide together for the best gaming smartphones currently on the market…

iPhone 13 Pro Max

RRP: from £1,049

Display: 6.7in Super Retina XDR

Processor: Apple 5nm A15 Bionic chipset

RAM: Up to 1TB

We’re going to start with the iPhone. Love them or hate them, you can’t ignore the fact that they are amongst the best pieces of kit out there. The iPhone 13 Pro Max is certainly their best device to date and no matter what type of gaming you enjoy, they are perfectly suited.

If you enjoy less demanding gaming platforms like Casino777 can be played with ease, with the A15 chipset making gameplay seem incredibly smooth. Which of course means it can deal with plenty of other games efficiently too, from shoot em ups to even the most demanding game when it comes to graphics.

The super retina XDR screen makes the picture crystal clear, and then of course there’s the rest of the device too, which really elevates it to the best smartphone currently on the market.

We have of course seen the iPhone 14 hit the market in recent weeks, but we are sticking with the 13 as the best option for gaming, and we expect some of the new 14 features to come in the form of an iOS update shortly, anyway, which will only improve the gaming experience.

Asus ROG Phone 5

RRP: £799

Display: 144Hz AMOLED

Processor: Snapdragon 888

RAM: Up to 16GB

The ROG 5 is a gamers dream. It’s significantly cheaper than the iPhone and Asus has long been building devices that are perfectly suited to gaming. This device is specifically designed for that, with a Snapdragon 888 processor and a 144Hz AMOLED processor which makes the picture and gaming more immersive than ever.

It’s an Android device, so you’ll get a wealth of games available from the Google Play store and what’s more, Asus have released a range of hardware, including controllers which can be attached to your device for an even better gaming experience, with the full package even coming in cheaper than some of the more expensive devices on the market.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

RRP: £1,149

Display: 6.8in 120Hz AMOLED

Processor: Exynos 2100

RAM: Up to 16GB

The new Samsung Galaxy has been standing by new iPhone releases for some time now and many in fact prefer this Android powerhouse of a device. The Galaxy S21 Ultra is a gaming device dropped from heaven, offering console-standard performance from the palm of your hand.

It’s at the more expensive end of the spectrum, but you have to pay for quality. Within the device you get an Exynos 2100 processor, a 6.8-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen and plenty of other top of the range features away from gaming too.

Whether you’re a hardcore gamer looking for optimum performance, or a casual gamer looking for a few games of bingo between using your device for all-round usage, the Galaxy S21 really does have you covered. Battery life is also superb on this device and the fast charging element only adds to that.

Red Magic 6R

RRP: From £429

Display: 6.67in 144Hz AMOLED

Processor: Snapdragon 888

RAM: Up to 12GB

If the top of the range devices are a little out of your price range, do not fear. There are a number of smartphones out there which come in slightly cheaper but still offer great performance. The Red Magic 6R is probably the best of these, and like the ROG 5 has a Snapdragon 888 processor, keeping games flowing nicely, while the 144Hz AMOLED screen is just slightly short of what’s offered by other leading phones.

Battery life isn’t the device’s strong point, but at £700 cheaper than the Galaxy S21, it’s a hit that is probably worth taking. Longer gaming sessions aren’t really advised with this device as overheating can be a problem, but if that’s not your style of gaming anyway, then it’s an option certainly worth considering.

Black Shark 5 Pro

RRP: From £639

Display: 6.67in AMOLED

Processor: Snapdragon 8

RAM: Up to 16GB

This phone is no brand new, revolutionary device, but when it comes to gaming it ticks all the boxes you could possibly want. The performance is incredibly smooth and with a 144Hz refresh rate, it can tackle any game you would want. There are also gaming specific features that come with this device, including magnetic trigger features and gesture activate shortcuts.

That’s to name a few and the magnetic triggers certainly make this device stand out. They pop up from the body of the phone and operate similarly to a console controller, and alongside the graphics it means you get a PlayStation like experience on the go.

You can get a full charge in just half an hour, but battery life is a problem, and there are options out there which do have a much better lifespan in a single charge.

Outside of gaming, it functions well and unlike many gaming phones there is also a real focus on the rear facing camera, which has 108 megapixels and a great autofocus function, as well as a 120 degree ultra wide setting.

It is on the more expensive side compared to some competitors but you don’t need any accessories with the phone given the magnetic triggers, so the £600+ price tag does make it worthwhile.