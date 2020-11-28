Online gambling is a trend that became an instant hit. Naturally, in the beginning, it was possible only through a desktop PC or a laptop. However, after adopting various new technologies that were introduced in the years that followed, we can see that online casinos can be accessed through pretty much any device you can think of. Over the years, one of these devices took the prime spot when it comes to usability.

We are talking about mobile phones, smartphones to be precise. Pretty much every online casino supports adopted a new version, for smartphones. Therefore, we can say that the owners have done pretty much everything on their part. Now, it only relies on users if they will accept mobile devices as the primary channel through which they will access the content they want to.

We can see that this is exactly what happened. According to numerous credible studies and reports, we can see that roughly half of all online gamblers participate in these games through their mobile phones. Furthermore, these studies predict that this percentage will rise to 75% by the end of 2020. So, we are practically living this statement. It’s needless to say that the reason behind this rise was the pandemic of coronavirus.

We don’t believe that the researchers had this in mind. However, their predictions have been fulfilled and we are practically living what they’ve stated. One of the finest examples of how this concept can be implemented into mobile devices is online slots. In case you would like to see a good example of how this was handled, we advise you to continue to Playamo. With all this information in mind, we would like to discuss the reasons that will be crucial for this concept in the future.

1. Immeasurable Potential

As you can imagine, the potential for this concept cannot be measured because pretty much every person in the world has its smartphone. Since this is known for a fact, the thing is to reach all those people and convert them to loyal and regular players. At the same time, we can see that pretty much every online casino supports all the major operating systems, notably iOS and Android.

As you can imagine, there are a lot of different options for the players to choose from. It doesn’t really matter which one of those you use, you will be able to participate in your favorite games. You just need to register yourself on one of these sites and you are good to go.

2. 24/7 Access

When you compare online gambling to real-life casinos, you will see that the major difference is in the access, of course, if we don’t talk about the social factor. You don’t need to look at a clock to see when you will be able to participate in your favorite games. When you know that, you should take a look at the difference between playing from your PC or laptop and mobile phone.

Sure, many people could say that you can access your favorite online casino from every possible location through your laptop. However, it should be said that using your smartphone is a much convenient way to participate in these games. Instead of driving to the casino, you will be able to access these games from the comfort of their home.

3. A Wide Array of Options

The result of the implementation of this concept is that the mobile gambling industry has risen significantly in the last couple of years. When we say this, we mean that you have more options when it comes to gambling than you ever had. For example, there are countless different games you can participate in. Furthermore, pretty much all of them come with their own stories.

Naturally, the concept remains the same. However, these peculiarities and perks are things that make it much more interesting than just playing, let’s say, a regular slot machine. At the same time, we feel obliged to say that the quality doesn’t decline over time, no matter how much of these we have in front of us. The developers are more creative than they’ve ever been and we can see the results of their work.

4. Access to Social Media

Even though it may sound silly, but there are a lot of people who simply love to have quick access to their social media accounts even when they participate in some online gambling. We assure you that this was something we thought about as a pretty dubious thing, but we can see that this is really happening and developed acknowledged this feedback from their customers.

Nowadays, we can see that contact with social media is ever-present, even when you participate in online gambling. A high percentage of different websites include this feature, and we can see that this provides some positive results when it comes to their popularity. Their players are much more loyal than with sites that don’t have this peculiarity. A lot more of them will adopt it in time, we are sure of that.

5. A Whole New Experience

Just ask anyone who tried out real-life gambling in a casino and online gambling and you will receive an answer that these two are completely different. Naturally, we know that the lack of social components in online gambling separates them the most. However, the whole experience is much different. When you arrive at the casino, you feel the vibe you can see in Hollywood movies.

While there are people who are still loyal to this kind of gambling, we can see that the majority of people have shifted to online gambling. It should be said that this is a pretty interesting experience since there are not components that we are used to. Instead, you are completely alone with your thoughts and you can focus on your strategy much more than is the case with real casinos.

The Bottom Line

As we’ve mentioned in the beginning, pretty much every person in the world has a small computer in their pocket. This opens a lot of doors and possibilities. Therefore, we can see that one of them is much easier online gambling.