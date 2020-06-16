The Coronavirus pandemic has been a massive challenge for society all around the world. In the United States alone, over 36 million people have claimed unemployment as a result of the widespread shutdowns. And while the government has tried to alleviate that burden, self-employment is one of the best ways that people can get back on their feet.

If you’re stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic, you can still occupy your time with a number of projects that will help you earn money. These are all things that require a bit of work upfront but can reap numerous benefits. In addition, you’ll learn a new skill that you can always have even after the pandemic has ended. Here are 8 small businesses you can start at home.

Teach online classes

Online classes have become the new normal due to the novel coronavirus. Starting an online class can be as easy as 1-2-3. Pick a strong topic, then create an account on Zoom. Craigslist can be a great source for finding participants for an online class. Facebook is also another good source of starting an online class with multiple courses. Tutorials or videos can also be pre-recorded and then posted on Facebook, specifying the course subject and nature.

Become a social media specialist

Social media undoubtedly is the new marketing for the 21st century. Creating a social media company requires only a few resources: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and WordPress Blogs. Creating an account for all four requires no payment, and can be set up in a matter of minutes. The start of any social media presence requires a personality. The personality needs to be unique, creative, and engaging to an audience. In addition to being a successful social media organization one needs consistent fresh content, incredible photos, and very creative writing.

Start your own bakery

Baking can be considered the highest level of culinary art. It requires a remarkable amount of patience and understanding of temperature changes, but once it has been achieved, it can create masterpieces. Creating a bakery business will require all of the necessary kitchen utensils and baking apparatus. Once the topic of production has been perfected, whether it is muffins, cake, or pies, send out some taste tests to family and friends for an overall rating. If the result is well liked, then the business is ready to go.

Start with baked goods that have a long shelf time and have them frozen or refrigerated so that they are easily accessible for orders. Monitor cooking time so that preparation can be in place before taking orders. Take orders, bake, and deliver. Of course, you will want to have a name for your small company. Getting a website and establishing a presence on social media are other ways to really jump start your cooking career.

Start a fabrication company

Fabrication companies are great because they offer you a lot of versatility in terms of the clients and industries you work with. Fabrication encompasses a range of different material types: welding, cutting, grinding, shaping, and much more. Your typical metal fabricator may have the skills to design parts that will suit a myriad of potential clients, but lack the skills to find prospective clients and close those deals. Experts in the field maintain it is important to be outgoing and not scared of rejection.

The best advice in starting a successful fabrication business is to decide what sort of clients you want to work with and to acquire the materials to fit their needs. You can click here to get an idea of what the used fabrication machinery market looks like as you plan your business.

Get into graphic design

Graphic design is a very fast growing sector and now is a great time to branch into the field. There are numerous online courses to learn more about the specifics, and many resources to get connected with people who need graphic design work. Use social media and word of mouth to get your foot in the door with anyone who is looking for help in this field.

Launch a career in freelance writing

Freelance writing is a very easy way to showcase your ability to put your ideas into words. There are a number of companies that offer paid services for articles on a variety of topics. If you feel comfortable enough as a writer, you can apply to any of a number of online publications. Eventually if you write well and establish a name for yourself, you can start your own company and offer set rates.

Become a virtual assistant

There is a huge need for virtual assistants in this modern age of computing. There are numerous companies who are looking for people to help decrease the workload. The great thing about becoming a virtual assistant is that it can also be in an area you already might want to work in. You get to interact with other human beings and establish a relationship with them over time. You can simply use your name or create a company where your services are offered to those who might be interested.

Launch an online store (Amazon, eBay, Etsy, Shopify)

Starting an online store is another business idea that can be done from your own home. There are a variety of ways to go about this, whether you would like to sell your own custom made products, or rely on a third party and use more of a dropshipping model. Try to narrow it down and pick something you are passionate about and have knowledge about. This area of e-commerce is growing quite quickly as more and more people make their purchases online.

Overall, these are just a few of the many things you can do to spend your time in a positive manner during the pandemic. Shopify has a wide assortment of great ideas too. Having your own successful small business is a very useful thing, so make sure to think about what the right fit is for you.