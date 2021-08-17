Digital currencies are ruling over the news and reports. Bitcoin has gained huge popularity over the years. At first, entrepreneurs and businessmen were trying to do business with cryptocurrencies. However, not now. Stores and sites are accepting bitcoin as a payment and not only stores but you can actually buy yachts, jets and cars. If you want, you can buy Tesla and Lambo if you have enough coins.

If you are using an affiliate site, you can make use of cryptocurrency and take your business to new heights. Online shopping is already a trend and it makes millions of dollars of business. However, to make the best use of this platform, you need promotions as well.

For example, there are platforms that provide reviews of various affiliate sites. Consumers and shoppers can check out the reviews and find a trustworthy platform. With the huge number of shopping sites, it is often difficult for consumers to get quality products and services. Furthermore, with increasing competition, you also have to face quite trouble. But not anymore.

Another thing that you can use to see better business growth is through the provision of various payment options. In addition to online and offline transactions, you can actually allow different currencies.

Cryptocurrencies are such a mode of transaction where you can do your business globally. There are no restrictions and anyone can buy anything. So if you are planning on going global, you should offer payment through digital currencies.

So if you are confused that whether you should accept cryptocurrency as a payment or not, we can help you. Here are some of the reasons that will help you out.

1 – Lower transaction fees

One of the biggest benefits of using cryptocurrency is the transaction fees. If you use any mobile payment application or banking network, you have to pay some fee. This is mandatory and you must pay them the fees in order to get their services. However, that is not the case with crypto. The regulatory fee that you pay for cryptocurrency transactions is small.

Furthermore, all of your payment records undergo checkups. You have to pay taxes and provide records of your sales and all that. However, while using cryptocurrencies, you do not have to go through all this. All of your profits will be yours.

2 – Better security

Cryptocurrency has a decentralized system of transactions. Therefore, you won’t have to face the risk of fraud. So if you are using it for your small business, you can have better security with your payments. One of the common frauds that people do is canceling the payments. They will purchase something and give you transaction proof. Afterward, they will cancel the transaction.

However, in the case of digital currencies, there are no third parties. Therefore, no one will be able to cancel the payment once the sender confirms it. Furthermore, the risk of getting a bounced check is also not there. This is because of the system of digital currencies. If the sender does not have enough coins in his wallet, the transaction won’t proceed. So if you are selling something, it is sure that you will receive the payment.

3 – Instant processing

The digital world is instant, there are no delays as long as you have an active and speedy internet connection. All you need to do is to approve a transaction and the system will process it. Therefore, with digital currencies, you won’t have to face any delay.

If you use a banking channel to carry out your major transactions, or payments to your parties, it will take some days. However, this is not the case with crypto. Irrespective of the size of the payment, it will process in a regular way. Thus, you can instantly pay the other party and get your stock.

4 – Go global

Although there are still some countries where cryptocurrencies are still not legal but they are not that significant. Online business is more in developed and developing countries. Furthermore, the countries that have yet not recognized crypto as a legal currency are underdeveloped and some developing ones. This is because of the lack of security that they can offer to their people.

Therefore, considering the overall business approach and demand and supply rule, crypto can be beneficial for your online business. If you want to expand your business to a global level and want to sell products and services internationally, crypto can be extremely beneficial for you. You do not have to wait for the payment, no need to get less pay because of transaction and exchange fees.

Irrespective of the place of living, your buyers can pay you instantly. Furthermore, all the payment and profit will be yours. You do not have to pay any tax on it because there is no regulatory authority involved in it.

The downside of using cryptocurrency

Although there are various benefits of using digital currencies but there are also some downsides.

Volatile market

Cryptocurrencies have a volatile market. This is the biggest risk and also the biggest benefit for you. It can be beneficial as well as disastrous. For example, the price of Bitcoin was steady for some time. But then Elon Musk tweeted that now you can buy Tesla with your Bitcoins. It instantly rose the price of bitcoins.

If at this point, you just received the payment from your customer, you will gain profit. However, if you had to make a payment, you will feel anxious. You will think that if only you had waited for a few hours, you will have to pay fewer coins.