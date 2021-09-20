Playing roulette is a passion for many casino lovers. It is an addictive entertainment that promises quick and easy wins.

Who hasn’t ever tried to beat the so-called “devil’s wheel”? It can be benevolent but also dangerous. You have to play with your heart, but also with your head.

Roulette was introduced in casinos at the end of the 18th century. Since then thousands of players have tried to find the right strategy to succeed in the game.

Roulette has been so successful as a casino game that in the 21st century it is still offered in all reputable gambling establishments and is also part of the main attractions of online casinos, such as Casinoselect.ie, where it is one of the most popular games.

The game is fun, but not knowing how or how much money to bet is a very common mistake among beginners.

Betting strategies do not include cheating

First, let’s clarify something important for you to know. The roulette strategies we are referring to are not cheating. They do not affect the house edge or reduce it for the benefit of the player.

No system or strategy for playing roulette can influence the outcome of the spins. The strategies are aimed, above all, at applying an intelligent bankroll management that benefits the player when he is on a positive streak and protects him when he is on a losing streak.

The best roulette game strategies are aimed at maximizing the return on the bet and minimizing the risks.

Classifications according to betting progression

Do you know what negative progression is? Negative progression is used in systems such as Martingale, Fibonacci, Labouchere and D’Alembert.

Negative progression systems propose to increase the size of the bet after losing a round.

Other systems, such as Paroli and Parlay, propose the opposite and, therefore, are known as positive progression bets, since they involve increasing the bets after a winning round or roll.

There is a third classification which is the so-called level bets. What are they, specifically? It is a method in which bets remain the same regardless of the results obtained.

Martingale strategy, one of the best known strategies

The Martingale strategy is one of the oldest and most popular strategies used by casino players. And it is particularly well known among those who play roulette, either online or in land-based casinos.

The system was devised in the late 18th century and is still used today. It is simple to understand.

Among the reasons for its popularity is that it works for several casino games. It works for traditional table games such as roulette, but it also applies to blackjack, baccarat and craps.

What is the idea behind the Martingale strategy? It’s all based on the assumption that exponentially increasing bets helps players overcome losing streaks.

Let’s use an example. Let’s say you decide to bet $5 as a base. After each losing round you should bet, according to the Martingale strategy, $10, double the base bet.

In this way, if you win a roll, you reduce the bet again to the base unit.

Although it is a well-known and popular system, it also has its risks. One of the main ones is that you may face a long losing streak, something that is not as unlikely as people think.

You have to have the funds to sustain this strategy and the nerve to face a long losing streak and still keep doubling your bets. It is a strategy that requires nerves of steel.

The Martingale strategy for online roulette requires being disciplined and keeping calm no matter what happens. At the same time, it requires having a budget that allows for several rounds of doubling the base bet. If you are short of budget, the Martingale strategy might not be for you.

Fibonacci Strategy

This strategy is named after an Italian mathematician who lived between the 12th and 13th centuries. He was the creator of the so-called Fibonacci Sequence or Fibonacci Succession. This sequence has applications in a lot of fields, such as game theory, computer science and mathematics. In addition, it is interesting to know that it also appears in biological configurations.

Roulette players for many years have been using the Fibonacci strategy, which is considered to be one of the least aggressive and the least risky for the player.

It is important to clarify that, like the Martingale, the Fibonacci strategy does not apply to inside bets, only to outside bets. It is useful in games that offer results close to 50/50.

The Fibonacci strategy forces you to bet according to a sequence. When you win, you have to go back two steps in the sequence. Here is a hypothetical example of a sequence.

Round Money bet (units) Result Total earnings 1 1 Win 1 2 1 Lose 0 3 1 Lose -1 4 1 Lose -2 5 2 Lose -4 6 3 Lose -7 7 5 Win -2 8 2 Lose -4 9 3 Win -1 10 1 Win 0 11 1 Win 1

American roulette or European roulette?

Is the “nationality” or type of roulette important? Yes, it is a difference that you should know before playing the game.

You should know that American roulette gives a greater advantage to the house compared to the European and French versions of roulette. The presence of two squares marked with the number zero makes the chances of winning a little lower in American roulette.

Inside or outside bet?

Risk has the upper hand here. Inside bets are less likely to succeed but, if you win, they usually offer higher dividends.

Inside bets are made by betting on a single number or a small group of numbers from the entire roulette wheel.

Want to take a chance? Place an inside bet. Do you like to go the long but safer route? Go for outside bets, such as red/black; odd/even.

Safe bet

If you are just starting to play at online casinos and roulette appeals to you, you will want to avoid risk. Therefore, I advise you to place safe bets, or as safe as possible. Outside bets are recommended for players who are new to online gambling.

You can opt for the typical red or black bet, where you bet on the color you think will be the winner. You can bet on the type of number, even or odd.

These types of bets generate winnings of 1:1, that is, you will win the same amount as you bet. However, the odds of winning are close to 50%.