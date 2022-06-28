Road trips aren’t just about the destination: the journey counts too!

You want your long ride in the car to be as comfortable as possible.

One way you can achieve this is by choosing the right type of footwear for your trip. Nobody likes to deal with painful feet after going all that distance to a place they’re supposed to enjoy.

So, what are the best shoes to wear on a long car ride? How to make the right choice? What NOT to wear?

Here are the answers.

Comfort above all

Whatever you decide to wear, make sure it’s as comfortable as possible. Long car rides aren’t the place to try out your new pair of heels – no matter how fashionable they look. Wear something simple and comfy – your feet will thank you later on.

We’re talking about sneakers, surfers, ballet flats – whatever you feel the most comfortable in. If you’re not driving, you could opt for a pair of sandals or flip-flops as well (though they’re not our first choice for reasons we’ll explain later on).

Either way, as we’ve already established a couple of times now, comfort should come first. Everything else is of lesser concern.

If you’re headed towards somewhere fancy…

Now, if you’re headed to a formal event such as a business trip or a wedding, you probably don’t want to arrive there in your old sneakers. This, however, doesn’t mean you can’t change your shoes upon your arrival. Simply take them in a bag with you and change into them when your long ride comes to an end.

The only semi-formal footwear you can wear during your ride is probably loafers and ballet flats. Both of these options are also suitable for driving, so they’re certainly worth the consideration.

Of course, our primary advice is to change to your „fancy shoes“ once you arrive at the event in question. It’s a great way to give your feet a break after a long day.

Opt for closed-toe footwear

People usually go with open-toe shoes during the summer to keep their feet cool. We believe that to be a mistake. You’ll have cool air pumping through the foot vents – your feet are unlikely to feel hot with the AC on. In fact, they might feel a bit cold after a while!

Closed-toe shoes are simply a superior option for long car rides. This especially goes if you’re behind the wheel – driving in your flip-flops (or god forbid, barefoot) is not only unsafe, it’s also illegal in certain areas!

Besides keeping your toes warm during the ride, closed-toe shoes are more suitable for exploration. If you plan to make a couple of stops to explore an outdoor area, you wouldn’t want your feet to be left exposed – it’s uncomfortable, and in some cases, a bit risky.

Heels are a big no-no

We’ve already mentioned this before, but we have to say it again: heels are NOT suitable for car rides. They might be your favorite pair of shoes and you probably look great in them, but they’re simply not suitable for sitting in the car for hours on end. Leave them in the trunk, and wear a pair of sneakers instead. You’ll feel much more comfortable during the entire ride – take our word for it!

Flats, on the other hand, are perfect for road trips and other types of long car rides. Moccasins, loafers, sneakers, running shoes, slipons, canvas shoes – the options are endless, so you can still look fashionable (and feel comfortable) when you travel! If you’re interested in seeing some good examples, you can do so at Bruno Marc. It might make you reconsider your thoughts on flats and their „unstylishness“.

Again, if you want to wear your high-heels after you arrive at your destination – you can! There’s nothing wrong with it either – just take them with you and change into them once your ride is over.

Wear cotton socks

Cotton socks are vital to your comfort when you’re traveling somewhere far. They absorb sweat the best, which means you won’t have to deal with odor and itchiness. Don’t think about wearing anything else – cotton should always be your first choice.

We also advise you to carry a replacement pair in case your feet start sweating too much. Keeping them dry is of the utmost importance, as you don’t want to risk an infection.

While your choice of socks doesn’t have much to do with your choice of footwear, it’s still worth the mention. There’s nothing worse than your socks getting all sweaty and wet while you’re in a moving vehicle and can’t do anything about it – even the most comfortable shoe in the world can’t help you get rid of that icky feeling.

Your shoes shouldn’t be brand new either

If you don’t have anything suitable in your closet, and you’re planning on purchasing new shoes for your road trip, make sure to break them in well first. Your feet need some time to get accustomed to the new pair – make sure you wear them as much as you can before you take them on your journey with you.

If you don’t want to scuff or scrape them by wearing them outside, put them on inside! They’re brand new after all – your floors won’t mind.

Either way, no matter which pair of shoes you choose, make sure you’ve worn them for a bit first. As we’ve mentioned right at the beginning of this short guide, comfort should always be your first priority.

The conclusion

Flat and close-toed shoes are the best for all kinds of long rides: they’re comfy, suitable for driving, and will keep your feet protected and warm. Think of loafers, runners, sneakers, espadrilles, mules, and derby shoes!

Besides that, remember to wear cotton socks and bring a pair to replace your „road trip“ shoes if necessary. With all of this, we’re certain you’ll be as comfortable as possible during your long drive.

Bon voyage to you!