Remote working had a huge moment when the COVID-19 pandemic required businesses and employers around the globe to send their workers home to work remotely from home. Since working remotely offers myriad benefits to both businesses and employees, it also presents several security challenges that are totally different and not present in traditional workplaces. In this era of remote working, the ability to share files online, collaborate effectively, and communicate smoothly is necessary to run and manage processes in the workplace efficiently.

VPNs are the traditional solution for secure remote access to sensitive business data and files when employees are working from home or while on the go. A virtual private network builds a layer or private and encrypted tunnel to encrypt the traffic between your business network and employees’ devices. But VPNs are usually difficult to manage and support. Employees often face troubles connecting to business data warehouses or files and also experience connectivity issues when using VPNs for secure remote file access. This is the place where secure remote file server access without a VPN comes into play and offers employees easier, quick, and secure access to business data and files. Experts at triofox.com said that secure remote access matters a lot and can increase the operational efficiency of your business incredibly.

Why do you need to secure remote access without a VPN?

When employees working from home or other remote locations, the nature and scope of cybersecurity threats are totally changed. Different types of security risks occur like employees’ dependence on PCs, internet routers, and other hand-held devices that could be infected by cyber threats like malware or spyware. Such devices are hard for a company’s IT professionals to secure and manage. Using public and unsecured internet connections for connecting and accessing systems that exist in the offices is another genuine threat. The use of a VPN could be a quick solution to make remote file access secure but it can also cause several issues like trouble connecting, poor connectivity and slow transfer speed, etc.

Alternatively, secure remote access without a VPN makes sure workers who are remotely accessing your file server or business network are authenticated and using a secure internet connection. Remote file server access simplifies the remote access process with no employee training. Even the use of VPN and the need for support calls is also eliminated. It also gives your employees peace of mind to make them feel the same as they are connected to the file server right in the office. In the aftermath, employees are better able to access necessary files and collaborate with other workers to complete more in less time.

How Secure Remote File Server Access Works?

A remote file server solution streamlines remote access to your Windows file servers by offering a secure and easy to use remote file access interface for your remote team. Such solutions don’t extract data and files from your original file server but provide a secure and vigorous remote access policy to authorize your workers to access and connect to the files or data they need to perform their duties effectively. In simple words, these remote access solutions add another strong layer of security between your employees and your file server. They run a secure remote access policy check before allowing an employee to connect to your database.

Benefits of using Secure Remote File Server for your Business

Centralized Management of Permissions and Access

When you are using a secure remote file access server, you and your employees can connect to the server and access necessary files from one central location. When a company’s data is stored on different servers and PCs, it is difficult to control permissions and access for sensitive business data. Instead, a file server allows you control access so there are no chances of business data and files getting leaked to malicious persons.

Faster and Secure Remote Access

A remote file server solution offers you faster and secures remote access to make sure your employees are able to access business files and data quickly whenever needed. They can connect to your file server securely even without using a VPN to help you access necessary data or files instantly.

Cross-Platform Support

Most of the remote file servers are developed to help employees connect to the file server by using different devices like desktops, laptops, tablets, and smartphones. As a result, they can access necessary files and business data without facing the barriers of time and location. It allows employees access required data or files anytime anywhere to accomplish more in less time to increase business productivity and efficiency.

Reduced Business Costs

Investing in a secure remote file server solution can help you cut the operational costs down incredibly. As it established a secure connection between your file server and employees, there is no need to pay for VPNs, ransomware, and other security tools to ensure data security and safety. No employee training and support calls are required to keep the business processes running.

Enable Decision Makers Access to Useful Data Anytime

When you are using a remote file server to access business data, it allows c-suit officials and decision makers to access data and files anytime anywhere they want. It helps them make productive decisions in a timely manner to increase productivity and overall operational efficiency. Moreover, a secure remote file server allows them to connect to the business database even without using VPN upon using public connections.

Enhanced Security

While several risks are associated with sharing sensitive business files, investing in a secure remote file server helps prevent all possible risks and issues. A reliable remote file server access provides secure remote access just as you work in the office by using a business network. It insulates the network of your business from unmanaged and less secure devices to help your employees access required data in a secure way. Remote file servers eradicate possible threats from unmanaged devices and public connections to keep your corporate data and files protected from malicious persons.