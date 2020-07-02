Want to know the best strategy to win at slot that’s proving more difficult to tame than you thought? You are not alone in that, as thousands of Aussie gamblers are wondering about just the same thing.

Gambling is supposed to be fun and easy, but the more you know about it, the more options seem to surface. Someone may be indeed just enjoying the thrill of winning, no matter how much or how often. But for most this thrill has a crucial component – the expectation of a huge reward up ahead.

If you are wondering whether it’s possible to always win online slots, read on to discover some of the secrets. Those will make you a better pokie player and boost the chances of winning.

Prepare yourself…

Playing pokies is easy. Winning, on the other hand, takes time and a great deal of dedication. That dedication stems from understanding what you are doing and adapting strategies for your particular situation.

If pokies are just fun and you aren’t in it for the money – great, that makes it real easy. In that case, you will enjoy Televegapokies even more, without risking a cent. Playing for fun is not limited in time, and all games you see are available, even live dealer ones.

Picking the kind of pokie that will give you better chances of scoring a handsome sum is paramount. But even the best slot machine strategy has to be applied to the right machine.

Have you been choosing your games based on the word “jackpot in the name? Or maybe you relied on the potential win declared? Because that would be a big mistake, in both cases.

There are two key aspects that matter – RTP and volatility. Add the right kind of strategy – and you are all set.

1. RTP

Essentially what you need is a machine that can offer a better payout percentage, also known as RTP. RTP stands for “return to player” and describes the percentage of money won back after being put into the game.

Which RTP is good

RTP of 93% for instance means you get back 93 dollars out of 100 invested. That’s pretty average and unimpressive, and yet this is what you’d get for most games offered.

An RTP of 98 or even 99% is awesome, as you can imagine. If you can get anything above 97% – that’s already good, but clearly, the higher – the better.

How to know your machine’s RTP?

RTPs are not a secret. But in most cases, you won’t find them right in front of you. The manufacturer is counting on you being more excited about the theme and features than the cold hard numbers.

But it’s easy to find the percentage by just googling it. There are quite a few websites where RTPs, among other things, are given for pretty much any pokie out there. The RTP can also be found in pokie settings, just need to look close.

This is probably the easiest and the fastest way to instantly improve your chances.

High RTP slots for Australian gamblers

As it happens, NetEnt has probably the most slots with most appealing RTPs. Sadly, Aussie customers cannot play any of them for real money due to the provider’s policy. But there are quite a few others to try, just to mention a few:

– Ugga Bugga – 99.07%

– Ooh Aah Dracula – 99%

– 1429 Uncharted Seas – 98.5%

– Rainbow Riches Pick and Mix – 98%

– Jokerizer – RTP – 98%

2. Volatility

Volatility, or variance, stands for the risk level of the game you are about to play. The risk is always in play, granted, but this parameter matters because it tells you how you are going to win.

Say you are playing a pokie with low volatility. This means your odds of winning are higher, and spinning the reels often gets you a little something.

But this is also the downside. The wins you do get aren’t as impressive as you’d want. The odds of winning get lower for high variance games, so it all comes down to the right size of bankroll and strategy.

Such games will reward you much more generously, if and when you get lucky.

To sum up, a low-volatility pokie gives you lower win amounts, while a high volatility one offers higher payouts. The latter, however, is riskier to play.

High-volatility pokies to consider

Here are some of the most popular machines with high variance. Whether to go for them or stay away is up to you.

– Book of Dead (Play’n’Go)

– Fat Rabbit (Push Gaming)

– Book of Ra (Novomatic)

– Bonanza (Big Time Gaming)

– King of Atlantis (IGT)

How to know your slot’s volatility

Volatility is not something you can learn quickly and without any trouble. It will take some searching. However, there are still plenty of options, including websites that specialize in keeping players happy by offering those insights.

Another way to tell is by how often you win and how much. It’s pretty easy to figure out after a hundred or so spent. Casino bonuses are of great help – you can double your deposit and give it a proper spin.

To be clear – high volatility slots are best for those dreaming big. Low volatility slots are designed for players that appreciate the excitement of little wins often accompanied by amazing animations. If you want the perfect balance, go for medium variance ones.

3. The strategy: don’t hope for a miracle

Some players’ strategy is to hold out and keep their bets small. That way, in their opinion, it will take longer for the bankroll to thin out. This is one of the biggest mistakes if you are indeed after a sizeable win.

The issue with this strategy is that you cannot land a big win by putting down a single cent.

Bets of $0.01 are not going to give anything as they simply do not unlock any rounds of value. Also, to get a jackpot you will need to bet on every single payline there is. So slots with those numerous paylines aren’t as tempting as they appear at first sight.

The bottom line is, minimum bets get you nowhere, and $0.01 does not make an overnight millionaire. This means the amount of your bet ultimately does determine how much you win.

You’ve got the advice – now it’s time to win

Winning big time playing online pokies is not easy, but possible. And the best part is, there are a few simple things you can do to improve your chances considerably.