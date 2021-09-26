Science-fiction is one genre that’s imagined in various ways through various mediums. Games are the only mediums you can interact with and feel like you’re a part of the story. This genre has produced lots of different games, but there are some franchises that have stood the test of time. With that said, here are some of these franchises:

The Fallout Franchise

The post-apocalyptic world of Fallout has been keeping players entertained for years. It has been putting them through all kinds of challenges in the forms of taking care of settlements and taking on warring factions while dealing with the mutants after the nuke. New Vegas is hailed as one of the best in the franchise and besides the usual grind in the post-apocalyptic world, you’ll be able to visit some casinos and earn gear in the game by playing casino games.

The Dead Space Franchise

Unlike the previous one which can be described as a survival franchise, this is a horror franchise. In it, you step into the shoes of Isaac, an engineer part of a skeleton crew, sent to investigate what has happened to a mining facility. Very soon you learn that the facility has been overrun by Necromorphs, aliens you wouldn’t want to see at the end of a dark alley. Your girlfriend is also on the ship so you’ve got another reason to be there.

Once you find the mysterious Marker and uncover the truth then you escape only to wake up to another mess on Sprawl. Now you have to deal with the aliens again in a city and find out the story as you go. The second game is pretty scary to play and stays true to the elements that made the first one a masterpiece. The third one is relatively scary and it focuses more on action than horror. It’s an OK game that completes the franchise.

The Half-Life Franchise

This is one of the most popular sci-fi franchises of all time. In the first game, you’ll meet Gordon Freeman, a physicist that’s late for work at Black Mesa. Once an accident happens in the facility the mysterious Xen aliens find their way into the world and you must find a way through them and a way to shut the portal. You’ll also fight against special marines sent to destroy the aliens and kill all the researchers they find.

You’ll also meet the mysterious G-man in the end, but that won’t be the last of him. The first game ends with you dead or in stasis, and the second game follows the latter choice. As G-man wakes you up, you’re sent on your mission and this time you’re dealing with the Combine, another alien race and your job is to help humanity repel them. The game is continued through the next 2 episodes and the Half-Life: Alyx game. It’s a prequel-sequel title.

The Mass Effect Franchise

Mass Effect is another amazing sci-fi franchise for you to try out. It’s a third-person franchise where you play as Commander Shepherd. You’re sent out on many missions to defeat the Reapers and prove that humans would make worthy Spectres. Specters are special agents of sorts that complete missions on an intergalactic scale, for the good of the galaxy. All the other aliens are much more advanced than humans are, hence the need to prove ourselves.

You’ll be commandeering a ship and visiting various planets and completing main and side missions to get to the main goal. You’ll also meet all sorts of people and they can be a part of your party when you go to another planet. They all have different abilities and perks so you need to pick them carefully before each mission. The combat is that of a third-person shooter whenever you face various enemies. The first 3 games make for an excellent trilogy, so you can start with them.

The Starcraft Franchise

This is another interplanetary and interspecies sci-fi franchise that can be considered one of the greats. It’s a strategy franchise made up of 2 games and their expansions. In the first one, you meet the Zerg, an alien race that’s attacking the Terran government. A small group of rebels led by Mengsk overthrow the government by luring more Zerg. The newly crowned emperor lets his second in command, Kerrigan, die and his first in command, Jim Raynor, deserts him.

The second game follows the events of the first one and Jim Raynor takes the fight to both Mengsk and the Zerg. The twist happens when he finds out that Kerrigan is the new Queen of Blades leading the Zerg. Both games come with expansions where you get to play as the other races in the game. The Protoss and the Zerg included. The gameplay is simple, you need resources for units and building as well as upgrades. Sometimes you’ll need to complete your objective within a certain timeline and other times you’ll have as much time as you want to. You’ll get a good story and great entertainment as you race your way to victory.

Conclusion

These are only some of the greatest sci-fi franchises that you can enjoy. Most of them are RPGs that will put you in the shoes of a certain character, but all of them guarantee a great story and an interesting way of telling it. Brimming with main and side missions, and all sorts of colorful characters these sci-fi franchises will have you glued to your chair.