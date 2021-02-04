Even though there are many life activities we can postpone for a safer time, there are others that we simply cannot delay. A visit to the doctor is one of those things. Consulting with our healthcare providers is an essential task we should continue to commit to especially during a pandemic.

Read this article and we will help you navigate your way to a healthier condition, because the stronger our immune systems, the stronger our chances of keeping COVID-19 at bay.

COVID-19 Symptoms

Let’s start with some basics.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), fever, fatigue, and a dry cough are the most common signs of a COVID-19 infection. These symptoms are not that out of the ordinary and can easily be mistaken for the flu. One less likely symptom of COVID-19, however, that has strangely affected numerous people is the loss of the sense of taste or smell. To ensure that a possible spread is contained, everyone is advised to assume it is COVID-19 when these symptoms start presenting.

Should you or someone you know have these symptoms, you must call your trusted physician for advice. You will not have to see your doctor; instead, you will most likely be directed to the closest testing facility.

If you have any anxieties about getting tested, you must remember that it is better to know for your own peace of mind. Stress can do a lot to weaken our immune systems, and right now, we need to stay at our best.

Non-COVID-19 Medical Concerns

Say you are not troubled by a possible COVID-19 infection and you just need to see your doctor. Maybe you have a medical condition that requires regular checkups, or maybe you have a minor injury that needs to be looked after. How do you see your physician during a pandemic?

It depends.

You will have to determine yourself if your concern is something that will require the physical presence of a doctor. Sometimes, the answer will be quite obvious, especially if it involves treatment that you cannot perform. If you are still unsure, you can call up your doctor’s office to get their opinion. Once you inform them of your situation, they will be able to let you know if you should be attended to online or on location.

Many people have turned to internet search engines for their medical advice during this time. It might be because they cannot afford to see a doctor outright, and it can also be because it is just preferable to going outside. In any case, it must be kept in mind that self-diagnoses can do more harm than good and the same goes for taking any medicines that have not been duly prescribed by a real doctor.

Virtual Consultation

Due to the current situation, a lot of health practitioners are only offering virtual visits. This kind of medical consultation is performed completely online. A strong and secure internet connection will be required and oftentimes, a special login and password will be provided for the session.

When you call your doctor’s office, the medical staff might discuss with you the appointment schedule and the available time slots you can choose. Some doctors however make use of a self-scheduling system that you can view online. The great thing about this is you don’t have to make a decision on the spot in case you are not sure of your own available time. The staff might send you a link to the scheduling system, or you might be able to access it straight from your doctor’s website. All you’ll have to do then is select the time slot you prefer once you have made up your mind.

Before your appointment, make sure that you keep the important details that were sent to you. Find a good well-lit area in your home in case a visual examination will be performed and, more importantly, check if your device has enough power for the video conference.

Face-to-Face Visit

If it happens that even after securing a virtual consultation with your doctor, you are still instructed to stray outside your home, here are some important things to bear in mind.

It might be because you need to get a certain test to arrive at a diagnosis. You might also have a wound that needs treatment by someone who has medical experience. Nevertheless, as the COVID-19 pandemic drags on, a physical meeting with a physician will be unavoidable for many of us at some point.

The WHO has advised that those aged 60 years and older are at much greater risk of getting seriously ill from COVID-19. According to the latest data, COVID-19 fatalities persist at 3 percent overall. People with obesity, high blood pressure, heart issues, and cancer are also in danger of experiencing extreme COVID-19 effects. Should you be advised of the necessity to get outside treatment and you belong to this risk criteria, this is an opinion that your doctor will have arrived at after weighing the cons.

Fundamentally, the same scheduling process will probably be performed even if you ultimately go for a face-to-face consultation. You will still need to get in touch with your doctor’s office whether by phone or by e-mail, and you will be able to secure an available time frame to speak with your physician.

Before you go out for your visit, don’t forget your face mask and other personal protective equipment. Remember that cloth masks do not provide any protection at all against the virus and Dr. Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to the President, has even declared that it would likely be more effective to wear two masks instead of just one. Finally, as everyone has been saying since 2020, wash, wash, wash your hands!

COVID-19 is a danger that affects all of us. Young or old, healthy or not, the virus has infected millions not just in the U.S. but across the globe. At this time, the best way forward is the one that provides us with the safest path. Don’t skip on your medical appointments because when we protect ourselves, we also protect the ones we love.