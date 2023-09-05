Are you a music fan dying to see your favorite artist in concert, but don’t want to break the bank? You’re in luck! We’ve got the scoop on 10 proven ways to save big on concert tickets. From pre-sale codes and rewards programs, to hidden discounts and ticket giveaways, we’ve got you covered!

So put your wallet away and get ready for some serious savings—it’s time to get concert tickets without blowing your budget.

1. Buy Tickets Directly from the Venue

Purchasing tickets directly from the venue is a reliable way to secure tickets at reasonable prices. Avoid scalpers who often overcharge and may sell counterfeit tickets. Prioritize research before making your purchase. Compare ticket prices at various venues and online ticketing platforms like StubHub and Ticketmaster. Familiarize yourself with each venue’s refund and exchange policies. Also, check seating options to ensure you’re getting the best value for your money.

2. Enter Ticket Giveaways

Participating in ticket giveaways is a fantastic way to score prime seats for your desired show without splurging. While winning isn’t guaranteed, it’s worth the effort. Establish connections with event promoters and compare ticket prices to capitalize on opportunities. Seek discounts on platforms like Groupon and LivingSocial. Join venue and artist mailing lists to stay informed about upcoming concerts and promotions.

3. Use Pre-Sale Codes

Utilizing pre-sale codes can guarantee discounted tickets. Whether it’s for a concert or theater performance, locating the right pre-sale code can lead to savings. Compare ticket broker options and research prices, especially if you plan to buy multiple tickets. Stay updated on pre-sale times through online sources, social media, and artist/venue newsletters. Loyalty programs from vendors often offer exclusive discounts and early access to pre-sale events. SeatGeek, known for offering some of the best deals, is an excellent platform to explore for discounted tickets.

4. Look for Hidden Discounts

Hunting for hidden discounts online can lead to significant savings. Joining fan clubs and forums related to artists or venues can grant access to exclusive pre-sale codes. Explore package deals that bundle tickets with meals for extra savings. Always compare prices across different websites and search for available coupon codes. Be cautious of scams and remember that if a deal seems too good to be true, it likely is.

5. Check Classifieds and Resale Sites

Scouring classifieds and resale sites can yield excellent deals, with potential discounts of up to 50%. Research ticket prices before committing to a purchase. Compare prices from scalpers and online resellers with official vendors. Watch out for additional discounts you might have overlooked. Be cautious of potential scams and deals that appear too good to be true.

6. Use Rewards Programs

Exploring rewards programs can be a lucrative way to uncover savings on concert tickets. Loyalty programs, credit card offers, cashback deals, discount codes, and package deals are readily available. Rewards programs offer discounts on multiple ticket purchases and perks like early access to pre-sales. Credit cards often provide special offers, such as discounts and waived fees. Cashback sites like Ebates offer savings by shopping through their links. Discount codes are also accessible online.

7. Follow Artists on Social Media

Staying updated with your favorite artists on social media can grant you early access to concert tickets and exclusive deals. By following artists online, you can track their tours, check their official websites, join fan forums, and sign up for newsletters. These actions can provide access to discounts and promotions, ensuring you don’t miss out on savings.

8. Go to Shows on Off-Nights

Attending concerts on less popular nights can be a cost-effective choice. Conduct research on ticket prices and consider travel expenses. Compare ticket vendors, investigate potential scalping opportunities, and inquire about local discounts. This approach allows music fans to maximize their entertainment budget and enjoy their favorite acts live.

9. Buy Tickets in Bulk

Purchasing tickets in bulk can result in significant savings. Compare prices across different venues and ticket resellers. Examine their policies, as some may offer discounts for buying multiple tickets at once. Consider splitting tickets with friends to benefit from lower prices. Monitor ticket price trends to seize opportunities for group sales.

10. Buy Tickets in Advance

Secure your spot at concerts by purchasing tickets in advance. This not only grants you access to better seats but also saves you money. Check seating charts to find affordable seats with a good view. Compare ticket prices from various vendors for additional savings. Verify ticket policies, including fees. Seek discount codes and research upcoming artist tours for potential deals. Your next concert experience might be just around the corner, waiting for you to seize an awesome deal!

Conclusion

Saving money on concert tickets can be a tricky endeavor. With the right tools and knowledge, however, you can save big while still getting to experience your favorite artists live in person. By utilizing presale codes, signing up for fan clubs and memberships, checking local ticket outlets, booking early, and more, you can secure great deals on concert tickets – allowing you to save money without missing out on any of the action. So don’t wait until it’s too late – make sure to take advantage of all these methods so that you can get the most bang for your buck when it comes to saving money on concert tickets!

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the best way to find out about upcoming concerts in my area?

To find out about upcoming concerts, you can search for local venues online and follow them on social media. You can also keep an eye out for ticket brokers or subscription services that offer discounted tickets. Additionally, if you’re willing to do a bit of bargain hunting, you may be able to find cheaper tickets from third-party sellers like StubHub or Vivid Seats.

Are there any discounts available for students?

Yes, there are discounts available for students. Ticket resellers often offer student eligibility to purchase discounted passes. Additionally, some venues may have youth or senior discounts that can be applied when purchasing tickets. Be sure to research ticket prices in advance and look out for promotional codes to make the most of your savings.

Is there a way to get refunds on purchased tickets?

When buying concert tickets, it is important to research the refund policies of the ticket provider. If you purchased a second-hand ticket from a reseller, they may not offer refunds or exchanges in case of cancellation. It’s also important to compare prices between different vendors when buying tickets and check if there are any resale markets with discounted tickets available. Buying strategies like these can help save money on concert tickets while still getting your desired seat at the show.

Are there any special discounts for military personnel?

Many venues offer special discounts for military personnel. Local venues may provide free tickets or discounted prices to veterans and their families, while some college campuses offer deals for students and alumni through online ticket exchanges. It’s always a good idea to check the exchange policies of different vendors as well as compare pricing between different sources when looking for concert tickets. Taking advantage of military benefits can be an easy way to save big on concert tickets.

Are there any online ticketing sites that offer better prices than others?

When looking for concert tickets, there are many online ticketing sites to choose from. Seat selection and price comparison can help you find the best deal. Early access to tickets is also available through subscription services or pre-sales. Additionally, coupon codes can be used to save even more money when buying concert tickets.