Over the years, you’ve spent so much money in fancy salons where you’ve just shortened your hair and cut off split ends. The hairstyle has been the same as before, but your wallet has changed its content, and it has gotten thinner. You’re probably shocked as well, especially once you do the math and understand your yearly expenses. But there is a way to put an end to that. Learn how you can save every penny and still have a great hairdo by reading the article down below!

Top 8 Smart Ways To Save Money On Haircuts

1. Do your own highlights

Want subtle highlights in your hair, but don’t want to empty your wallet for them? Well, you don’t have to, because you can do it by yourself! Squeeze one lemon into a bowl, dip a clean toothbrush and gently comb through your hair. After that, sit in the sun for about 45 minutes to an hour. Repeat this once every two weeks to naturally lighten your hair with safe and harmless products! You will spend barely anything, and you will have a hairstyle like the one from the salon.

2. Stop using a razor

How many times did it happen that your hairdresser used a razor to make your hair look “thinner”? The answer is probably quite a few, but it’s time to put an end to this. Your hair may look thinner, but if the hairdresser is using the razor, it causes split ends to emerge way faster and sooner, and you will, once again, have frizzy hair because of this. Ask your hairdresser to use scissors instead – they can make your hair look thinner (if that’s what you really need) with a pair of scissors, too!

3. Find a shade that is similar to your natural hair color

It hasn’t been even two weeks after you’ve dyed your hair, and you can already see the roots?! Now, it looks like you need coloring again. If you want to avoid these things from happening, consider coloring your hair in a shade that is closer to your natural hair color. By doing this, the difference in colors will no longer be visible, and besides, you won’t have to color your hair as often as before. Not only this will save you some money, but it will also prevent your hair from drying out!

4. Use color shampoos between the dyeing period

If you don’t want to dye your hair that often, but want to have bright and nice colors, then you should consider using color shampoos. These have pretty much the same pigments as a dye, but they do not damage your hair. However, they don’t last as long as the dye and are washable, but they will serve the purpose, i.e. you will have nice color until your next visit to the salon. Besides, these shampoos are a lot cheaper, but even if they are, they will still help you to recover your hair strength and make it look shiny!

5. Cut your hair at home

When you sit in the chair, in front of the mirror in a salon and see your hairdresser doing crazy stuff with scissors, it seems like their job is pretty much difficult. No matter how difficult it looks, I believe that you can do & recreate similar things at home & solely on your own. However, if you’re not quite sure how to approach your luscious strands, you can always ask a friend or a family member to help you with this. If you only need to trim your bangs a little bit or align the ends, then it’s easier to use a trimmer. Instead of giving money to your hairdresser, you can save it for a new pair of shoes!

6. Book an appointment at a beauty/hair school

When you need a simple trim, or just a super quick blowdry, then you may want to consider making an appointment at a beauty/hair school. Most hairdressers (who are still in school and are learning how to do this job) are supervised by a professional so you don’t have to worry about them making a bad haircut. Some larger salons offer discounts or internships. You can enjoy it without spending a lot of money. Another option is to apply as a salon model. While you may not be able to choose a hairstyle, most hairdressers will be careful and choose the hairstyle that suits you & your facial features the best.

7. Smart use of shampoo and conditioner

A good haircut must be followed with decent care. To make your hair look healthy, it is important to choose shampoo and conditioner that are suitable for your hair type. It may take some time for you to find the perfect duo, but it will be worth it in the end!. When you wash your hair, you need a small amount of shampoo to be massaged onto your scalp. Avoid washing the ends, because the shampoo will only dry them out. Instead, use conditioner on the ends and not on the scalp. By doing this, your hair will be nourished from the scalp till the ends, and it will be shiny again!

8. Buy a silk pillowcase

If you want to avoid having split ends and save money by not going to a salon every month, then you can buy a silk pillowcase. Sleeping on a silk pillowcase will help prevent hair breakage and damage that happens at night as you turn around while sleeping. Cotton and other materials cause friction, which will result in damaged hair. This little money-saving tip will do you wonders in the long run!

Finding a way to save more money?!

Many people find saving money challenging since it requires them to give up some of their favorite things. Well, it doesn’t have to be like that anymore! If you visit greenpromocode.com, you can find a lot of promo links and coupon codes that merchandise particular offers. You’ll find great online discounts from 100000’s stores. Make sure that you use them asap and before they expire, and get the best deal that works for you!