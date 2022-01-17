Commercial construction workers not only use their pickup trucks to get to and from the jobsite, but they also use them to cart construction materials, tools, and equipment. They also use the vehicles on weekends to transport the kids to their soccer games.

These days, pickup trucks outfitted with digital infotainment systems, ASB ports, Wi-Fi, and more can double as mini, mobile offices. You might just consider the pickup truck to be the perfect vehicle for both work and pleasure.

But on occasion, a pickup truck driver who’s not aware of his or her surroundings on the jobsite can cause a personal injury to one or more workers, or perhaps causing injury to themselves. This is especially true of cramped urban construction jobsites found in major cities, like Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York.

According to the BarnesFirm, an LA car accident lawyer, construction sites are very dangerous places to work and navigate with any vehicle. Workers, including those operating trucks and equipment, must be aware of what’s happening around them at all times. Cranes, trucks, equipment, and large power tools can all assist workers in doing an effective job, but they can also cause serious injuries when put in the hands of workers who are negligent and/or inexperienced.

Designers and engineers of the modern pickup truck are well aware of the dangers posed by a driver who is negligent and/or complacent in one fashion or another. That’s why these days, there is so much emphasis placed on a pickup truck’s safety.

According to a recent report on pickup safety by Carfax, there’s nothing more important for a construction worker than staying safe on both the jobsite and the road. While trucks don’t get the overall safety attention that sedans and SUVs seem to get, it is still a matter of paramount importance to truck designers and engineers.

With that in mind, truck experts ranked the safest pickup trucks available on the truck market in 2021 and based their findings on crash-test scores from both the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).

They also calculated the cost of purchasing the trucks that featured the following important safety features: automatic emergency braking or AFB, blind spot warning or BSW, four-wheel drive or 4WD, and all-wheel drive or AWD. Believe it or not, the best trucks aren’t always the most expensive trucks. It is important to consider safety over the cost when choosing the right pickup trucks for the job site.

All that said, these are some of the safest pickups for maneuvering both the road and the tightest commercial construction job sites in America.

The 2020 Honda Ridgeline

IIHS Rank: Top Safety Pick

NHTSA Rank: 5 stars out of 5

When it comes to overall safety on the road and the jobsite, the Honda Ridgeline is said to lead the pack. The most recent model features driver-assist systems (ADAS) that includes collision warnings (a must on a crowded urban jobsite), adaptive cruise control for the highway, lane keep assist, plus lane departure warnings. It is an ideal compact truck and is built on the unibody platform. The truck will ride like an SUV than a pickup and is popular for the plush interiors. There is ample rear-seat room, infotainment features, and driver assistance features. The pickup truck can handle most of the things you can ask for.

All Ridgelines also come with the electronic gear you might require of a mini-mobile office including ASB ports, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay. Both the RTL-E and Black Edition models are outfitted with BSW, AWD, and rear cross traffic alert systems.

You can expect to pay around $44,000 for this “safe” pickup truck.

The 2021 Ford F-150

IIHS Rating: 1 Good rating out of 1 test

NHTSA Rating: 5 stars out of 5

Still one of the most popular trucks to be found on construction jobsites all across the U.S. in both urban and rural settings, the Ford F-150 boasts new safety features like collision warning and AEB. It also features Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The XLT edition is equipped with rear cross traffic alert and lane keep assist systems. The truck is the best blend of design and intelligence that is paired with the top-grade muscle. It is tough, equipped with the latest technology and can allow you to work smarter and harder.

4WD is a popular option while automatic transmission comes standard.

You can expect to pay around $48,000 for an F-150 that comes equipped with all safety features.

The 2021 Ram 1500

IIHS Rating: Top Safety Pick

NHTSA Rating: 5 stars out of 5

Also considered one of the most popular pickup trucks to be found on both the road and the jobsite, the powerhouse Ram 1500 comes standard with automatic transmission. However, most key features are considered addons. But ADAS features along with infotainment tech aren’t considered expensive addons. This truck has raised the expectations for the entire breed with its luxury interiors and top-quality ride. It can easily exceed the fanciest versions of the best trucks in the industry. Equipped with split-folding tailgate, air suspension, and touchscreen, the pickup truck will take your experience to another level.

The Big Horn edition is said to come with forward collision warning (handy on both the road and the construction site), BSW, AEB, rear cross traffic alert, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay.

While the TRX model comes standard with 4WD, you can get it as an addon in all other models.

How much will you pay for a Ram 1500 with all the safety features included? $53,000.

When it comes to safety, power and muscle, these are the top pickup trucks in the USA. They are equipped with the latest technology and have a classic design. It is worth spending money on these trucks as they will make your job easier and quicker. Remember, these aren’t the most expensive trucks either but they are the best when it comes to quality and performance.