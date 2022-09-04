The stock market has become a very lucrative place to invest in over the years. While some people may consider it a gamble, others are looking for ways to earn from their investments without risking too much. There are many brokers out there who claim to offer safe investment options. In reality, they may not be reliable or provide the best returns.

The truth is, everyone can advertise their services the best way they can. Also, while something works perfectly for someone, the same thing can be a complete catastrophe for others.

So, are you looking for a reliable trading platform? Are you afraid of risking your money? Which is the safest broker to start investing with? Should I go with a broker or should I use my bank account? How much should I invest each month?

You may have plenty of questions on this topic, and you can’t get all the answers at once. Instead, you can use the online resources to compare different brokers and trading services, to estimate which one is the best choice for you. If you click here, you will find a nice example of how to decide which broker to use.

Furthermore, you can see if you are eligible for that investment volume, or if you have to go for smaller and simpler investments.

What do you need to know about brokers?

Financial services firms offer brokerage services such as stocks, bonds, mutual funds, etc. These companies charge their customers fees for these services. The customer pays a commission to the brokerage firm they choose to invest in.

There are two types of brokers: full service and discount. Full-service brokers provide complete assistance with trading activities. A discount broker does not provide support during the execution of trades but has other benefits that give them an edge.

As a beginner, if you are looking for a broker who offers low commissions, discounts, and no minimum deposit requirement, then you are at the right place. Choosing a discount broker is an advantage because they usually don’t charge any fee for opening an account. This means that you can invest little or nothing initially.

If you already trade investments regularly, then choose a broker that provides higher security and more features. For example, some brokers allow you to see real-time quotes, trade from multiple accounts, and manage your portfolio without having to log into separate applications.

And now, let’s see what are the safest choices you can make:

1. eToro

eToro is considered the world’s leading social trading platform (STP). It aims to make investing easier and more accessible to everyone. Users have over 100 assets to choose from including stocks, cryptocurrencies, ETFs, and indices. You can also refer friends using their referral program and benefit.

2. Investing.com

Investing.com provides comprehensive stock market education and tools to facilitate investor decision-making. It features a Stock Screener section where you can search for stocks based on criteria including industry, price range, and company size. You can also create watchlists and save searches to track specific companies easily.

3. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a global electronic marketplace that allows clients to buy and sell securities directly from registered brokers using the Internet.

What is unique about this service is that it offers an educational program that will help beginners better understand what they need to do. You also get a comparative and technical analysis of all your activities.

Of course, you also have customer support, with the help of which you will be able to overcome any possible problems. Their chatbot is available 24/7 to answer questions or connect you with a customer support agent.

4. Charles Schwab & Co., Inc.

Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. is a leading online brokerage that has been operating since the 1990s. It offers financial services to individuals, institutions, businesses, and governments worldwide.

In addition to its direct access service, Schwab offers telephone advice, trade executions, account management, transfer agent services, clearing and settlement facilities, and compliance products.

5. Binance

Binance is a leading crypto-to-crypto exchange, providing trading platforms where people can buy, sell and hold cryptocurrencies. It supports trading in around 100+ coins and tokens and provides margin trading functionality.

Binance is currently ranked as the world’s largest exchange based on trade volume, processing some $3 billion worth of trades per month. Also, it supports fiat money deposits via credit cards and bank transfers. Binance offers competitive fees and high liquidity

6. Coinbase

One of the most popular and widely known cryptocurrency exchanges, Coinbase was founded back in 2012. Today, its platform facilitates over 13 million users and offers digital currency storage through the Coinbase wallet.

Coinbase is regulated by the US Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Users have full access to their accounts 24/7, and they provide a simple interface that makes it easier for newbies.

7. Fidelity Investments

This is an extremely good platform for beginners, which is easy to use, although it offers a rich selection of different tools and features. It is a competitive service, which is dedicated to various types of trades and investments, especially exchange-traded funds.

The platform itself has a news and research section, which is especially useful for beginners. You will not find an option to trade cryptocurrencies on this platform.

However, in the name of inclusiveness, we have also included platforms that are combined and exclusively dedicated to crypto in this article.

Final words

Now you know what you have to do if you want to start investing in stocks, mutual funds, or cryptocurrencies. Finding a platform that offers educational resources is the best way to start your endless journey full of excitement and experience.

Once you get into this world, you only have one choice – to grow all the time, learning more about different investment aspects. But, your goal is to stay safe during that process. We are sure you will pay enough attention to that aspect, in order to stay successful in this market.