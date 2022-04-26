Startups are the future. In addition to that, they’ve been present for a while now. Each day we have hundred new ones popping out. But, staying alive and growing is the issue. It’s all about doing it efficiently and fast. These days slow things don’t grow. Slow growth means that the competition can eat you alive. Luckily you can prevent this. As our business environment evolves we have more and more SaaS tools that can help any startup grow. Now, that the coronavirus pandemic is finally coming to an end, 2022 could be the year of startups.

If you’re ready to start a new business venture, have one thing in mind – software as a service should be your friend. These days no startup should be sentenced to fail, considering how much help can be found online. If you’re new to this field, you should take all the help you can get. This article is a form of help, and you should embrace it as we’re going to give you the 5 best SaaS tips and tools to grow your startup in 2022. Keep reading and find many interesting ways you can help yourself and your business. Let’s start with the advice sharing.

Sprinto

When it comes to startups, none of them can’t succeed without a proper web presence. These days, everything revolves around well-built websites, cloud-based storage, and high-end security. Above all else, you need to secure your property, both on the ground and the net. Data is the blood and bone of every successful company and yours should be no different. To feel safe and ensured that your data is where it should be and under protection, there are many compliances available that give you that insurance. One of the primary ones, in addition to many others, is SOC2. Back in the day, only major companies needed to have these types of insurance. Today, they stand equal for both major players and young startups. While you wouldn’t be inclined to think about them some time ago, today they’re a must. But, you can have professionals hand them on your behalf. So, if you’re interested in having the right people on your side from the get-go, you’ll contact sprinto.com straight away. With their software on your side, all the worries about the data and security of your partners and customers will be cast aside due to the high-end security they provide.

G-Suite

Doesn’t this ring a bell, or not? We believe it does. G-Suite was once better known as Google Apps for Work. Regardless of the name, the set of services it provides is what every good and healthy startup needs. Once your business starts growing the need to handle multiple tasks all at once becomes predominant. The best way to do it as efficiently as possible with the least hassle is to do it all on one platform. So, emailing, schedule matters, document sharing, and similar tasks can all be done through the G-Suite. All of the apps one startup can need in the domain of communication and data sharing are located within this software. It eliminates the need for invoking some other platforms, which could make things more complicated for both you and your employees and customers alike. Check them out before you decide to make a move in this domain, and trust us you won’t move past them.

Slack

No, this does not mean that you’ll be able to slack while at work. No, startups need constant work in all fields for the sole purpose of improvement. Luckily that’s what this interestingly named software brings to the table. With this SaaS, it’s all about communication. It is focused on internal communication in all sorts of enterprises. For employees and owners, it is a great way to remain in touch and dedicated to completing projects and tasks on time and with efficiency. It can achieve all of this by keeping track of all calls, voice messages, texts, and any other form of communication all tied together and in one place. Furthermore, by using the same platform you can connect with other companies, your partners, customers, or other teams.

Clickup

When it comes to the success of any startup, it all revolves around your ability to complete all tasks on hand efficiently, properly, and on time. To ensure this, the best way to go is to have a designated app for that purpose. Project management matters the most when it comes to business and with Clickup you can easily get a grasp on how to handle them the best way possible. This software is used by many companies, including big ones, with a track record of success behind them and by the smaller ones just starting their venture. What all of them have in common is the need to be able to remain completely focused on the management of any ongoing or future project. Clickup can take care of the smallest tasks that can come your way and scale even the biggest of projects to a precise delegation of the biggest ventures your startup can take on.

Calendly

Scheduling is vital when it comes to any business. A startup is destined to fail if you can’t handle your obligations. This is why is essential to keep track of them in a timely and well-organized manner. To be able to rely on an app to handle your times and dates you need to be able to trust it. The only way to trust software is to work with highly developed ones. Calendly is precisely that. You can rely on it to memorize and keep track of all of your tasks, meetings, and appointments of all kinds. You can use it in combination with many other applications as it gets along well with various other software and those that operate in the same field. If you scroll back to the start of this article we can assure you that it bodes well perfectly with G-Suite for example. This is a clear sign that you won’t make a mistake by using any SaaS from his list.