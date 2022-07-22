When you are a landlord, your primary concern is who are you going to let use your property. Logically, you want to ensure that you are going to find responsible tenants that will take care of the property, pay the rent on time, and who are reliable. Even though it would be great to assume that your tenants are trustworthy, you can regret it in the end. We are not even aware of the fact how some people can act and pretend to be perfect when in reality they can hide a thing from the past that can harm us.

Therefore, as a landlord, you need to do everything that is in your power to find out red flags if there are some. This is why we are going to talk about the tenant screening process. In fact, the process of this kind is ideal to fully get the picture of who your potential renters are and whether they are good people, responsible and reliable. Now, you are probably wondering how you can run a background check on potential renters. Do not worry, because we got you covered with this comprehensive article that will tell you everything you should know about background checks and rental screening.

What is a background check and why is it important?

Before we start with the process of background checks on tenants, it is important to primarily define what this term actually stands for. In general, a background check represents an extensive overview that will display you some significant personal information about some person such as personal criminal record, evictions, education details as well as employment history, and many others. All of the gathered data will provide you with a clear picture of who is the person you are going to let use and rent your property. In short, background checks show:

• Eviction history

• Criminal records

• Public records

• Verification of identity

• Government watch list status

The biggest problem that many landlords are facing is renting property to someone they do not really get a chance to know. Logically, in the best interest of every landlord is to lease the rental property to someone who will pay the rent on time, that will try to contribute to the rental community, and most important of all, maintain the given property cleaned and in the best possible condition.

Even though you can never guarantee a person, still a background check will help you understand more about your potential future residents and provide you a good insight into their past. For instance, many residents will avoid mentioning if they are having some type of hidden past such as past evictions, etc. Therefore, with the background check, you will not be afraid of whether or not your potential residents are hiding something from you. In the end, you will be peaceful in the terms of giving them keys to the property.

How to run a background check on a tenant?

Now it is time to explain how you can run a proper background check on tenants. Below, you will see a step by step guide that we prepared for you! So, let’s get started.

You first need to get signed consent

The primary thing you need to know is that you are not able to do the background check on your potential tenants if you do not have their permission to do that. Therefore, before you even think about starting with this process, you need to get their written consent and approval, so you can continue with the rest of the steps. It is highly illegal to obtain an activity of this kind and to check someone’s past and personal information if you are not allowed to.

Your rentals must know what you are doing with their personal information. It would be a wise idea to include in the rental application the section where you are asking for their consent about the background check. You have also the other option of creating a separate form for them where they are going to sign you the permission.

After that, you can obtain tenant information

You are going to need a couple of information from your potential residents in order to start with the process of background checks such as their names and social security number. Therefore, get this required personal information and move to the next step of the tenant screening process.

You must choose an approved background check service

When you are screening a tenant, you should know that you actually have different background check services that you can choose from. You can compare the options and find the service that most suits your preferences. However, it is necessary to make sure that the service you select is approved by the Federal Trade Commission.

After you got the consent and approval from the residents and their personal information, you can pick the background service and run the report. You can obtain the Instant Tenant Screening on the Weelo app that will provide you All-In-One Report.

The next thing is deciding how you are going to pay for the background check

You must know that every type of background check comes with a different price. We found the most budget-friendly option and mentioned you above. However, you can come across some services that are charging even $40.

You must create a plan ahead of time on how you’ll use the information

Logically, before you got the results of the report, you must create a plan in your mind about what are you going to do with the information and whether or not they are going to affect your decision. For instance, you must decide whether you want to give the property to people who have been evicted or have some other type of criminal record.

It is very important to be a fair landlord and to set the limits you are going to respect. Everyone deserves the same standard and respect, therefore do not discriminate against people because of their problems in the past.