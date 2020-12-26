Your front door is the most important part of your home. It’s what keeps your belongings safe and completes the entire look of your house when viewed from outside. Needless to say, a front door is the main security layer, and it’s worth having one that’s of top quality.

But, security is not everything. People replace their old front doors for numerous reasons, some practical and some purely aesthetic. All in all, if it’s time to replace, you shouldn’t feel discouraged to do so. A brand-new front door can really improve your quality of life. Let’s take a look at these five signs that you shouldn’t ignore if they are a part of your daily life.

1. It takes a lot of effort to open or close it

If you happen to be an older person, and you don’t really have the same amount of energy you had a few decades ago, chances are that you’re facing a problem, or struggling each time you need to open or close your old front door. This doesn’t seem “as serious” at first but when it keeps on happening every single day it eventually becomes a really frustrating thing that can set your entire mood in the wrong direction for the rest of the week.

It’s really difficult to manage maneuvering these old doors when carrying groceries or anything else in your hands, and so trying to open them with your legs or something similar may lead to injuries, which unfortunately are a huge problem at a later age.

2. You’ve recently beautified your entire home, but same old doors remain

Everybody wants to live in a nice-looking home, and we occasionally put in the effort to make our living area look as beautiful as possible. We re-paint the walls, change the fence and invest in new windows, but there’s still something holding us back from achieving the look we crave. What’s that? Well, our old front doors.

It’s a pretty awful sight to have a totally new look for your home but the same old doors remain. So, if you’ve recently put the effort to make things look better around your entire place, it’s time to put the cherry on top by adding in a new door, one that’s more secure and looks better. Don’t know where to start? Worry not, there are tons of options available on the internet. Klarwindows.co.uk is a website where you can learn some more.

3. It’s not pet-friendly and you’ve recently got yourself a new friend

If you’ve lived your entire life without a pet and now all of a sudden you decided to purchase either a dog or a cat, chances are you’ll have to replace your old front doors that are not pet-friendly. Otherwise you’ll have the chore to get up and open then close the door so your pet can freely leave the home. Then, you need to do the same thing whenever they decide it’s time to come back. It doesn’t really sound like the most optimal thing you can do with your time, does it?

This is why we simply suggest investing in a pet-friendly door and you’re done with the issue once and for all. Your pet is happy and so are your legs. Is all this worth the money? Definitely.

Modifying your already-existing doors is a possible option as well. But, we’re not really sure if you’ll be able to get it done without any previous experience in it and without the right set of tools. You can always try though, but if you fail you’ll definitely need a new door then.

4. Your home was recently robbed and goods were stolen

It’s really not worth it to keep your goods and belongings in a home that doesn’t have a secure door. Unfortunately, crime is a part of life and our society. Although authorities do their best to prevent it, it still happens and nobody is 100% safe from a robbery. If someone has the intent to break into your home they’ll find a way to do so, but you can really up your chances to remain safe by investing in the single most important security layer, and that’s a proper front door.

Back in the day almost anything could be lock-picked but nowadays we have the technology to create really complex locks, and that slows down the robbers by a lot.

If you’ve recently experienced a robbery or something similar, maybe it’s time to replace your old door with something safer, something that won’t be breached as easily. Or, even if your home wasn’t under the attack, it’s still better to prevent it from happening rather than take action after it does happen.

5. It no longer functions properly

Everything ages, and so do we, but when we’re talking about something as important as a front door for your home, it’s really not wise to disregard the fact that it may be time for a change. If your door simply doesn’t close properly or you really need some extra effort to get it open, it probably is a good time for a new investment. Sometimes even the looks are enough to tell you whether the door is holding up well or not. But if you’ve recently purchased a home and you want to keep the old door that came with it, we strongly disagree unless it has been recently replaced. These things really suffer from wear and tear, and that can impact your personal safety as well as the safety of your belongings.

Conclusion

Changing your old front door is something you need to do every once in a while, especially if you recently bought a home that has a door in really bad shape. Your front door is the main security layer in your home and you shouldn’t neglect the importance of it. Most people don’t really know when the right time is to make the change, but thankfully we made it all clear in today’s article. We’re really thankful you read this and we wish you the best of luck with your future purchases. Stay safe, wear a mask and we’ll see you in the next one.