Do you want to get your damaged and corrupted videos back? If yes, you are in the right place. In this article, we will provide you with some tips to do it correctly. Many people often get perplexed when it comes to repairing damaged video files. It is because of a lack of knowledge. Also, there are many ways to do the same. They don’t know what the most effective one is. You don’t have to worry. We have prepared this article to clear your every doubt. By the end, you will know the best option to start the process.

Technology has transformed people’s lives in many ways. You can do various things just by sitting at home. You might be surprised to know that all corrupted video files can be restored using online software. There are plenty of options for you regarding the same. One of the best platforms for repairing files is Wondershare Repairit. You will never regret using their video repairing software.

You might be curious to know the methods to get your corrupted videos again. So, without wasting any more time, let’s dive deeper into the same.

What are the tips to repair damaged and corrupted files?

Check your drive: The first thing you need to do is check your drive. It is only possible if you have stored your files on external drives like USB. Sometimes, the problem is not with the file but instead with the hard drive.

You can take help from different applications to find the issues in it. For this, you have to connect it with a laptop or computer and scan for viruses. After doing it, you can recheck it. If the files are still not working, you can update the video player you are using. Well, this tip might be beneficial for you to consider.

Online recovery with software: As we mentioned before, various software applications can help you with the same. But you might get confused as to which one to choose. A straightforward way is to research the application. You can read reviews and articles about the software you have chosen. Once you find out whether it is reliable or not, you can quickly make a decision.

Sometimes, people use the wrong software to repair the video files. In this way, they lose their data within seconds. If you don’t want to put yourself in such a situation, you should consider analyzing the reliability of the online tool.

Use VLC media player: VLC media player is the most popular video player. You might be surprised to know that you can use this one to get your videos back. You need to follow these steps-

You have to open the player first. Then you will see an option of Media. The second step is to clock on the Convert/Save option. Now, you need to add the file on the same. Once you have added the file, you need to click on the Convert option. You will see Video- H.264 + MP3 (MP4) in the menu. Select it and click Start. You are ready to go.

The whole process might be time-consuming depending on various other factors. So, you have to wait for a few minutes. After the process, you have to recheck the video if it is working or not. In some cases, it is pretty challenging to find the reason behind the damage. If the problem still arises, there is another method.

In this method, you have to use the backup of your video.

After backing up, edit the extension to .avi.

Then, select the option Tools> Preferences.

You have to click on the Always Fix. It will be present on the Damaged or incomplete AVI File option.

Now, you have to add the file you want to repair.

The second method is also time-consuming. However, it is more effective than the first one.

Convert into another format: It is another trick to get your files back, even if they are damaged or corrupt. It doesn’t matter whether you are a beginner or expert in doing this.

Anyone can do it in simple steps. Many people often think that all the techniques are complex. But it is not always the case. You have to understand the process, and you will do it effortlessly.

You have to use the VLC video media player, but you can also use another app. Open it and get started with the process. You will see an option of Convert/Save on the Media button. Now, add the video file to it. Once you have added it, you need to select one of the formats to change the current one. The most famous ones are AVI, MP4, MKV, WMV, and MOV. If one format doesn’t work, you can try another one. Well, it depends on the type of issue due to which the video has been corrected. After selecting the format, you can click on convert. You might have to wait for some time for the conversion.

What are the reasons that video files get corrupted or damaged?

It is a pretty challenging thing to know the reason behind damaged files. However, one can find it by analyzing the problem carefully. There might be multiple causes regarding the same. Here are some examples-

Frequent error: Are you facing errors every time you convert your video file? It is strong evidence that your video has been damaged or corrupted. This problem is the most common among all others.

Sometimes, one cannot download the videos due to some issues. It is also an indication that your videos are no longer working.

If your device shuts down while your video is playing, it means it is a corrupted file.

The Bottom Line

In conclusion, we would like to say that it is not a complex task to repair a damaged video file. You can try various methods and techniques for the same. We hope this article helped you in understanding all the tips for repairing videos in detail.