Hailstorms are unpredictable, and there isn’t much drivers can do to protect their cars from sustaining damage. Some parts of the country are more prone to hailstorms. As a concerned owner, have you ever wondered how to repair hail damage on car exteriors?

Well, the best defence against financial drainage following hail damage is to purchase the right type of car insurance policy. While your liability insurance won’t cover hail damage, the experts at Surex can recommend the right plan for you.

If you are tools-savvy, you can try and repair minor damages arising from hail damage yourself. However, this would be a test of your patience as well. In case the damage is severe, there’s no alternative to seeking professional support.

When does hail damage usually occur?

It’s natural to expect hailstorms, sleet, and snow during the winter and fall. However, hail damage is most common in spring. Hailstorms are unpredictable and can surprise you even during the summer months.

Following hail damage, the dents in your car would bother you the most. Scratches, chips, and scrapes are also common. Under severe conditions, hail can also crack the lights, mirrors, or windows.

If you end up damaging your windshield, you need to get it replaced by professionals. In case of minor damages, you can try your hand with the tools and fix the same.

How to repair hail damage on a car like a professional

You need different sets of tools to address each type of hail damage on your car. If you are wondering how to repair hail damage on car exteriors, we have some DIY solutions for you.

1. Heating and cooling method

With your car suffering a dent, the metal would stretch to some extent. The heating and cooling approach can help you fix this issue. Use a heat gun or hair dryer to blow the heated air directly on the dent. The setting should be on medium or low in the blower. Just after heating the metal surface, apply dry ice to the dent.

With this method, the metal would slightly expand. The instant cooling would contract the metal quickly. As a result, the metal in the dent would pop back to its original shape. Remember, excessive heat can damage the paint.

2. Using pushing tools

Metal-pushing tools with long handles can help you fix dents caused by hails as they can reach the internal parts of the vehicles. You will generally find these kits in hardware stores or local automobile repair shops. A quick and gentle push on the underside of the dent will help you fix the same.

However, if you are not a pro, you might inflict further damage by applying extra force. Using these tools call for skills. In case you are not experienced in using pushing tools, you need to hire an expert.

3. Using pulling tools

If you are comfortable with DIY repairs on cars, you must be familiar with pulling techniques to fix dents. Using these tools, you can fix minor hail damage. Just like pushing tools, the pulling tools are also available in kits. The system comes with a glue gun, a pulling handle, and different plastic plungers.

In this method, you need to anchor the damaged area of the car. Firstly, you need to choose the right size of plastic plunger. Once you glue it to the dented portion and attach the handle, apply gentle outward pressure. Pulling continuously won’t work, so you need to go about it part by part.

Compared to pulling kits, pushing kits are easier to deploy. So, you would need a steady hand to prevent damage. It will be easy for you if you know how to go about it and are patient enough.

Seeking professional support to address hail damage

Well, if the hail damage on your car is beyond the scope of DIY repair, you need professional support. Here are some circumstances when professional support would be necessary.

You have a serious dent on your car

The paint on the body sustains scratches

The tail lights, headlights, or mirrors get damaged

The windshield of the car cracks

You are not comfortable handling DIY tools

If the situation requires you to count on mechanics for professional support, be prepared to shell out the additional expenses like service charges.

Does car insurance cover hail damage in Canada?

Whether your car insurance covers hail damage or not depends on the type of coverage you have. Basic liability insurance will not fetch you any compensation following hail damage. To avail compensation from your insurer following such an incident, you need to opt for comprehensive car insurance.

This innovative type of coverage is optional but can save you repairs worth hundreds of dollars following hail damage. Unless you have such a policy to protect your car, you need to shell out the repair costs and replacement expenses from your pockets.

Also, note that a deductible would be associated with a comprehensive insurance plan. Consider how much to repair hail damage before proceeding to file the claim. So, if the damage is minor, it would be wise not to make a claim. As long as the increase in premium post-claim is less than the actual repair costs, you can file a claim.

How to repair hail damage on car exteriors — Final thoughts and considerations

Now that you know how to repair hail damage on a car, you must be in a dilemma regarding whether it’s worth paying a premium to cover hail damage. If the hailstone size is small, your car would mostly incur cosmetic damage. This includes dents, dings, broken windows and other forms of physical damage.

However, if the hailstones are bigger, they can inflict severe damage, considering their fast speed. Thus, you need to determine the kind of damage depending on your location.

Comprehensive coverage covers all types of damage to your car caused by poor weather conditions. In case you are not sure whether you should avail such benefits by paying an extra premium, reach out to the experts at Surex. With professional support, you can reach a logical decision.