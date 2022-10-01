Starting up your own brand and business is always beneficial. It is much better to work for yourself and to build something from the ground up than to go to a new firm and have to answer to people who may or may not be better or more skilled than you. Registering a new business can be a difficult process in any country, but if you are not native to the place you may be wondering how much you would need to spend to be able to open a new brand. If you have been thinking about international opportunities you probably already know that Turkey is the country where a lot of investments are done right now. In this article we are going to tell you how much does it cost to register a company in Turkey and what are the things you need to be aware of before you start this process.

Can you register a company as a foreigner?

The first question that all foreigners have before they try and establish a new business in Turkey is if that is at all possible. As you already know some countries will not allow foreigners to register a new brand in their country but you should know that this is not the case in Turkey.

As a foreigner, you are free to register your business dear and one of the things that you are probably interested in is that you don’t necessarily have to be physically present in the country to get that process over with.

You can collaborate with the right service that is going to do it all for you but in any case, you would need to send them all of your documentation and you would need to legally allow them to work with your capital as well as make decisions instead of you.

Because of this, you would need to find the right service to collaborate with so you don’t end up dealing with more issues than you started with.

How much would it cost you?

Now that you know that you are legally allowed to establish a company in Turkey, let’s talk about the numbers and let’s see how much capital you would need to invest to be able to start with the process.

The number one thing that you should know is that it all depends on what you want to do, which industry you want to be a part of, and what type of company do you want to establish. The good news is that your investment does not have to be huge and since you’re going to have a lot of different expenses coming right after the registration is over.

Another thing you need to know is that you don’t have to pay anything in advance and you don’t have to tie your money down in something that you would not be able to use. Depending on how you want to get this process done you can they just the mandatory taxes and expenses and everything else can be funded separately and later on in the process.

When it comes to crunching numbers you would need the capital of at least 10,000 Turkish liras or a bit South of 600 United States dollars to be able to start the process. Users suggest that they ended up spending less than 1000 United States dollars for the whole registry process and in most cases, the investment was even lesser than this.

The great news is that you don’t have to do it all on your own, and you can check out fo-consultancy.com to find out more information not just about this process but also to get answers to all of the questions you might have when it comes to establishing and registering a company in Turkey as a foreigner.

If you choose to collaborate with the service make sure that you find a reputable and trustworthy one that offers you the services of skilled professionals that have the needed experience with matters like this. It is better to invest in your collaboration with the right service than to try and save money on this and end up taking steps that are going to cost you far more in the long run.

How do you do it?

If you want to register your own business in Turkey then you would need to know which are the documents that you would require to finish the process as soon as possible. The main reason why you want to get the documentation correct right from the first try is that if you’ve collected everything that you need and if you submitted things in the correct order then you should be able to have a business registered in your name within just five business days.

This is one of the main reasons why foreigners choose this country to start a new company and knowing that everything can be done within a week without all the hassle and without all the issues is the main reason why people from all over the world choose to put their capital in this country.

When it comes to the documents that you would require to register a company in the country it is best if you collaborate with a professional or with your attorney and ask them to give you a list of all the requirements. Nevertheless, all the documents that you acquire have to be notarized and have at least 3 copies. This includes the signature documents the identification documents as well as passports and forms of the establishment. The good thing is, all these documents are pretty easy to acquire and you should not have too much trouble figuring it all out.

Once you’re done with the registration process you would need to submit the certificate to the officials so that the registration number can be seen and the tax number can be recorded.

As you can see, the whole process is not as complex as one might think it is, and registering a business will not cost you too much. To make sure that this process goes as smoothly as possible it is best to collaborate with the service that is going to help you go through this process, especially as a foreigner.