One of the most important tasks of the Human Resources department is to find candidates able to do good work inside the company. This is to say, however, that they have to find not only someone capable of performing well at work but also someone capable of being a good team member since the work environment is crucial to have a good level of productivity.

Having said this, there are plenty of techniques Human Resources employees can implement in order to find the perfect candidate. We know most of them, especially because we’re used to them, since everyone has dealt with a job interview some time, or has found a job offer online, or even by word of mouth. However, Human Resources’ inner world is way wider than we think, and this department has plenty of resources, never better said, to look for new talents.

In this article, we are going to show you some of the most used and effective recruitment and personnel selection techniques, not just because it can be helpful if work at the Human Resources department of your company, but because you may be interested in knowing what kind of processes you can find if you’re actively looking for a job.

Internal Selection

Many companies like to promote some of their employees when there’s a job vacancy in a higher position. This way, they can assure that there’s no wasted talent and since they already know their employees are not only a safe bet but a smart move too. Usually, the employees are notified of this kind of offer by the internal system of the company, such as the software they use or the corporative e-mail.

Also, it’s a good idea looking for a candidate inside the company itself, because this way you can train your employees better in your type of business, and it can be an incentive for them, which means they could see it as a way of motivation.

Contacting with Universities

It is well known that Universities are full of talents. Students are young and enthusiastic, and they’re learning. They’re also looking for great job opportunities, especially since, nowadays, it’s so difficult for young people to find a good job after college. Looking for a candidate in a University is a good choice because it benefits everyone involved: the company can have young talent, with fresh knowledge, full of interest and commitment, and capable of learning their tasks quickly. On the other hand, the student wants to gain experience, to be independent, and to be able to put into practice everything they’ve learned during their University years. So, it’s pretty obvious that it is a great deal for both parties.

It’s the University itself, as an institution, the one who tries to promote this kind of programs between companies and Universities, since it helps its students to find a job, and it can be seen from them as an incentive.

Headhunters and recruitment agencies

Another option is to hire a recruitment agency, also known as headhunters. These agencies are specialized in attracting (and finding) good candidates, as well as in spreading the job offer to have a better scope. It may depersonalize the process, but it can be easier and faster if we’re talking about a big company, for example. However, it’s important to bear in mind that this type of agency is only responsible for one part of the process, meaning that the last decision remains in the company itself (as it may be obvious).

Be that as it may, as we’ve just said, choosing which candidate will be hired is up to the company, so the company will need some technique to choose the candidate, and also to make their monitoring. Most companies choose to use a specific Human Resources software, as it could be bizneo.com, since it’s one of the best ones nowadays, that allows them to not only do the candidates follow-up while they’re being interviewed and tested but also their progress once they’re hired. This is especially useful if they’re being trained or if there’s more than one candidate, and the company is trying to know which one fits better in the job.

Social Media

The key to finding good talents is to have a job offer with a great scope. This is to say, and we need to reach as many people as possible because this way, our chances to find someone who fits perfectly in our company will increase. Social media is one of the most important things you have to bear in mind in order to create a powerful job offer, because every single person, at the moment, uses social media on a daily basis, meaning that it will be easier for them to find you using that source.

There’s plenty of ways to reach people by social media: Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, even Telegram, or Tik Tok. You need to know how to use this kind of apps, and the type of talents you’re looking for, because if you do, you’ll be able to reach exactly the kind of talents you need in your team. Try it.

Listen to your employees

A great idea to find a good candidate is to listen to your employees’ ideas or suggestions. Your employees know the company and how the work has to be done, so they could know someone who could fit well in the job vacancy. Sometimes, before publishing a job offer, you could ask your trusted employees if they know someone who could be the perfect new talent for the firm.

Also, if you have a company of a very specific area of expertise, your employees may know someone from the field itself because they’ve studied with them in the past. Of course, this doesn’t mean you don’t have to interview them or contemplate other options, such as the job vacancy offer publication itself, but if you trust the employees, you ask for advice, you could end up with a shorter and more effective selection process.