Bike crashes or simply falling off your bike is most likely to happen to you if you ride a bike regularly. Yes, unfortunately, that is the harsh truth that every bike owner should contemplate. Now, it is not true that every bike wreck will necessarily lead to major injuries. If you are prepared and ride responsibly, you may be able to dodge severe repercussions from such accidents.

Here’s a list for you to check so you can recover easily when the inevitable bike crash occurs, whether it’s minor or major.

Post-Crash Checklist

There are many things that will cross your mind when you fall off of your bike. Keep in mind that mental trauma is something that will likely occur in such instances. We have prepared a useful post-crash recovery checklist for every bike wreck.

1. Be Prepared

The number one rule is to prepare and prevent, instead of repair and repent. Make sure you have a checklist that includes everything you’ll need in case of a sudden mishap. You cannot assume that it won’t happen to you. Rather, be prepared for the worst-case scenario, so that you are able to help yourself when it occurs.

If you are a regular mountain biker who likes to take adventurous trips, click here to learn if you are using the right equipment for mountain trails.

Carry essential bike tools– spare tubes, repair kit, or any other item that you feel will come in handy if something goes wrong. You can mitigate your risks if you are better prepared.

Another bike safety tip is to do a thorough check on the condition of your bike before you take it out for a ride. Inspect the tires, chain, and battery (if it is an e-bike). If you don’t already own a basic bike tool, you should get one immediately.

2. Slow Down

This advice is commonly given by cycling team experts and even physicians who deal with bike injuries on a regular basis. In a typical bike injury scenario, a biker insists that they are okay, but minutes later they fall back to the ground when they try to stand or walk. Never overestimate your body’s capability after an injury, especially without assessing the severity of the situation.

The best advice is to slow down. After you have an accident, take the time to assess your body and check for injuries. Don’t try to stand up right away. You may feel dizzy and even pass out in the middle of the road.

If you feel that you are struggling to move, or a certain part of your body has been severely injured and needs immediate attention, please call for help before you get on the road again.

3. Basic First Aid

If you have completely crashed and fallen off your bike, you need to take a moment to determine if you’re hurt. It may take a moment for you to start to feel pain or discomfort.

Check your body by slowly trying to move your wrists, legs, and head, one by one. Move your knees and feet, too. See if you feel any pain. Look out for bleeding. While you check, please make sure you are taking it easy. Don’t rush. If you are concerned about being seriously injured, call for help immediately.

If you are able to lift your upper body without severe pain, try to walk slowly toward your bike. If you are okay, take a moment to drink some water and lift your bike before you pedal off.

Assess whether you are confident to go back on the road again. If not, call a friend to escort you back safely.

4. Calm Yourself Down

It is natural to feel a bit shaken up after a bike accident. Needless to say, fear is likely to take over; in fact, it is a common initial response.

Once you have addressed your physical injuries, you need to find a silver lining. If you are feeling angry, scared, disappointed, or worried, it’s completely normal. The good thing is that you are not going to be consumed by these feelings for too long.

We highly recommend that you stay calm, although it may not be the easiest thing to do in such a situation. But if you are able to control your thoughts and navigate the situation properly, you’ll know that it was the right thing to do.

You should check where the fear is coming from, and confront it as soon as you have identified it. For major accidents, it’s common to experience residual hesitation. Being diagnosed with PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) is also not unusual for crashes. This may manifest in a situation where you feel that you are okay one minute, but before you even realize it, you are having a panic attack. It’s important for you to identify the mental block, and only then will you be able to confront it.

5. Talk To Friends and Family

After you have experienced a bike accident, it’s best to talk to your friends and family about it. Often, it’s always ideal to talk to someone who knows you and might empathize with what you are going through. They can help you get out of this misery.

If required, seek professional psychological help from a therapist. A few sessions with an expert can help you immensely in dealing with this incident.

Conclusion

Breathe in and out. This is crucial because your immediate reaction can get you all worked up, and lead to worse situations. Whether it is a bike or car accident, allow yourself the time to recover from it.

Hopefully, this checklist for post-bike wreck recovery is going to help you prepare and prevent accordingly, especially if you are a new rider. Don’t forget to make sure that you have ticked off your safety checklist before getting out on the road. Good luck.