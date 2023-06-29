Bitcoin’s price goes up and down all the time. However, its growth has been constant since 2009. One of the reasons Bitcoin has been growing rapidly is due to the support of businesses like online casinos.

Online casinos support crypto because it offers a wide range of benefits. It is fast, charges low fees, and offers high limits. The best coins are safe, accessible, and can protect you against inflation. That said, casinos don’t accept every coin out there.

Below are the most popular cryptocurrencies at top crypto casinos in the USA.

1. Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin is the most famous digital currency in the world. Launched in 2009 by Satoshi Nakamoto, Bitcoin is the original cryptocurrency. It introduced decentralized finance to the world.

It was also the first financial system to use a blockchain. And as you probably know, every cryptocurrency runs on a blockchain. There are several reasons why nearly all top-rated crypto casinos USA accept Bitcoin.

The first explanation is Bitcoin’s popularity. Most people who want to get into crypto start by buying BTC. Then they invest in other coins afterward. Another reason for Bitcoin’s popularity at casinos is that it holds its value incredibly well.

Most cryptocurrencies fluctuate frequently. Bitcoin provides better price stability. Sure, it also crashes sometimes. However, it does not lose as much value as altcoins.

2. Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum is the second most popular cryptocurrency by market capitalization. Vitalik Buterin created Ethereum in 2015 to provide a blockchain through which developers could create decentralized apps.

Although the cryptocurrency isn’t as popular as Bitcoin, many experts believe ETH will one day topple BTC for the top spot. Indeed, the 2015-launched coin has more features than Bitcoin.

Picture this. Bitcoin’s main objective is to help people transact. Ethereum does a lot more than that. Its blockchain is a developer’s background. They use it to create Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), play to earn games, and other trust-free apps.

Additionally, Ethereum is cheaper than Bitcoin. It’s faster than Bitcoin and equally safe. Also, some crypto casinos are built on the Ethereum blockchain. And as such, they accept ETH by default.

3. Litecoin (LTC)

Litecoin was the second cryptocurrency after Bitcoin. Google’s engineer Charlie Lee created this altcoin to improve Bitcoin’s technology. Precisely, Lee forked LTC from the Bitcoin blockchain to help improve speed and scalability.

Considering Litecoin is a faster and cheaper version of Bitcoin, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that casinos in the USA love it. The best gambling sites have exclusive bonuses for Litecoin customers.

And we’re not just talking about welcome rewards. You qualify for a wide range of loyalty bonuses at Litecoin casinos. Think of reload bonuses, VIP rewards, cashback deals, and loyalty points.

4. Bitcoin Cash (BCH)

Put simply, Bitcoin Cash is Litecoin’s sibling. They were both forked from the Bitcoin blockchain. For the uninitiated, forking in crypto means splitting a blockchain into two.

Developers forked BCH to create a faster, cheaper, and more scalable version of Bitcoin. Wasn’t Litecoin created for the same reasons? It was. However, the creators of BCH felt LTC wasn’t cheap or fast enough.

Bitcoin Cash processes transactions for less than $1. On the other hand, it confirms payments within seconds, making it much faster than most of the coins we’ve already mentioned.

When it comes to treatment by casinos, BCH is a trusted cryptocurrency. It’s an accepted coin at most Bitcoin casinos. It also qualifies for bonuses. The best casinos match your first deposit 100%.

5. USDT

USDT is a cryptocurrency tethered to the price of the US dollar. This means it’s priced at one dollar always. USDT is owned and managed by the same company that owns BitFinex—iFinex.

Although it has been embroiled in several controversies over the years, USDT is the third-most valued cryptocurrency. It has a market cap of $83 billion, which ranks it just below Ethereum and above Binance coin.

When you think about it, USDT is an excellent payment method for casinos. It allows you to use your cryptocurrencies. But you don’t have to suffer from the fluctuation problems of most coins.

6. Ripple (XRP)

Before the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) dropped the hammer on Ripple, it used to be one of the fastest-growing coins. Ripple was designed for fast, international payments.

And since it was also cheap and safe, banks, merchants, and online casinos loved it. After SEC sued the company behind Ripple, most financial institutions stopped using it for payments.

This doesn’t mean it lost all relevancy, though. Ripple is alive and well. It might have lost tremendous value due to its court battle. But people still use it. As already stated, it’s fast, secure, and cheap. This makes it an excellent payment method for casino deposits and withdrawals.

7. Cardano (ADA)

After its release in 2015, many crypto investors had high hopes for Cardano. It was created by some of the developers involved in Ethereum. These experts said Cardano would use a revolutionary blockchain with lightning-fast transactions and low fees.

Cardano was supposed to rival Ethereum in its utilities, which is why many people invested in this coin from its onset. Over the years, ADA has had its ups and downs. Still, it has managed to remain a top-10 cryptocurrency.

Online casinos in the USA accept Cardano because it’s popular. And gamblers love its speed, security, and unbelievably low fees.

8. Doge

Elon Musk’s favorite cryptocurrency surprisingly offers little value to the crypto world. It’s a meme coin—people buy Dogecoin to pump its price before selling it for a profit.

So, why does Doge rank in the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization? Why does Elon like it? Should you use it for crypto payments? Although it’s hard to believe, meme coins attract a lot of attention.

They can shoot in value within a short period. And when they do, people tend to invest blindly. Unfortunately, meme coins can also crash unexpectedly. Interestingly, Elon loves Doge because it’s a joke of a coin.

That means the billionaires know Doge isn’t exactly a good investment. And if that’s the case, you shouldn’t pay too much attention to the coin.