The Race To EURO 2024 Gets Underway

The journey to EURO 2024 has commenced, with top European teams competing during the recent international break. Only the top two teams from each qualifying group will secure their place in the major tournament next year. For those in need of a second chance, there is a playoff route available. Despite being just a qualifying round, the event will attract worldwide viewership as some of the biggest stars in the sport will be in action.

When Is EURO 2024?

The European Championship returns to its four-year cycle after the COVID-19 pandemic saw the 2020 edition held a year later. EURO 2024 will be staged in Germany, with the tournament being the first edition of the European Championships to be held in the East of the country since the unification of the country. Germany was selected as host in 2018 after narrowly missing out on selection to host the competition in 2020.

Ten stadiums will be used to host games throughout the competition, including Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund and the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Stuttgart. The final of the event will be staged at the Olympiastadion in Berlin. Action at the EUROs will get underway on June 14, with the final taking place exactly a month later.

How Qualifying Works

The EURO 2024 qualifiers got underway during the international break in March. Each team in Europe was dropped into a group, which was determined by their ranking. In total there are ten groups, with seven involving five nations and three containing six teams.

The top two from each qualifying group will reach EURO 2024, with the three remaining spots for the major tournament being determined via the playoffs. Teams that will compete in the playoffs will be based on the performances from the previous edition of the Nations League. Group winners from leagues A, B, and C will gain an automatic route through to the playoffs. The playoffs will be made up of two single-leg semi-finals before the two qualifying teams then square off in the final.

Qualifying Groups

Qualifying for EURO 2024 is already underway, and there will be a number of high-profile clashes throughout this stage of the tournament. Three-time European champions Spain will be competing in Group A, and they will be heavily expected to top the group ahead of Norway and Scotland.

Former world champions France were drawn into Group B, but they could face an interesting fight for the top spot after being drawn alongside the Netherlands. Greece and the Republic of Ireland will also be vying for a shock outcome in the group. The finalists from the previous edition of the EUROs are both found in Group C, with England taking an early advantage after recording a victory against Italy.

Croatia headlines the nations involved in Group D, but they could face a nervy fight against Turkey and Wales to top the group standings. The Czech Republic appears to be the standout nation in Group E, with Poland and Albania likely to battle it out for the second spot.

A new era for Belgium brings fresh hope, and they will be widely expected to top Group F. However, they will be keen to avoid any shocks after being drawn alongside competitive European nations such as Sweden and Austria. Group G could be the most open group, with Serbia, Montenegro, and Hungary all vying for the top spot.

Group H appears to be another competitive group, with five nations posing a leading chance to reach the EUROs. Denmark will be the favorite, but Northern Ireland, Finland, and Slovenia could cause a shock. Switzerland headlines the nations involved in Group I. The race for second could be extremely interesting, with Israel, Kosovo, and Romania all battling for the spot. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal headlines the nations in contention in Group J. The battle for second in the group could go down to the wire, with Iceland, Bosnia, and Slovakia all in the hunt.

Exciting EUROs Ahead

The European Championship is always a pulsating football competition, and the eyes of the world will be on the leading nations throughout qualification, as teams look to book their spot in Germany. It promises to be an exciting road before the anticipation and excitement then build ahead of the start of EURO 2024 next June.

