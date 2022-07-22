It’s time to hire movers to bring you to your new chapter of life, which is just around the corner. Moving can be a stressful and uncomfortable time, whether you’re doing it for family, career, or other reasons. This is especially true if you hire professional movers.

The moving industry is rife with deceptive pricing, unreliable labor, and — perhaps — even uninsured operations, which may leave your move in the air and seem out of your control if you don’t have a thorough understanding of it. Our friends at safeboundmoving.com help you gain an understanding with this article.

What Should I Ask Before I Hire a Moving Company?

Moving companies come in all shapes and sizes, so it can be hard to know what to ask before you hire one. Here are some tips to help you get started:

– Check their licensing and certification. A moving company that is licensed and certified by the state or federal government is more likely to be reliable and safe.

– Ask about their experience. How many years have they been in business? What types of moves have they done? What type of customers have they worked with?

– Get a written estimate. Make sure the estimate includes the estimated cost of packing, crating, transportation, and unloading, as well as labor costs. Be sure to ask for a breakdown of the costs per item.

– Check references. Ask the moving company how many references they will provide and ask those references how satisfied they were with the moving service provided.

– Ask about insurance. Is the company insured for property damage and/or personal injury? If so, what is the deductible?

– Check if the company has a contract with your destination. This will save you time if you know ahead of time how much your move will cost and whether you need any additional services (like packing or unpacking).

Is your moving business certified?

It’s crucial to confirm that your residential or commercial moving business has a license and insurance before setting a moving date. Knowing that the firm you work with is capable of the job comes before packing up your entire life into boxes. Aside from liability insurance for broken objects during the move, licensed and insured movers provide you peace of mind and protection against anything that could happen on moving day.

Tip: If you’re moving cross-country and want to be sure the movers are telling the truth, ask them for their interstate license.

Tell me more about your company

How long has your company been around? How do you employ workers? Before moving further with the booking procedure, you must have the answers to these questions. An efficient procedure for all parties is ensured by being aware of a company’s reputation, including how they manage disputes, cancellations, and any responsibilities.

Get all cancellation and claim information in writing so that you may refer to it later, if necessary.

What is the total cost of moving? Are there any other costs?

Nobody wants to discover that the cost of a relocation has increased, or even tripled, in the middle of it owing to additional costs or alterations. Regardless of how long it takes, confirming the agreed-upon fee (and obtaining it in writing on a signed and dated contract) ensures a worry-free move day. Moving quotes must be obtained before your move date since moving cost estimates are often dependent on weight and distance.

A piece of advice: Be aware of movers that provide ambiguous quotes, aren’t transparent about their add-on costs, or demand huge deposits.

Can you offer testimonials and references?

Reviews are an excellent method to determine how trustworthy the quotes and promises made by the moving company you choose have been. Previous client testimonials provide insight into the claims procedure, unexpected added costs, and the overall reputation of the business.

A top-notch mover should be glad to give references and point you in the direction of their client testimonials. Additionally, it must to have a positive social presence and response rate.

What is the claims procedure in the event that something is lost or damaged during moving?

To guard against any damage or loss along the journey, a competent moving company will provide basic possessions coverage or additional value protection. It’s a useful addition to think about. Inquire as to the deadline for filing a claim and the type of supporting documentation needed to support it.

Ask your movers whether they provide complete value protection and how each of those options relates to the legally required Minimum Liability Valuation Option. Pro tip: (which values your belongings at .60 per pound).

What if I decide not to make the move?

Will you be forced to pay thousands of dollars for a relocation that won’t take place if something unexpected forces you to postpone or cancel your move? Get the moving company’s cancellation policy in writing along with crucial details like the identities of the movers and any discussions or promises made on the cancellation procedure. Find out your alternatives, write down who to call and the deadline in case you need to postpone or cancel a relocation, and research your possibilities. You’ll be ready for anything in that manner.

With these inquiries in your back pocket, you’ll be prepared to delve deep into locating reputable, trusted movers to assist you with your relocation. Selecting a business to assist you with your relocation might feel like a chore above all others.

Do you provide delivery dates with tracking?

When it comes to hiring a moving company, you will want to choose one that offers tracking so you can be sure your belongings are arriving in one piece. When it comes to delivery dates, most companies will provide a general estimate of when the items will be delivered, but there is no guarantee. It is best to check with the company directly to get an exact date. Ask your movers whether they provide package monitoring during your relocation and assured delivery windows to save yourself the week of sleeping on an inflatable mattress.