Family mediators are here to help through the process of family meditation. Most people are aware of this, but yet they have certain prejudices. So, we are here to talk about this profession and what it brings to our communities. In this article, we are going to write about (number) frequently asked questions about family mediation, and hope that some of your doubts would be cast away.

What’s The True Work of Family Mediators?

This process and people who handle it come into play once there is a disagreement between spouses in a case of a divorce or separation, child support, alimony, elder care, and other similar issues. Family mediators are those who can help, and those whose help you need to seek out in order to resolve your impending issue.

How does mediation work?

Mediation is a confidential process. Mediator talks with all parties involved in a search for a solution to the problem on hands. He’ll sort out the issues important to both sides and look to find a peaceful solution. The following can be achieved with the help of a professional:

* Finding and working on problems that are causing the distress.

* Start a conversation from the issue that represents the most significant stumbling block.

* Talking with both parties on a possible solution.

* Creating an agreement between the opposed parties.

* Creating a written agreement between parties involved.

Can Mediators Deal With Legal Issues?

Mediators are supposed to be a neutral party in the conflict they are handling. While some of the mediators have experience in legal issues, they are not allowed, nor are they supposed to give legal advice to anyone involved in the process. Picking sides is also not an option for a mediator. What they can do is to inform people about certain laws specific to their state or county. Legal advice is not something that is part of their job. Some clients do not understand this and get angry once they know that there are no picking sides in meditation.

What to do If There’s Violence or Substance Abuse Involved?

If there are any of these issues involved in meditation, a mediator needs to be familiar with the existence of each one so that he could proceed with the process in a safe and sound manner. The issue on hand in this situation is the safety of all people involved, and once it’s assured, the process of meditation can be continued.

How to Handle The Situation if One Partner is Unbudging?

This situation comes up more frequently than you think. The good thing is that meditation can work even if this is the case. Whatever the matter on hand might be, it’s the mediator’s job to make the situation progress. In a situation where all parties are facing each other face to face, and are in the hands of professionals, there will be forward motion. In more dire circumstances, a mediator can have separate meetings before both parties are prepared to sit with each other. With professional mediators, the conclusion as this one ought to happen. The service you might be looking for in a situation as this one could be found on the address of O’Sullivan Mediation who excel in matters we are discussing here.

When to Decide Meditation is The Way?

Once you are sure that the court won’t bring you the needed result, you need to find a mediator to help you resolve your issue. Court processes could cause a rift between partners that often become insurmountable. Before this happens, you need to find another solution, and meditation could be the key. In addition to a saved relationship, mediation could also save you thousands of dollars in legal fees.

Do You Need Both Mediators and Lawyers?

If we are talking about family matters, mediators can handle the majority of work, but it doesn’t hurt having an attorney. The situation might arise that you’ll need a bit of legal advice regardless of how the process of meditation progresses. Both parties can consult their legal representatives before, during, and even after meditation. In a case where mediators make a written agreement for their clients, they advise them to show the papers to their attorneys before signing.

In a Case of a Divorce, How Many Sessions is Enough?

You can never receive a precise answer to this question before the sessions start. Divorce is a complex issue that depends on many factors, such as the depth of conflict and willingness of spouses to cooperate with the mediator. In practice, mediators have anywhere between two and eight sessions, and in some cases, even more. Furthermore, it’s also needed that parties involved work on the issue outside of the scheduled meetings with the mediator.

Should Couples Start Mediation if One of Them is Not All in?

The answer to this question is – yes! Without meditation, you might continue your relationship, but if you leave some issues unresolved, it can bring up problems in the future. The partner who doubts this process needs to get on board about mediation, as it could save not only your relationship but also time, money, and nerves.

How Successful is Meditation?

We’ll tell you one thing; it’s more successful than litigation. Yes, there are cases where meditation won’t give you the needed results, but that’s part of life. But, in cases with a triumphant ending, both parties exit the room satisfied. The most significant issues that conflict with the meditation are the unrealistic expectations of the parties involved. But, even these issues can be resolved by a professional mediator. All in all, you are in a better place during the process of mediation that you’ll ever be on the court. Do not let this thought slip your mind.

Conclusion

We hope that we answered all of your questions as this was our intention. One thing you need to keep in mind is that mediation in itself is an answer. If a family issue arises, be sure to know that it is here to help you and that everyone involved can benefit from it.