Kitchen counterops are becoming highly popular among homeowners who are renovating their houses or constructing a new one from scratch. Quartz is among the most preferred stones for making kitchen and bathroom countertops for its natural stone look and durability.

When we use kitchen countertops, we hardly think of them being prone to heat burns or warping upon heat exposure, but this is an important point to ponder upon. You must have noticed hot pan rings on the countertop surface, and they do not clean with any cleaning agent. The main reason behind it is that the surface is burnt with the hot pans and heat exposure.

You can read more about Quartz and its heat resistance on this site. Generally, we assume that countertops are 100% stone. However, that is not true. No matter the stone type, every countertop has a thin sealing layer to prevent any liquid and air from getting into the naturally porous stones. Scroll down to learn more about how much heat quartz countertops can take or does quartz countertops burn.

Can Quartz Countertops Take Heat?

So, it is better to know can quartz countertops take heat? Then the answer is yes.

The Quartz countertop should not be exposed to hot pots and pans unlike natural stone. Quartz surfaces are perfect for any style kitchen, with their smooth texture and ability to withstand daily wear. It is an incredibly durable material for a countertop, withstanding up to 150 F before taking damage. Quartz is also easier to clean than most stone countertops. With safety in mind, quartz countertops can still be safe from curling edges from hot pans and other mishaps in the kitchen.

What are Quartz Countertops?

Quartz is an artificial engineered stone surface formed by combining 90% ground quartz in a resin binder. The material looks natural stone while being much more resistant to stains and scratches, making it ideal for kitchen countertops. Because it is nonporous, you can forget the necessity for sealing and reconditioning annually like other surfaces. And if you are concerned – do quartz countertops burn, then the answer is – NO. However, conduct the heat test before installing them into your kitchen.

Perks of Installing Composite Stone Countertops

Quartz countertops have an unrivaled look and feel. But did you know that they also have a number of distinct advantages over natural materials such as granite? Quartz is a man-made stone that allows for greater control over color, pattern, and texture. It’s also extremely durable, waterproof, scratch-resistant, and resistant to high temperatures. Sure beats granite! Also, you must be wondering – do quartz countertops burn? Rest assured, as these can easily bear high temperatures.

Quartz Countertops On the Molecular level

Natural Stone

Crystalline molecular structure

Very heat resistant

Porous

Quartz Composite

Resin composite slab

Up to 150 F heat resistance

Water-tight and stain-resistant

Quartz counters are not natural stones. They’re crafted from about 90 percent crushed Quartz, one of the hardest minerals in existence, which means it’s tough and doesn’t scratch easily.

Quartz countertops come in a wide range of colors. Still, the choices are more limited because it is engineered, not quarried, like traditional hard surface countertop materials such as granite or marble. Though some colors offer a very close look to natural stone or polished stone, you cannot expect this type of countertop to look exactly like marble or granite.

Quartz Countertops Are Not Designed to Face High Temperatures

Quartz countertops have one limitation: While Quartz is naturally heat-resistant, the resin used to create a quartz countertop is not. Too much heat can damage the countertop by scorching the resin’s surface and leaving a discolored spot. You can see a ring appearing on the surface by the bottom of the hot pan. In addition, when the resin layer gets scorched, it darkens and changes color. This can leave a permanent spot of discoloration on your countertop.

How to Protect your Quartz Countertops From Heat Damage

If you are still concerned – do quartz countertops burn, this section will be helpful for you.

Ever wonder why that pizza cutter in the restaurant looks like it’s made out of gold? That’s because the metal is actually colored to protect the countertop from being nicked or damaged. Using a coaster instead of a cutting board will also prevent excess heat from damaging your counter.

Just in the same way, there are many tips you can use to keep your counterparts’ beauty forever. Here they are

Use Potholders and Trivets

You don’t have to be a pro to know kitchen safety rules. Properly use potholders and trivets so as to prevent potentially painful burns on your hands or arms. Potholders are cloth-covered pads that slip over your hand to protect them and the hot surface from contact. Trivets are thicker, more rigid pads and also provide some space between the hot surface and your countertop, protecting it from heat damage.

Layout Heat Mats

Heat mats are versatile and can be used for more than just hot pans. They’re easy to store and clean, and some models have a built-in thermostat to keep their temperature consistent. You can even invest in a set of two heat mats so that you always have an available surface on which to set plates or bowls while you work.

Protect Your Curling Iron

If you have a quartz countertop in your bathroom and like to curl your hair, you might have been unlucky enough to scorch your countertop. To avoid this in the future, make sure there’s always a place for your heated tools where they won’t come into direct contact with the surface of a quartz vanity, such as a spoon rest or trivet-like pad.

Serve From Separate Serving Dishes

At 200 degrees Fahrenheit, the bottom of a typical cast-iron pan is hot enough to sear steaks, sauté vegetables and bake biscuits. Even if it’s not hot enough to scorch your work surface or even a cloth potholder, it’s going to be uncomfortable to place in that state. Instead, try pouring the contents into another serving dish so that your cast-iron pan can cool down.

Keep your Sink Clear

By the time you’ve tried to turn off a range burner and wrestle with a hot pan to dump it into the sink, you know there has got to be a better way to clean up. With wide, angled work surfaces and plenty of countertop space, upgrading to a large capacity sink makes cleaning up after every meal—and especially every holiday meal—a breeze.

Installing or Replacing Quartz Countertops

From the striking patterns and gorgeous hues of natural stone countertops to the shiny sheen of Quartz and the feel of solid surface, there is always an option to fit any kitchen’s needs.

Quartz kitchen countertops are not only beautiful and elegant, but they provide a protective barrier between you and the hot elements of your gas and electric stoves. All you need to do is to conduct a quartz countertop heat test and find the right hand for your Quartz installation!