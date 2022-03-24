Regardless of the age, price and class of the vehicle, when buying, it is necessary to reduce to a minimum the risk of making the wrong choice. Buying a quality late-model and low-mileage used truck is not easy, given the abundance of models, engines, equipment packages, warranty periods and special prices. On the Internet we can see detailed data, a list of equipment and more photos of the advertised vehicle.

However, no matter how good the photos are, there is an unpleasant surprise when you arrive on the spot and realize that the vehicle does not look as great as in the pictures since everyone will try to earn as much money as possible. We will try to give you basic guidelines to make the best possible choice.

Is it necessary to check the vehicle in detail?

The beauty of design and color should be set aside, look at the use value of the car and its technical correctness. Of course, if you have enough money, then you can choose according to your taste and aesthetic discretion, but when finances are limited, first pay attention to practical things. Because truck should transport you reliably and as cheaply as possible from point A to point B. And that is by far most important thing. Truck is a heavy duty vehicle.

An equally important element is vehicle maintenance. Basic “safety” of vehicles is easily disrupted by poor maintenance, and general safety by simple non-compliance. Both are a source of costs and problems. Which should definitely in the price. If you find perfectly maintained truck, expect it to be more expensive, but that is well-worth investment in that case. It is not easy to make a decision about buying a truck, mostly because it is a big investment. The most sought after are vehicles aged 5 to 7, which are suitable for financing.

How do I perform a detailed vehicle inspection?

If you want to check the condition of the vehicle yourself, you need to do the following. Carefully inspect the vehicle’s exterior. After that, you can forward it to the mechanic for a complete inspection, since you can see everything. Probably you can see only about 30% for yourself. Carry out the inspection in daylight, because the reflectors can hide the flaws and you certainly don’t want to find out about problem 10 days after you bought the track. The vehicle must be parked on a level surface at all times. It is recommended to rest for at least an hour before your examination. Exterior inspection includes inspection of panels, roof, scratch inspection, etc. Pay attention to the surface, because that is the only way you will be able to identify a messy assembly in the factory or a bad repair.

For this purpose, you can also use a magnet that you will place on suspicious parts of the vehicle. If there is some part of the chassis that had been repaired, the magnet will stick to the area. Rust is a big problem, so check the wheel openings, the plates under the door and the bottom of the door. Don’t forget to open and close the driver’s door separately. If they are loose on the hinges, the vehicle is probably used for a long time. Make sure the glass is free of cracks or large protrusions, otherwise you will have to change it soon. Small cracks may not be a problem for you now, but negotiate with the seller about it and try to lower the price. Cracks can get worse and lead to costly repairs. The interior is equally important because you will spend most of your time there. The first thing you should consider is the smell. After opening the door, try to focus on the smell of the interior. If you feel the smell of mold, water is probably leaking somewhere.

You can also remove the mats and check if some places are wet. However, the pungent odor also indicates that the old owner was a smoker. Don’t forget that some odors will be very difficult to get rid of, such as mold and smoke. You should also try out the seats, check the settings and make sure everything is working properly. Finally, check the instruments and commands. This applies to the ignition switch without starting the engine, warning lights. The engine must not be difficult to start when it is cold.

Choose a reliable seller

The most important thing is when you buy a used vehicle – whether it is checked, with the right mileage, whether you can test the vehicle on the spot. Sometimes a few hundred dollars cheaper vehicle can turn into an inexhaustible source of problems. Furthermore, one should always bind to proven suppliers who have the capacity to respond to needs and respond adequately in case of problems.

So, be diligent when checking the seller and this website can help, since it can show you how website should look like. If you see low profile website made in free WP, that is not serious company most likely. Ask someone for recommendation and if you can’t find such person, start research online. Google reviews are best place to start, but check specialized websites and forums as well. There you can find comments from the experienced people from this industry.

Conclusion:

You have to pay attention about every little detail, because trucks are not cheap so you can afford to gamble on this one. It is not wise to throw thousands of dollars on a vehicle that cannot realistically be put in order or truck that can last a year. You have to use it for at least few years to make this investment good. Unfortunately, a lot of people buy with the help of a friend, who has no experience about this matter.

You have to have patience and a lot of knowledge. If you do not have enough experience with the most modern trucks, there are experts who can help you. But don’t rush this decision or you will most likely regret it.