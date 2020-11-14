Do you remember how as a kid you tried hard to win at cards, board games, or chess? Okay, sometimes our parents would tacitly let us win, but over time we all developed our own competitive spirit. Naturally, this forced us to find ways to win in each subsequent game. Sometimes we would be more fortunate, but sometimes our ability to cope with either wins or losses would play a major role. In general, coping with different situations and outcomes is a very important life skill, there is no question. However, in this text, we will focus on gambling and how different psychology skills can lead us to victory.

Before we focus on a couple of very important strategies, it should be said that successful coping of the game is influenced by a large number of personal qualities. Including intelligence, of course. You may have heard by now that intelligence is reflected by quick and right decision making in new situations. Some might argue that this is only one of the viewing angles on this matter, however, we consider it the most important aspect when it comes to the games we’re talking about today. The games can be different and many of them require good handling of numbers and math besides good luck apparently. However, it’s not all about a beautiful mind or a touch of a genius, there are also other prerequisites which can make your experience as a player much more successful or positive.

Let’s start by considering some of those skills and you will get a better idea about what we are trying to say here.

1. Life experience

It seems completely logical that the more experience you have, the more and better you understand people and things around you. Simply put, the more experience you have, the easier it will be for you to assess the situation, evaluate people or other players and their behavior, which is very important in almost all gambling games that involve other competitors. In any case, life experience can come very handy in gambling. Of course, it is assumed that you already know the rules of the game you are playing, as well as the basic tricks. Experience alone will not help you if you have not played a certain game before at least a couple of times. In short, pay attention to the game, but also keep your eyes on other players, think about their moves, and try to predict them!

2. Good memory

Ok, this may not seem like a massive discovery to you, but good memory is a very important skill, trust us. Memory allows us to remember and recalls necessary content at the right time. If you find yourself in an awkward situation that you have experienced before, you will likely be able to remember the things you have learned from this past experience and will get out of the new situation easily. Naturally, not all of the experiences we remember are overly positive, but this is not important now. It is important that you have learned from them and apply this new knowledge instantaneously. This might sound very logical, but sometimes we simply make the same mistakes over and over again. Of course, practice helps quite a bit when it comes to developing a strong memory, so if you want to develop this skill, try to do small mental exercises every day. It’s not only useful but also entertaining!

3. Emotional and general intelligence

In gambling, emotional intelligence is as important as general intelligence. General intelligence helps us think logically, make conclusions and predictions, and in this case, follow a series of cards. If we are among the lucky ones who are gifted with strong memory and a higher IQ eventually, the latter will not be difficult for us at all, thus, we will know which card to play which automatically increases our chances of winning. Of course, things get a little more complicated if you play online on websites such as agensg.com, with the players you don’t see, and in games where you can’t easily judge and predict a sequence or a series of numbers. The main reason why we think emotional intelligence is so important in gambling is that it provides you the ability and chance to evaluate your opponents and guess their strategy or the next move. For example, facial expressions often say a lot about inner emotions or thoughts that have been running in our minds. And since a person often reacts mechanically and rarely has the ability to absolutely control her or himself, this can help us “read” their thoughts and feelings. Of course, there are also players who bluff and are willing to fake their feelings, which can lead you into confusion and further lead you astray in interpreting their emotions. In general, be very careful, especially if you are playing with certain people for the first time.

However, there is another side to gambling. It should be mentioned that during gambling a hormone called adrenaline is secreted and our brain activity is higher. Neurotransmitters such as dopamine also affect the feeling of satisfaction, which further enhances the chance of developing habits towards gambling. Did you know that these reactions happen even we lose? Yes, it seems a bit awkward, but it is true. It is for this reason that a vicious circle of addictive behavior can occur. As with other types of addiction, gambling can be fatal for an individual. Potential problems include financial and marital problems, the lack of connection and trust with other family members, neglecting professional and other obligations, and even engaging in illegal activities. Of course, we mention this only for the sake of everyone’s wellbeing. Of course, there are no rules, and each player is an individual with a different character. That being said, not all people necessarily have personality traits that are characterized by potentially inappropriate behavior.

We hope that you will find gambling entertaining and that you will have a lot fun. As we already said, it is a great way to develop serious psychology skills.