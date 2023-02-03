Online shopping has made life so much easier that now you can find almost everything in a few clicks. People have also started purchasing medicines online.

So what is the problem here?

Well, there is nothing wrong with the online purchase of medicines. However, the thing that is wrong here is what might happen. There is always a risk of fake and counterfeit products in the market. However, medicines do not have a high risk in this respect. It is because there is strict monitoring of pharmacies and drug stores.

However, when things go online, you cannot be sure about the monitoring. Therefore, you will be at risk of purchasing counterfeit medicines. Even in the United States, there is a high amount of sales and purchases of counterfeit medicines and drugs in online stores. This is because no one is checking their actual stock. Furthermore, it is also possible that they have two stocks of medicines. One is for monitoring and the other one is for selling.

Thus, it is not possible to eliminate the risk completely.

So what are users supposed to do?

Obviously, we won’t ask you to stop purchasing medicines online. However, what you can do is;

1 – Use a credible source

Instead of purchasing medicine from any drugstore, it is better to get it from a credible one. We would recommend PricePro Pharmacy. This is a Canadian pharmacy that claims to offer a wide range of brands.

And although it is a Canadian drug store, you can also get your medicine delivered to the United States. They will also help you with refilling your prescription. Thus, you will get the medicine no matter where you are. Their delivery to anywhere is what makes them so different and unique.

In addition to all the best features, you might also get a discount coupon. So like any other discount, you can also get your medicines at a lower price. Because this is something where you cannot find any price reduction. However, Price Pro Pharmacy is offering this option.

And if you are not going to purchase from them, you still need to look for a credible source. It is better to look for the online store of a brand. Almost all pharmaceutical companies have online outlets. Thus, it becomes very convenient to find a reliable source and get the right medicine at your doorstep. All you need to do is to be a bit comfortable.

2 – Pay attention to the price of the medicine

If you want to protect yourself from an online scam, you need to pay attention to the price of medicine. If you have been using this medicine for some time, you sure know its actual price. So make sure to check it to see if there is a visible difference.

If you are not sure about the price, you can simply check it on the web. There are multiple sources that will offer the same drug. Thus, this is nothing difficult to do. This is an important step because people look for discounts and cheaper prices. But when it comes to medicines, cheaper prices might cause you serious harm. This will eventually cost you even higher.

3 – Consult your doctor

When you are visiting your doctor, do not just take the prescription from him or her. Ask your doctor about your problem. But most doctors inform you about your problem. What they do not tell you is what the medicine will do to you.

Of course, if there is a risk of side effects, they will ask you to follow the prescription and not exceed the prescribed dose.

However, you should ask your doctor what the reaction to the medicine is. You should know about the possible side effects and reactions. So if some reaction is different from what your doctor told you, it means that the medicine that you are taking might not be the original one. Thus, you will need to visit your doctor immediately.

In addition to this, you can also ask your doctor about some online stores that he would recommend. Because if the doctor is recommending something, the risk of it being a counterfeit will be very low.

4 – Do not ignore the red flags

Another aspect that you should pay attention to is the red flags. If the online pharmacy is selling counterfeit products, you will see these signs;

1- The store won’t ask you for your prescription. Even if it is an online store, they need your prescription to make sure nothing goes wrong from their end.

2- They do not have a license from the State Authority. No matter where you live, online pharmacies also have a license to operate. So make sure to check it too.

3- Do not have any licensed pharmacists on their staff. Although you cannot directly ask about the qualification of their staff, you do use other tricks. For example, if the online drug store has a licensed pharmacist, they will offer him/ her to answer your questions. If you need medicine for a cough or flu, you can consult that pharmacist. Thus, there won’t be any requirement for a prescription.

4- They are offering quite deep discounts. If there is a huge price difference, you should better avoid it.

5- Are not offering clear protection of your personal and financial information in written form. Authentic businesses make sure to secure such data of their customers but counterfeiters do not.

To conclude

If you want to protect yourself from the counterfeit medicines available in the market, you need to be selective. Select your choice of online store. In addition to this, you should also be aware of the possible effects of your medication. Waiting will only make your symptoms worse in case you are experiencing a side effect. It would be better to consult your doctor if you experience any discomfort.