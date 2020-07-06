The internet has become so popular and represented that a lot of people don’t feel the slightest need to go out. Whether it’s shopping, peeking into other people’s lives through social media, or listening to music, you can enter this world very easily and quickly. However, this has made it easier for many people to meet a potential partner.

Experience shows that this way it is much easier to communicate and open up to someone, precisely because you are not sitting opposite each other. This helps introverts and shy people a lot.

Dating sites have become popular many years ago. Some do it for fun, and some in the hope of really finding their soul mate. Either way, it is very important to protect your data so that you do not put yourself in an awkward situation. But how to protect yourself? Whether you are male or female, there is a risk of it. However, we believe that women are the gentler sex and are therefore more targeted.

We give you tips on how you can protect yourself

1.Never leave your personal information, it is better to hide behind an interesting nickname. It is not recommended to provide your data either during registration or during the first contact with an unknown person. What we need to keep in mind is that we never know who is sitting at the computer on the other side. On sites like this, people see it rather than easily covering up negative things about themselves and standing out in the best and even the wrong light.

2. It’s interesting, but at the same time, it’s scary that people who understand computers a little better can easily discover the location you’re writing from. Even some dating apps require you to activate GPS to help you find the right person near you. As useful as this can be, it can also be dangerous. As we said, we never know who the person contacting us is in the virtual world. To avoid potential trouble, at least as far as this item is concerned, virtuallocation.com offers you an effective solution. This is very important both for the safety of women and for the safety of the LGBT population because they are the target of many people who are willing to contact them and meet them just to hurt them. To avoid danger and trouble, you can also indicate the wrong location, and as much as this sounds like cheating, this is one of the best ways to protect yourself. Also, if you use social networks, secure your account, and don’t enter too much personal information and don’t tag yourself on any location you go.

3. When uploading a photo, it is important to choose the right one. Vulgar and provocative photos have no place here, save them for a private chat after choosing the person who might be right. By choosing the right image, you will improve your chances of finding the partner you deserve and at the same time avoid obscene and perverse offers. No one who has serious and good intentions will be attracted to a person who is half-naked in a photograph, whether she is a male or a female. The only thing you will achieve is that other people will evaluate you as a person for a one-night stand.

4. Use Google Voice number instead of giving your real number. This will allow you to communicate with other people and check voice messages and missed calls, and still protect you from a stalker. There is also an option to block unwanted persons to contact you. This could also help you get to know a person better in a safe way and find out what their real intentions are.

5. If you’ve already decided to meet live with a specific person, make a video call before making sure it’s the same person you’ve been corresponding with all along. Also, our advice is to have a meeting in a neutral place, where you are surrounded by people. Do not accept to be picked up in front of your apartment, discovering where you live. Take public transportation or even better, drive yourself to date. Do not accept to give a ride to that person after the meeting as well!

6. Tell someone you have a date, where is the meeting spot, and for how long you have in plan to stay on the meeting. Also, show the photo of a date. In case something goes wrong, it is good that the person close to you has basic information. What else you can do is to ask a friend to call you several times during the evening so he can make sure everything is okay, or get you out if you don’t like the direction the date is going.

7. Stay sober. Don’t make the mistake of relaxing too much during the first meeting. No matter how normal a person may seem to you and you have a desire to continue socializing with him, you need to be extremely careful. It is very difficult, and virtually impossible, to estimate someone on a first date and discover his true intentions. Even if his intentions are not to hurt you, you will certainly leave a better impression if you are of common sense. The research showed that 1 of 3 women and 1 of 4 more experienced rape, physical violence, or stalking by a potential partner.

8. Provide yourself with pepper spray. This is something every woman should have. You will feel safer at the thought of having a “weapon” with you that could help you in case of an attack. It is very practical and easy to use. It doesn’t take up much space, so it will easily fit in any bag or pocket.

9. Be real and honest to yourself. Define your expectations and don’t ignore the feeling that tells you that all this was a mistake after all. If you don’t trust your intuition, who will?