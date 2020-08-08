8 Pros and Cons of Vaping Cannabis Oil – 2020 Guide

No one can deny the fact that the popularity of vaping is constantly increasing. More and more people are opting for this method of consuming CBD oil. Even though there are some that are against this method of consumption, there are more people who have fully embraced it.

If you are about to start using CBD vape juice, you probably have a lot of questions. There has been a lot of debate about the effects and safety of vaping, so in this article, we are going to analyze this method in great detail and provide you with the list of pros and cons.

Quick effects

One of the main reasons, well, maybe the most important one, why so many people opt for vaping is the fact that it is a fast-acting method. It means that only after a minute or two, you will feel the effects of CBD vape oil.

This isn’t necessarily a crucial benefit for all consumers, but it is for most of them. A lot of people use CBD in medicinal purposes to relieve the pain or symptoms of depression and anxiety. For obvious reasons, people need a way of consumption that will, in no time, treat these signs.

Easily dosed

Dosing is another significant thing that you have to be careful about. You should always follow the instructions, especially if they are prescribed by a medical professional. However, getting the right dose isn’t always easy when it comes to edibles, creams, or ointments.

This is not an issue when it comes to vaping. Even if you have trouble finding the right CBD oil for you, you can always make your own at home. There are numerous guides online on how you can do this, and it is not as complicated as it may sound. Many people prefer this because they can control not only the dose of CBD but also ingredients the final products will contain. Plus, they have the opportunity to choose if they want to add a CBD Vape Additive like some that are available on the Miami Rave CBD website. Also, you can find CBD Vape Juice, CBD Vape Oil.

Stronger flavors

When compared to the traditional method of smoking cannabis, vaping is going to provide you with the rich flavor of the strain you choose. Why? Well, when you smoke it, you are actually burning it, which means that there is a lot of smoke that can easily mask if not destroy the flavor.

On the other hand, with vape, you are not burning but simply heating cannabis. This means that you will be able to enjoy all of those flavor terpenes that the oil includes. Nevertheless, keep in mind that these flavors will weaken as you draw close to the end of the vaping session.

No smoke

We have already mentioned how beneficial this is when it comes to the flavor of cannabis, but there are two other reasons that we have to mention. First of all, the fact that no smoke is produced makes vaping safer than smoking. The negative effects of inhaling smoke for your lungs, whether it is from cannabis or tobacco, are well-known, so there is no need to discuss them any further. Also, this feature means that that awful smell won’t stay on your clothes or in the room where you consumed it.

It is convenient

If you have done any research on vaping pens, then you have surely found out that some of them are only activated when you inhale on them, while others come with a handy little button that heats the oil only when you press on it.

This means that you won’t have to do anything but add the oil to the vaping pen and pressing a button. Let’s be honest, this is very convenient if you are in the hurry, and plus, since there is no smoke, it is also extremely discreet.

It can be quite costly

Assuming that you are just exploring the world of vaping, you have to warn you that the initial cost can be quite high. What are we talking about? Well, firstly, you have to purchase a vape pen or a vaporizer. There are numerous kinds of these, and they all come with different features, that you have to investigate in order to find the right one for you.

Moreover, if you opt for a reusable vape pen, then you will have to buy extra canisters and a grinder. Keep in mind that many vaporizers cannot function perfectly if cannabis isn’t transformed into the form of a fine powder, so the last accessory will almost certainly be essential.

When you some up the cost of all of these items, the final price can be quite expensive, which is one of the main cons of vaping, and probably the biggest reason why people decide not to go through with it.

Maintenance

If you do decide to go with vaping and you buy a vape pen, then you have to know that it requires regular maintenance. You surely want to get your money’s worth, both time and quality-wise, this step is the one that under no circumstance you can ignore.

The fact is that the vaporizer won’t last you a long time if you do not clean it regularly. This doesn’t mean that you have to clean it every single time you use it, but this item comes with a manual, so you should check what is recommended by the manufacturer. Similarly, a vape pen that is not clean will destroy the flavor and your overall experience, meaning that you will end up wasting your money for nothing.

Battery charging

This is another thing that most people are annoyed about. The worst thing that can happen is to run out of the battery while on your way out. Let’s face it – this is something that can easily occur if you are not careful about it. After all, it is not a major deal-breaker downside, but still, it will take some time to get used to the fact that you have to check the battery often.