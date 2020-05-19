CBD is known as the second biggest compound of cannabis, after THC. Besides this, it is known as the compound that doesn’t produce any psychoactive effects. This means that the user will not experience the effect known as the “high” effect. Instead, it provides a plethora of health benefits to its users. Thankfully, in the last decade researchers have found it beneficial and a great replacement for therapies that were considered risky and not as safe as they should be.

Therefore, it is widely considered the best way for curing certain conditions. There are a plethora of CBD products that we have at our disposal nowadays, the most prominent being CBD Oil. According to Sarahsblessing, we can see that there are a lot of different types. Some are THC-free, and some include small percentages of this compound.

Over the years, CBD became a phenomenon of sorts. It’s magnificent to see how a small percentage of the cannabis plant can be the source of an industry that generates billions every year. For example, in 2019 the global sales of CBD-infused products reached $5 billion. At the same time, according to projections, it will reach $23 billion in only three years. This is an industry that constantly evolves, and the number of CBD products is getting bigger by the day.

As you already know, this is the product of the hemp, which means that it is a plant-based material. This means that it will deteriorate over time. So, it is essential to know what are the best ways to preserve and store them in an appropriate way. If you are aware of the dose you are going to use, you know that these are not used in large amounts. Therefore, we’ve decided to compile a list of the best ways you can properly store your CBD products.

Preventing Them from Heat

Heat is probably the element that can have the most severely damaging effect on CBD-derived products. Naturally, the conditions where the extreme heat is displayed are not goods for keeping these products safe. Every user should be aware that this is a natural product, and that the extraction process cannot prove 100% results every time. With that in mind, you are not going to be surprised by the fact that the heat’s main negative effect on these products is a deterioration of the minerals inside. At the same time, it can even change the structure of oil itself. Instead of being, well, oily, it could get buttery and murkier.

With that in mind, there are some measures of precautions that you need to take in order to protect CBD products from the heat. Storing them in a cupboard that is too close to devices who give off too much heat. Being exposed directly to the sun is not an option, as we already said earlier. If you are living in an area where the temperatures can get pretty high, you need to choose the coldest place you can find for storing these. Also, it needs to be close to you in case you need to take it at some point. If you ask us, we would recommend you to use your fridge as the main place for storing CBD products. But this is the topic that we are going to talk about in greater detail later.

Exposure to Air

If you have the appropriate knowledge about the process of extraction and the source of CBD products, you will know that too much air exposure can have a massive negative effect on these products. Oxygen is a particle that can have a negative effect on the CBD oil’s chemical structure and balance. This is known as a natural process called oxidative stress. Even the producers are taking precautions during the extraction in order to get the best possible outcome. Besides the complete extraction, that way the full potency and effectiveness of the product are going to be preserved.

When you take a look at the packages of CBD products, you will see that they are mainly oral applications or bottles that prevent air from impacting. Therefore, one of the best decisions when it comes to preventing your product from being damaged by air is to keep them in their original packages. In case you need to change the package for various reasons, you need to be sure that the new one is equally protective of the content. With having this in mind, you can be sure that the product’s quality will be preserved.

Direct Light can Damage Them

The highest majority of CBD-infused products are stored in a package that has the aim to protect them from the effects of direct light. Exposing these to direct sunlight can have a negative effect that can damage the product. Naturally, when we are talking about light, we mostly mean sunlight. If you are looking to preserve these products, you should store them in a room that meets several conditions. There are three of those. Firstly, the room you use for storing these needs to be dark. At the same time, it needs to be cool and dry.

These are the main requirements that you need to meet in order to keep the product in good condition. You can be sure that all of the benefits are going to be preserved, without a double. Moreover, you can even store them in a refrigerator. But you need to choose the fridge that remains dark until its door is opened. Thankfully, a vast majority of fridges are designed exactly like that. Last but not least, you can use aluminum foil and wrap the product. This method was tested and it showed exceptional results.

The Bottom Line

As you can see, there are three main ways to store CBD products. All of these are used in order to protect the product itself from the outside effects that can damage them. Heat, oxygen, and direct sunlight are the main enemies of CBD. If you want to preserve it long-term, you will need to follow all of these three measures properly. Finding the right balance between them will lead you a long way, without a doubt.