Almost every person who likes a glass of high-quality alcohol likes to try out a high-quality cognac. It is recognized as a type of drink that provides its consumers with a chance to experience a rich flavor, often spiced with a wide array of other ingredients. Basically, we can all agree that we are talking about a different drink for a wide array of others ones we can see at the market.

Because of its specific taste, many people are not sure about what it is. Certainly, it is a specific kind of brandy, but claims that it has some similarities to whiskey are not true. Plus, many people make the mistake of believing that this drink should be consumed like a shot. Once again, we would like to say that this isn’t true. It is too strong for this kind of consumption. Therefore, you will need to have much more patience with it than any kind of drink on the market.

Without any doubt, there are a lot of different types of cognac. We would like to say that Hennessy is among the most reputable ones. If you would like to take a look at a couple of different Hennessy cognac, click here. Since this is a popular drink, and many people are not sure about how they should serve it, we would like to provide our readers with a couple of helpful insights. Without further ado, let’s take a look at some of these insights.

How to Serve it Properly?

For you to have the best possible experience when drinking Hennessy, it is an absolute must for you to serve it properly. The first thing you need to think about is to choose the proper glass. There are three main types of glasses you can pour Hennessy into. We are talking about the balloon and tulip glasses, and the wobble snifter.

The reason why choosing a proper glass is really important is that it provides the setting for you to have the best possible experience. When talking about these, there are three experiences you should look for, the traditional, intellectual and fashionable way. It depends on the setting you are in, and what you want to experience. So, know where you are and see what you can experience.

Interesting Combinations

Now, let’s take a look at some of the interesting combinations you can make with cognac and other drinks.

Hennessy VS Cognac

Hennessy VS cognac is the youngest of all of them. If you take a look at the product description, you will see that it is between two and eight years old. At the same time, official statistics are saying that this is the most popular one by far. It is some kind of paradox because alcoholic drinks are often better when they are older. There are a high number of ways you can serve this one.

For instance, you can consume it in the form of a cocktail. The most popular of these cocktails is certainly “the Summit”. Besides cognac, other ingredients are lime, ginger, and lemonade. However, Hennessy is the main component. Of course, you can always drink it raw, with just a couple of ice rocks. But you should be prepared to experience a much stronger taste than with older cognacs.

Hennessy and Coca-Cola

There is no way that you haven’t heard about one of the greatest combinations ever, Coca-Cola and Hennessy. You will certainly agree that Coca-Cola is one of the versatile drinks out there since it can be paired with a plethora of other drinks, especially alcoholic. When we are talking about this combination, we can see that Coca-Cola boosts Hennessy’s taste, and adds its own.

It results in a really interesting combination. Furthermore, you can add some ice rocks and make it as refreshing as it can be. It wouldn’t hurt you to add a slice of lemon. There is one more variance to this combination. We are talking about Cherry Coke, which is the drink that pairs greatly with Hennessy.

Candle-Warming

One of the uncommon ways to consume Hennessy is to perform a candle-warmed approach. The glass is put above a candle, and then drink it heated to some level. While experiencing this form of drink is common in restaurants, it doesn’t matter that you cannot do it on your own. Thankfully, there are a lot of sets you can buy online. You will see that some of them are interested in design.

However, it needs to be said that this heating process releases some stronger alcohol aromas. So, you shouldn’t do that if you don’t enjoy some harder alcohol tastes. At the same time, it needs to be said that candle-warming is the only method you should apply. All other methods will not provide you with the same effect.

Chocolate and Coffee

We are certain that a lot of people are not aware of the fact that they can drink their cognac with ingredients like chocolate and coffee. On the example of chocolate, you can see that you can combine it with both cold and hot chocolate. Since there is some chocolate in it, you can add some whipped cream. Without any doubt, this is one of the most interesting solutions.

Coffee is an ingredient that pairs perfectly with cognac. Since there are a plethora of different strains of coffee on the market, you will have limitless options to choose from. Furthermore, you can add a small amount of milk, and a touch of brown sugar. The best way to serve this combination is to use a martini glass and fill it with all of these ingredients.

The Bottom Line

As is the case with a vast majority of drinks, having the proper setting and additional ingredients can make Hennessy much better. That’s why it is so important to know what are the most important aspects you need to include. Here, you can find some of the most interesting and crucial ones. We have no doubt you will find them useful and interesting.