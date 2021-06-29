Each year, over 4 million Canadians move from one home to another. Oftentimes, the summer months are the most popular for moving homes.

Trying to move homes on your own can make the moving process significantly longer and more stressful. Hiring moving services will make the moving process go smoothly and allow you to focus on bigger details, like learning about your new city.

When you do hire full moving services, what can you expect? What will your moving company do for you and what will you need to take care of on your own?

Read on to learn everything you need to know about hiring moving services and what will be included when you do.

Packing Services

According to Moving Butlers, when you hire moving services, you have a few options when it comes to packing. If you prefer to pack everything yourself, you are free to do so. You can purchase packing materials from your moving company or purchase them elsewhere, and you can pack with guidance or without guidance from your moving company.

Alternatively, you can ask for full or partial packing services. If you want your moving company to perform a full or partial pack, it is important that you let them know in advance. That way, they will come with the time and equipment necessary to take care of your belongings.

Truck Loading and Unloading

Whether or not you request packing services, your moving company will take care of loading and unloading the truck. This is one of the most crucial steps in the moving process when you want to guarantee that your belongings will show up safely. Professional movers are experienced in loading their moving vans and trucks in a way that keeps your belongings safe and secure during transit.

When you arrive at your new home, your movers will also unload your belongings from the truck or van. It is ideal for you to participate in this process and help instruct your movers on where to leave your boxes and furniture throughout your new home.

Transportation

Of course, moving services include transportation of your belongings. Once the truck is loaded up, your moving company will set out for your new home, saving you the trouble of having to rent and drive a large van or truck on your own.

Cleaning Services

A fantastic moving company will also offer cleaning services to prepare your previous home for the next move-in. They will also clean your new home so that it’s ready for you when you get there.

Cleaning services will typically come with an additional cost, but it is often well worth it, especially for renters. Most Canadian landlords are entitled to charge a security deposit to their tenants, and in most provinces, this security deposit can be withheld to cover any cleaning costs the tenant did not take care of before moving out. That means that if you want your security deposit back, your best bet is to go with professional cleaning services!

Junk Removal

Another service a great moving company will provide is junk removal. Chances are, you have some stuff you acquired in your previous home that you don’t really want to bring to your new home. Rather than having to deal without yourself, a good moving company will take care of it for you.

This is especially helpful when what you don’t want to bring with you is too large for a typical trash bag. That could include things like old or broken electronics, rugs, furniture, and structural elements like ceiling fans. These types of items need to be dealt with in a certain way, and an experienced moving company will know how to properly dispose of them.

Piano Packaging and Moving

If you own a piano, this is likely the item you are most concerned about in your move. Without experience, moving a piano can become a stressful situation–and one that leads to costly damage.

Full moving services should include proper piano packaging and moving. A great full moving service will offer piano packaging and moving at no additional cost to you!

What to Take Care of Yourself

As you can see, full moving services will take care of most moving responsibilities–particularly the most stressful ones. However, it is also useful to be aware of what isn’t covered by the vast majority of moving services. Let’s take a look.

Auto Transportation

Most moving services will not transport your personal vehicles unless otherwise stated. If you need someone to move your car for you, make sure you enquire directly and make other arrangements, if necessary.

Disconnecting and Reconnecting Appliances and Electronics

Because it can become a liability, many moving services will not disconnect or reconnect your appliances and electronics. This includes things like televisions and computers as well as larger items like refrigerators and washing machines. Ideally, you will want to have these appliances disconnected before your moving company arrives.

Storage

Once again, unless otherwise stated, most full-service moving companies do not provide storage. That means that if you need to store your belongings for a few days or weeks between moving out of one home and into another, you will need to make those arrangements in advance with another company.

Consider Moving Services For Your Next Big Move

If you’re joining the millions of Canadians moving this year, don’t do it alone. Moving services are a great addition to any move, as a great moving company will take care of the majority of stressors moving can cause.