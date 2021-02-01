With a global pandemic that has affected the whole world, many employees have no other option but to work from home. Even though COVID-19 cases have declined in many countries, a significant number of people are still not comfortable going to the office and working. Working from home then obviously means having your own equipment such as a laptop, a fax machine, and most importantly, a printer. Almost all sorts of businesses need printers for various purposes. This is why, in the following article, we’ve listed the top five printer picks for 2021 that can be used in your home and office.

1. HP Office Jet Pro 9025:

The HP office jet pro is a great multi-purpose printer that can be used for official as well as personal use. It’s pretty compact, which makes it easy to carry around. Apart from printing, the hp Office Jet Pro can scan documents and fax them, giving you an all-in-one package. Moreover, this machine can print 22-24 pages in one minute, reducing ink refill costs.

2. HP LaserJet Pro:

The LaserJet Pro is the second-best printer introduced by hp. This printer is slightly bigger than the Office Jet Pro, which gives it the capacity to hold 250 sheets. Unlike standard printers, the hp LaserJet Pro has a built-in USB port, which makes it much more user-friendly. You’ll be able to print documents directly by simply inserting your USB or flash drive. It would definitely be a good investment for workaholics. Also, you can get this printer for a reduced price from slick deals by using a hp cheap shopping voucher.

3. Canon Pixma ip110:

Unlike the Office jet and LaserJet, the Canon Pixma ip100 is a portable printer that can easily be carried around. If you have a job that requires you to be mobile, the Canon Pixma would be of great use. This portable printer can print 9 pages in one minute. Better yet, you can get your print outs in black and white as well as in color.

4. Brother HL2390DW:

The Brother HL2390DW is the fourth-best printer on this list. What makes it so good is that A) it’s budget-friendly and B) it has all the fancy features you’d find in a high-end printer. In terms of features, the Brother HL2390DW has wireless connectivity as well as scanning capabilities. This means you’ll be able to print documents by wirelessly connecting the printer to your mobile device. The only demerit of this printer is that it only prints in black and white.

5. Epson WorkForce Pro WF-7840:

For a business setup, the Epson WorkForce Pro would be the ideal printer. It’s a budget-friendly printer capable of printing pages in high quality. Moreover, this printer also has instant dry pigment ink, which has the ability to dry up printed sheets instantaneously.

Bottomline

When it comes to working from home or in the office, a well-functioning printer is essential. Having a printer on your work desk can save you a lot of trouble as you’ll be able to print and fax documents directly to your boss or someone in your peer group.