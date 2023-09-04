A Guide To Preparing Your House For A Professional Cleaning Service

Keeping your house spotless and organized can be a daunting and time-consuming task. This is why most homeowners consider hiring professional cleaning services to keep their homes well-maintained. Typically, maid service NYC helps save time and money in cleaning and organizing the home, including adding a layer of detail, cleaning the house while you work, and giving you peace of mind.

However, there are things you should do when preparing your home for a professional cleaning service. This guide provides insights into how to prepare your home for a cleaning service.

Clear Clutter

Emptying surfaces like tables, countertops, and floors is an integral step before a cleaning service arrives in your home. A cluttered home often makes it challenging for the cleaning service to sanitize and clean all surfaces effectively. The clutter can impede surfaces and make it tricky for the cleaning service to access and perform thorough cleaning. Also, cluttered surfaces can cause distractions, making it hard to focus on the cleaning job.

Creating clutter-free surfaces encourages deep cleaning services, including properly sanitizing these areas. For instance, tables or desks with papers can hinder the cleaning service from performing proper cleaning and sanitizing, resulting in improperly cleaned surfaces. Therefore, clearing clutter provides an opportunity for the cleaning service to remain focused and access all surfaces, keeping them clean and well-disinfected.

Put Away Pets

Homeowners with pets should consider their safety and well-being by putting them away when hiring a cleaning service. Although pets may seem calm and relaxed around strangers, some may become aggressive or anxious when unfamiliar people are around. Besides, pets can cause distractions, making it necessary to put them away when the cleaning service arrives.

A separate room or outside can be ideal for keeping your pet safe, primarily to safeguard them against harmful cleaning chemicals or equipment. This helps prevent potential accidents, mainly for homeowners with active pets. Communicating special instructions or requests to the cleaning service regarding your pest is also vital to guarantee the pet’s safety and security.

Communicate Your Expectations

When hiring a maid service NYC to provide professional home cleaning solutions, it is necessary to understand that different homeowners have distinct expectations. Thus, it is important to communicate your specific expectations, ensuring the cleaning service delivers what you need. For example, some homeowners prioritize bathroom and kitchen cleanliness, while others are focused on the carpet and surfaces.

Being specific on some parts of your home you need the cleaning service to concentrate on is crucial for your satisfaction. If you have pets, let the cleaning service focus on cleaning the carpet, upholstery, and floors to remove fur. For parents with your children, you can communicate the need for sanitizing and cleansing floors, surfaces, and other high-touch areas to kill disease-causing organisms.

In some cases, you may communicate the appropriate cleaning product or techniques you desire in your home. You can inquire about hypoallergenic or eco-friendly cleaning agents if you have allergies or sensitivity to particular cleaning products. Proper communication helps the cleaning service familiarize you with your priorities and preferences when cleaning your house. It guarantees satisfaction while developing trust and a positive relationship with the cleaning service.

Secure Personal Valuables

Although most professional cleaning services are trustworthy and honest, securing valuables such as cash, jewelry, and crucial documents is crucial. This gives you peace of mind because the most important possessions are secure and safe while the cleaning service is in your house. The intent is to prevent potential accidents that can happen since it is unlikely for the cleaning service to steal from you intentionally.

Putting away valuable is also an excellent and simple way to grow a trusting and positive relationship with the cleaning professionals. It shows that you value your belongings and take critical steps to ensure they complete their work successfully. Generally, it gives you peace of mind during the cleaning process while reducing potential accident risks.

Secure Delicate Items

Homeowners with breakable and fragile items should secure them throughout the cleaning process. First, various cleaning chemicals, tools, and equipment can damage or result in breakage, leading to losses. Securing or putting these items away before the maid service NYC arrives helps prevent potential accidents or damage. You can place fragile belongings in a locked drawer or cabinet or move them into a different room away from the cleaning area. Taking steps to safeguard these items ensures they are in good condition and safe.

To ensure utmost protection, communicate to your cleaning service upfront about delicate items, including materials or fabrics, that require specialized care during cleaning. This assures thorough and effective cleaning without causing damage. It also contributes to building trust with the cleaning service.

Check for Damaged or Broken Items

Before the cleaning service arrives, take a walk-through of the home and check for any damaged or broken items. This helps prevent misunderstandings and potential conflicts in the event of a broken or damaged item after the cleaning process. Checking for broken and damaged items allows you to identify, address, and communicate about them before beginning the cleaning process. Understanding any broken item in your home can help streamline the cleaning process.

In addition, identifying damaged or broken items helps secure your possession during the cleaning process. It prevents further damage, especially with delicate items that can be removed from the cleaning area. Communicating sufficiently will also help limit any damage within the home, whether from broken items or fragile belongings within the cleaning area.

Bottom Line

Taking the above steps before the cleaning service arrives helps you prepare your home for the cleaning job with the maid service NYC being aware of your preferences and expectations. It also limits potential damages in your home that cut across delicate and broken items. If you have pets, keeping them safe and secure while communicating special instructions also helps simplify the cleaning process and receive quality services.

When looking to hire a professional cleaning service for your home, preparing your home before they arrive is one of the most critical steps to take.