Threadlift is highly regarded as one of the safest and most convenient aesthetic procedures.

Even though this procedure is highly effective in repositioning your skin tissues to restore youthful and vibrant looks on regions like the face, neck, and hands, it also sometimes come with a few side effects that can be avoided if you prepare well for the procedure.

In today’s piece, we walk you through important things to do when preparing for a Threadlift in Singapore.

How long does it take for Threadlift to Work?

To understand how long it would take for your Threadlift results to be visible, it is also prudent to understand how the procedure works in the first place. During a Threadlift procedure, your dermatologist will numb the target area and then use sutures or ‘threads ‘to lift and then suspend the skin on that area.

The ‘threads’ used here are polydioxanone (PDO) threads commonly used as medical sutures in surgeries; thus the chances of your body rejecting it is extremely low. These threads are also specially formulated to stimulate collagen production to your skin and plump it, thus the excellent skin restoration that happens after the treatment. The dermatologist achieves this by skillfully inserting the sutures under your skin where they dissolve naturally as they encourage more elastin and collagen synthesis.

According to the Artisan Clinic, you can always determine the degree of lift you want for your treatment. For this matter, the number of threads your dermatologist will use will therefore be determined by your preferred degree of lift. Note that since the threads dissolve gradually on their own, you will not need to get them removed.

But with that said, if you are unhappy with the outcome of your procedure, you cannot get them removed; you have to wait till the threads dissolve on their own. This will take anywhere from 9 months to 2 years depending on the thread. Thus, as a rule of thumb, it’s always advisable to start with a conservative amount of threads and of course pick an aesthetician that’s highly skilled and has a good track record of performing threadlifts.

How do I prepare for a Threadlift?

On the baseline, there are no very ‘special’ activities you will need to do when preparing for the procedure. Ideally, you’ll need to book an initial appointment with your dermatologist, who will discuss with you issues like;

If you have had surgeries in the past and what types of surgeries they were.

If you have any underlying medical conditions, for example, drug allergies or had problems with your eyes.

Your aesthetic plans and goals. They will also discuss Threadlift options that are available for you.

If you are on any prescription medications, including herbal medications and vitamins, etc.

Explain to you the type of anesthesia they will use during the treatment to minimize discomfort.

The possible outcomes you’ll need to expect after your treatment.

During the initial consultation, it is prudent that you also use the time to ask the doctor any questions you might have about the treatment. As a precautionary measure, here are a few things that you should expect to do when preparing for a procedure.

Inflammations

It would be better if you go into the treatment with no inflammations in your body. Your doctor may not recommend a threadlift if you suffer from skin diseases or acute inflammation in the area you wish to treat. Ideally, you may need to wait until the swelling has healed before you can be cleared for the procedure.

Foods and Drinks

It is also advisable that you do not take blood-thinning or blood clotting foods, drinks, and medications after scheduling the treatment. Importantly, you will need to avoid these medications or drinks for at least two days before the scheduled date for your treatment.

Now, it is not a good idea to stop medications—especially if you’re on a dose. Therefore, your best bet would be to push your treatment to a later date after completing your dosages.

Stress

It is also prudent to avoid anything that may cause emotional or bodily stress on you before your treatment. Stress causes your heart rate to increase. The increased heart rate due to stress may exaggerate your body’s response to the trauma caused by this procedure even though it is very mild and safe.

Dental Work

If you have dental work that you can’t postpone, you’ll need to get it out of the way. After your treatment, you won’t be able to get any dental work for approximately 14 days.

Caffeine and Cigarettes

It is advised to avoid caffeine and quit smoking for at least a week before your treatment, as these things dehydrate your skin and may interfere with anaesthetic.

How Long Do Threadlift Last?

A successful threadlift procedure requires minimal recovery. The results may also be visible almost after your dermatologist has put the sutures in place.

You’ll notice a further improvement in the days and weeks after your treatment. The minimal swelling and bruising that may have come with the procedure will also subside as your skin gains the desired firmness.

Note that threadlift procedures aren’t permanent, implying that these results wouldn’t be visible forever. The effects will be visible for around 1 to 3 years as the threads get gradually absorbed into your skin. For longevity, your doctor will advise you on what to do and how often to go for touch up treatments.

For the aftercare routine, your dermatologist may advise against vigorously rubbing the treated area or sleeping on your face if you got the treatment on the face. You may also need to avoid intense workouts and hot baths, among others, for some time after your treatment.

Schedule your Threadlift Consultation Today

If you wish to get a threadlift, Singapore is a prime place to find a qualified dermatologist that will help you with this procedure with ease. Be sure to drop us a line today to book your consultation with a skilled dermatologist from our team.