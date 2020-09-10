India has the 4th largest military strength in the world. Defence becomes one of the most prestigious jobs for this country. It is a career line full of adventure, benefits, excitement and has the attention of the youth of India. The armed forces are divided into 4 major types- Indian Air force, Indian Navy, Indian Army and Indian Coast Guard. There are other paramilitary inter-services organisations, which exist only to assist the Indian Armed Forces. There are a ton of facilities and benefits provided by the government to the armed forces, however, the entrance exams and the selection criteria depend on a lot of factors. The candidate has to pass the entrance exam followed by a stringent physical examination.

Studying has become a lot easier in the digital world. With live lessons, online courses and e-learning platforms available, one can cater to convenient ways of studying. But, first, let’s take a look at some of the top defence entrance exams:

1. NDA – National Defence Academy Exam

The NDA exam is held by the UPSC – Union Public Services Commission for recruitment of Indian Armed Forces (Army, Navy, Air Force & Coast Guard) as officers. This is among the most important exams for any candidate preparing for the defence exams.

2. CDSE – Combined Service Examination

The CDSE exam is conducted twice a year by UPSC for men and women both for the posts in Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air force.

3. Indian Air Force Recruitment

The Indian Air force recruitment is held by Indian Air force for technical and non-technical airmen vacancies.

4. Indian Naval Academy Recruitment exam

The Indian Naval Academy recruitment exam is held by Join Indian Navy for candidates interested in vacancies in the Indian Navy.

5. AFCAT – Air Force Common Admission test

The AFCAT is an entrance exam conducted by the Indian Air Force.

The candidate has to go through a generic exam pattern to be recruited for these posts. There is always a written test mainly consisting of Multiple Choice Questions, followed by an Interview and Physical examination. The candidate can get all the information about the upcoming exams dates, eligibility criteria, vacancies syllabus on a resourceful website or the exam’s official page.

There are also a handful of applications that the candidate can use to help them get through the entire process of preparation and application of the defence exam with ease. Some of the applications listed below will help the aspiring candidates secure their positions with the proud Indian Armed Forces.

1. Join Uniform

Join Uniform is created to help and prepare those aspirants (both for Officer and Jawan entry) who are keen to serve India, in uniform. The platform is bilingual (Hindi & English). The application covers all the major defence exams like NDA, CDS, ACC, Assistant Commandant for BSF, ITBP, CRPF, SSB & CISF), Coast Guard, Military Nursing.

2. Testbook.com

Testbook.com is the #1 app in India for all the Government & Defence entrance exams. The Testbook application has more than 5000 online mock tests and online lectures for over 100 exams. This application provides end to end help in exam preparation to the candidates aspiring to clear their Defence examination. There are live lectures & video courses by experts, practice sets to help you practice questions and revise concepts, daily quizzes & every information about the exams. This application also analyses your performance and helps you improve. Features like doubt solving, tips & tricks to solve exams faster, test strategies etc. makes Testbook one of the must-have applications for the candidates.

3. GK and Current Affairs 2020

Here is another app that is very helpful for the candidates preparing for the government sector examinations. GK and Current Affairs are a complete General Knowledge and Current Affairs Application for all students. One of the best features of the app is that it is available for Offline Browsing. The information on the app is updated on a daily basis. The application provides the candidates with short current affair articles, 5000 objective type questions, Math Tricks and gamification of quizzes.

4. Pocket Aptitude

Pocket Aptitude application has over 2000 Aptitude Questions to prepare the candidates for Placements, Competitive and Defence exams. Pocket Aptitude offers the candidates the best preparation material from the most frequently asked Aptitude and Logical Reasoning questions in exams.

5. CDSE Pre-exam

This app helps the candidate to prepare for their exams using scientifically designed tools that improve the Candidate’s performance and increase your confidence to face the actual exam. Candidates can take time-based tests for just practice on the go to test their knowledge. Combined Defence Service (CDSE) App Covers the following subjects: English, General Knowledge and Elementary Mathematics.

6. Defence Exam

It is a platform where one can prepare themselves for various Defence Exams. It provides the candidates with detailed information about the Indian Armed Forces. This app is useful for the preparation of CDS, NDA, CAPF, NCC and SSB etc. This application also has articles & New job notification related to Army, Air force, Navy & SSB preparation.

There are buckets full of benefits that attract the young population of India into joining the armed forces. A defence job comes with a feeling of gratification, pride and satisfaction that the person gets for serving one’s country. No other job can ever match the pleasure and happiness that comes with it. The army also provides the individual with opportunities and training to enhance their personality & physical appearance. Besides the job security and financial stability, the defence job also brings about benefits that the individual will get after retirement. In addition to this, the families of armed force personnel are also eligible for benefits like free schooling, free medical facility, canteen facility etc.

Although it is always an individual choice for choosing a profession, the thousands of enrolments every year for the Indian Armed forces proves that it is one of the most promising areas for the youth of India. With growing tension at the border, the Indian Armed forces welcome all the aspirant candidates for a rewarding and fulfilling challenge of the Call of Duty.