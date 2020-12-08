All the technological advancements in battery production have led to various beneficial innovations such as rechargeable batteries that maximize energy consumption. After all, energy use is one of the main aspects of this tech era, mostly because every technology sector needs to use energy in order to power different electronic devices properly.

Batteries that can be recharged offer various benefits including storing more energy for a specific time, as well as providing a continuous energy supply for operating machines. Things such as computers, laptops, smartphones, drones, and other wireless devices need to use rechargeable ones in order to function.

Lithium-Ion Batteries – The Evolutionary Technology

As you already know, there are various batteries used for powering electric devices, and the Nickle-Cadmium options are considered to be the oldest and most used ones in the market. But, with all the innovations in electronic technology, Lithium-ion batteries are gaining popularity and importance across different industries.

This specific option can provide more storage for energy, but more importantly, it can charge electronic gadgets quickly. They also show prominent energy conversion rates when dealing with energy storage and since they are highly efficient and durable, they are considered to be the most effective ones nowadays.

The high efficiency can easily decrease the energy flow in its surroundings, which implies that there is an opportunity for maximizing the use of these energy packs. This means that they can provide continuous power to specific devices, without any delays in time or energy flow. Lithium batteries are thought to be the most efficient ones due to:

High-Efficiency Percentage High Chargeability Power High Energy Conversion Rate They Are More Durable They Offer a High Storage Capacity

What is the 18650 Lithium Battery?

Lithium batteries are highly available in the market, and they come in different sizes, dimensions, and voltage capabilities. The 18650 is a Lithium-ion battery cell that can be utilized for a wide range of electronic gadgets including smartphones, laptops, and other wireless devices.

The number, 18650, represents the appearance and the size of the battery. 18 defines the 18-millimeter diameter of the cell, 65 implies that the length of the item is 65 millimeters, and 0 represents its cylindrical shape. This particular model has a voltage capacity that ranges from 3.6V to 3.7V and it also features a 1200 to 3500mAh capacity. It’s used widely in different electronic industries.

18650 Lithium Battery Pack

This particular pack consists of items that come in the same size, however, there are different uses depending on the voltage capacity needed. According to Large Power, there are certain cells that have different current storage capacities going from 1200 to 3500mAh, and there are also differences in their weight. Some of the options that you could choose from include:

Sony VTC5A Samsung 25R Sony VTC6 Samsung 30Q LG HD2

How Can You Choose 18650 Lithium Batteries?

There are some things that you need to consider, all of which will help you easily choose the 18650 Lithium batteries you need. It will all depend on your needs, as well as the type of electrical equipment you need to power. If you don’t have a tight budget, you can select the most expensive and high-quality cells. But, if on a tight budget, the things you’ll need to consider include:

1. Checking The CDR

One of the first things that you need to consider is the Continuous Discharge Rating – CDR – of the cell, also known as the amperage capacity. The battery needs to draw power without heating the cell. Hence, you need to consider the device, and depending on its specifications, you must match the CDR with it in order for it to function properly. Keep in mind, different devices require different CDR’s, mostly depending on the power-drawing capacity.

2. Consider The Electrical Device

Depending on the characteristics of electrical devices including smartphones, laptops, drones, or tablets, you could select cells of different sizes, weights, and energy-storing capacities. This means that you need to consider how large your device is and how much power it will need for working.

3. The Brand

Before you even think about buying a particular pack, it is extremely important for you to check the brand in order to choose a product with the best quality. Currently, there are various brands that offer these packs and some of the best ones include names such as LG, Panasonic, Samsung, Sony, and so on.

4. Button-Top And Flat-Top

The cells are designed as button-top and flat-top, all of which will need to go through the assembly & storage capacity check, and they need to meet the safety demands. Both options have the exact same specifications and working capability, but, you should know that flat-top cells most commonly perform better.

5. Protected or Unprotected Batteries

The price will mostly depend on whether or not they are protected or unprotected. The protected option has small electronic circuits integrated into the packing. The circuit’s protective casing is built on the top end of the item and it assists in protecting the cell from any external damage and overloading problems. This protection is quite important if there is excess voltage or power going through the battery that could damage your devices.

On the other hand, unprotected packs don’t have electronic circuits integrated on the top, which means that they’ll be more affordable than the other option, however, they won’t provide protection to your devices. If you want to get more information about the 18650 Lithium-ion battery packs, then you must visit this website.

How to Avoid Buying Fake 18650 Lithium-ion Batteries?

Nowadays, one of the most important things is to check the product’s authenticity, especially since there are a lot of fake brands that manufacture the same item, but the end product is usually low in quality. This is why you must buy a product from a well-known brand known for its high-quality products.

It is important for you to check the appearance of the pack and you should also look for the bar code on the cell that will provide you more details about the product. You’ll want to check the weight which is usually about 45 to 48 grams. Keep in mind, fake companies will offer products that weigh around 10 to 30 grams. Also, fake products will probably provide 0 voltage, while real ones provide 3.7V.

Salient Features of 18650 Lithium-ion Battery Packs

As mentioned earlier, the pack has specific dimensions, voltage, and power storing capabilities and in terms of discharging, curve, and life cycle, it is highly consistent. The packs include batteries of different voltage ranges, and the storage capacity ranges from 1200 to 3500mAh.

The products have to be used in specific conditions, which means that you’ll need to consider the charging, temperature, as well as discharge of the battery. If you properly and frequently charge the batteries, you’ll be able to keep the durable and you’ll also prolong their life cycle.

Types of 18650 Lithium Batteries

Based on the composition of the cell, there are various types that you can opt for. According to the Anode composition, it includes models such as Lithium Cobalt 18650, Lithium Manganate 18650, Ni-Mh 18650, and Lithium Iron Phosphate 18650. However, there are also two options based on the discharge rate: