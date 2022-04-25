Although CBD seems to be getting all the attention, cannabichromene (CBC) is the second most abundant cannabinoid in marijuana, so you may find more in your weed than you think.

We’ve never heard of hemp’s cannabichromene (CBC), a cannabinoid. In contrast to CBD, over 100 additional cannabinoids are mostly ignored by consumers and researchers alike.

While we don’t know as much about CBC as it’s more well-known sibling, many potential applications could benefit your general health. Based on decades of research, there are numerous reasons why you should pay attention to this non-psychoactive substance. Here are some of them, in that order:

What is the CBC?

CBC stands for cannabichrome. Cannabinoids CBD and THC are the most prevalent in hemp, whereas terpenes are the third most overall. CBG, the precursor to this cannabinoid, makes it a “sibling” of CBD and THC.

In the first place, the hemp plant produces CBG, which can be thought of as the “cannabinoid stem cell.” CBG is transformed into CBD, THC, or CBC, depending on the source.

In contrast to marijuana plants, which turn the majority of CBG into THC, hemp plants typically convert the majority of CBG into CBD. As a result, plant breeders are shifting their attention away from CBG and CBC by creating strains that prioritize CBG conversion.

The anti-inflammatory qualities

In an immunological response, inflammation is a common feature of many disorders. CBC has been shown in recent animal experiments to minimize intestinal swelling and inflammation.

CBC appears to have anti-inflammatory properties without activating cannabinoid receptors, which is interesting. When coupled with other cannabinoids like THC, CBC has a more potent anti-inflammatory effect.

Relieves Aches and Pains

Targeting the spinal cord can lessen the number of pain signals transmitted to the brain. However, cannabichromene has also been shown in animal studies to relieve pain, but its effect may not be comparable to THC in terms of potency.

CBC and CBD might alleviate pain by “interacting with various targets involved in the modulation of pain” at the spinal level, according to a study in 2011.

It’s possible to treat pain using CBC and CBD because they’re non-psychoactive, and scientists are optimistic about their potential.

Inhibits Anxiety and Depression

According to a more recent study from the University of Mississippi, cannabidiol (CBC) and other cannabinoids, including tetrahydrocannabinol (THCV), have antidepressant effects in rat models.

Since CBC doesn’t seem to trigger the same pathways in the brain as THC, scientists are still attempting to determine how it accomplishes this goal.

Stimulates the expansion of the brain

During maturity, the brain continues to grow through a process known as neurogenesis.

The recently discovered that the compound may help your brain develop as part of a study published in the journal CBC. Neurogenesis creates new brain cells, which appears to be aided by CBC.

It’s a common misconception that brain development slows down as you get older. The hippocampus is the sole area of the adult brain where this occurs. In addition to depression and Alzheimer’s, the lack of growth in the hippocampus may contribute to various other conditions.

Even while the capacity of cannabichromene to stimulate neurogenesis is a relatively discovery, earlier studies suggest that THC and CBD can do the same as well.

CBC is non-toxic and harmless

CBC has never been shown to be harmful, despite the lack of study on this cannabinoid. So far, research has proved the inverse to be true.

The LD50 number is frequently used to estimate the toxicity of a chemical. A specific chemical concentration is required to result in a 50% mortality rate.

It is yet to be determined what CBC’s LD50 level is. Only 20% of the mice received the lethal dose of 3000 mg/kg of CBC used in the study.

A dosage this high can only be administered via injection. Eating or smoking this much CBC is nearly impossible. We can put this into perspective because this is the equivalent of injecting 204 grams (204,000 mg) of pure CB into 150 lb human. CBC dosage ranges from 20 to 50 milligrams, just for reference.

However, there is always the chance of adverse effects. Side effects are extremely rare with CBC.

CBC Interacts with Other Cannabinoids

Cannabidiol (CBC) and other cannabinoids play an important role in the human body.

Endocannabinoid receptors may not get along with CBC. Still, it has a wide range of additional molecules and compounds.

A discussion of cannabinoids and their effects would be incomplete without noting the well-known “entourage effect.” When cannabinoids and terpenes work together, they can enhance each other’s effects.

Next, we’ll discuss the technicalities of CBC, although it is an essential component of any CBD extract. Its effects and advantages are nearly identical to those provided by CBD (and THC). The more CBC you have in your product, the better your outcomes will be.

Try a THC-free broad-spectrum CBD extract like this best-seller from Colorado Botanicals to benefit from the entourage effect. Other important chemicals, including CBC, can be found in the extract because of their natural terpene retention and cannabinoid retention mechanism.

How CBD affects the human body

This mechanism is known as the endocannabinoid system, and all cannabinoids interact with it to create their effects in the body.

The body makes these two receptors.

The brain, in particular, contains CB1 receptors. Movement, pain, emotion, mood, thinking, appetite, and memories are all coordinated.

Immune system CB2 receptors are more frequent than other CB2 receptor subtypes. Pain and inflammation are affected by them.

The body produces endocannabinoids in response to the stimulation of receptors by cannabidiol (CBD), which binds to CB1 receptors.

Conclusion

The amount of CBC study that has been done so far suggests that it has the same effective dosage as CBD. Between 10 and 50 mg of CBC is the typical dosage.

Like CBD, CBC is an extremely safe cannabinoid. Non-psychoactive, thus even high doses won’t make you feel euphoric and won’t cause any negative side effects.

The two major cannabinoids, CBD and THC, focused on the first wave of a medical study. A complete understanding of these two cannabinoids has led researchers to shift their attention to the smaller ones, such as CBC.