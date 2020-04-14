The turn of the decade leads to excitement; a chance to develop something innovative and unique, separate from the past ten years, grips inventors and companies in a race to produce something that can revolutionize the technological industry. Here is why 2020 will see technology reach unprecedented levels.

Going green

The efforts to restrict climate change have seen some wacky and weird creations in past years with reusable shopping bags, renewable electricity and paper straws leading the fight. And, though Coldplay have refused to tour because of their opposition to flying, the green battle is likely to reach a new dimension in 2020 with the expansion of technology.

Using combinations of Internet of Things (IoT), large data and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology, measuring consumption and reducing demand will become significantly easier. And, from that carbon footprints can be substantially reduced all while cutting costs and creating brand new revenue streams.

Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP) Integration

Customer service has always been at the forefront of businesses’ concerns. Chatbots have enhanced customer engagement and given a personalized experience. But, just imagine a smart device understanding the nuances of language – for example sarcasm. Understanding the true meaning behind the words that a person says will produce a completely different level of functionality and one which businesses will almost certainly benefit from.

Of course AI is nothing new, but it is slowly changing how it is being used. Computers can already mimic what a human can do with the copious amounts of data available enabling AI to develop at phenomenal speeds.

But, machines are likely to be able to go that extra mile in 2020. Currently, tasks like facial recognition and speech commands need humans to enable the AI to work. Soon, the advancement of AI will be such that this will no longer be necessary. By 2020, AI will permeate all aspects of our lives, whether education, shopping, gambling or business.

Also, one part of the AI development, and what interested people the most, is the use of Artificial Intelligence for deep fake videos, which is rising the photography and video making on a higher level.

5G Connectivity

Sick of the loss of connection and buffering? Well, 5G has you covered. 3G and 4G have come and gone and 5G is now the major player. With faster internet speed, higher-capacity and lower latency, browsing will be quicker, TV and online platforms like Moon Bingo can be accessed quicker on your smartphone and connection will be unlimited as the number of devices that can be supported goes through the roof. 5G will open new possibilities and capabilities.

Internet of Things

The Internet of Things (IoT) is far from new with the concept enabling systems like Alexa to function through Smart Home technology. But, various features of the Smart Home will be integrated on a greater level thanks to the IoT. Smart will continue to infiltrate every walk of life with the use of IoT expanding exponentially alongside it with IoT enabling more control and functionality.

Autonomus Driving

There are companies like Alphabet, Waymo, and Tesla, who successfully produced autonomous vehicles, and we can expect massive production soon. With the fast development of technology, we can expect that autonomous vehicles will become a standard in the next few years. Also, countries will have to come up with new regulations related to driving autonomous cars.

Quantum Computing

The creation of a quantum computer is maybe the biggest technological accomplishment in recent years, and it can affect all other spheres and industries. For example, the car industry, cloud services, and search engines are implementing quantum technology incomparably faster than average hardware. This technology is providing the whole new specter of possibilities.

Blockchain Technology

Besides being used for cryptocurrencies, there are many other benefits from this technology, especially when it comes to improved safety measures since hackers could not break the code in the blockchain. The use of this technology is implementing in cloud services, smart homes, authorization processes, bank accounts, and many more.

Virtual Reality

The gaming industry is also developing fast, especially when it comes to VR systems. The VR headset, smart seats, and many other gadgets will provide the player with the best possible experience. Also, this technology is being implemented in the movie industry too, creating an adventure from every movie that is suitable for this technology.

Increased Transparency

The protection of your privacy on the Internet is a big issue, and the European Union came up with their solution, they implemented the General Data Protection Regulation, which is regulating the websites from using your data without you knowing it. They intend to collect and archive the data from every company, which is now already on 70 percent. In the future, we can expect that this system will reduce the risk of losing data even more.

Increase of Remote Jobs

With all these technological improvements, there are new work positions that require some new skills, and the need to go to your office is reduced, since there are many jobs that we can do from our home, with the use of our smartphones and PCs. Also, the massive use of clouds, big data, and constant need for further development of various websites and apps, has created the need for many people to learn various programming languages and other skills.

Also, the development in mechanics and robotics created a new ambient and work positions, with less need for the workforce in traditional meanings, and increased need for people who are familiar with analytics, engineering, design, and other modern skills.

Improved Medical Care

New technologies also brought our healthcare on another level, with new machines that could analyze our condition much more precisely. One of the greatest accomplishments is the use of the 3D printer, and scientists already managed to use that technology to create artificial body parts. For example, 3D printed artificial ear, that can detect a wider range of frequencies than a normal human.