Throughout the U.S., gambling and casinos have been making serious gains compared with previous years. A lot of this is down to how legalization has entered various states, making more places gambling-friendly. Casino popularity has grown in various states across America, but none more so than online casinos. Here’s why they’ve become so popular.

U.S. casino games

Gambling at casinos is among the most popular forms of entertainment in the United States. The American gambling market generated $75 billion in revenue in 2017. From 2016 to 2017, the amount increased by $12 billion. There are many variations of casino games, but the most popular one is the slot machine, closely followed by roulette and blackjack. There is also an increase in the popularity of poker among Millennials. Increasingly, more states will legalize gambling, which will further increase the popularity of casino games. For example, the history of gambling in Pennsylvania has changed through the years from the original horse racing bets available in the 1950s to the passing of 2017’s Truck Stop and Satellite Casino Bill, which was a pivotal moment for online gaming and slot gaming in the state.

The growth of online gambling

There are an estimated 10 million Americans who love to play online casinos on a regular basis, with these figures growing every year. The short story is that Americans love online casinos, but why are these video-based casino simulations so enticing and so much fun?

The use of online casinos and other platforms has become increasingly common. There’s a wide variety of fun games to enjoy, with customers entering exciting new worlds, all from the convenience of their own homes.

One of the primary focuses and attractions of online gambling apps are the loyalty bonuses offered. Customer attention leans towards this, aiming to take full advantage of the gamification of the app. People having fun and simultaneously making money is another reason why online casinos are becoming so popular via this ever-growing market in the United States.

If it wasn’t completely obvious by now, online gaming is much more convenient compared with going to dedicated venues. You can play all the same games as a real casino from the comfort of your favorite chair. Play on your smartphone, tablet, or laptop. Another great thing about online gambling are the options. There are so many varieties from a range of different providers, compared with traditional casinos that often don’t offer more than a dozen or so options to play. The growth of mobile sports betting is starting to spread across the U.S. With places like New York, New Jersey, and Indiana making it legal, other states are sure to follow their lead sooner rather than later.

Sports betting and casino gaming have often been opposed by state legislatures, but casinos in states that allow mobile betting see a massive increase in customers as a result. Other states are either in the process of legalizing such activities or are still debating the issue. Clearly, the online gaming industry is evolving.

U.S. gambling revenue

In 2021 it was reported by the American Gaming Association that gambling revenue in the U.S. had generated $13.6 billion, a new industry record. Individual states that have legalized gambling have seen a 22% increase, compared with the previous high of $11.1 billion. Gambling income in 2022 is expected to top $44 billion, setting a new record for the biggest year ever.

States’ tax revenue has already topped $25 billion in 2022, with Millennials driving most of this growth. More money than any other demographic goes to gambling among Millennials, who are the largest group of gamblers in the country.

Why are online casinos so popular?

Transparency

A key factor in a player’s winning is the RTP, which stands for return to player, which is the average payout each player receives as a percentage. In traditional casino settings, this would be known as the house edge. Unlike roulette or card games, the return to the player cannot be calculated from the game alone. Slot machines will use random number generators to figure out the combinations of symbols that players hit. This can be altered by providers, depending on particular needs, with pre-programmed limits. The great thing about online casinos is that the RTP is completely transparent, with most having 99%, meaning the house edge is only 1%. This RTP will remain the same across all games, no matter where you play.

Higher winnings

We now know that online casinos pay out more frequently and with higher winnings. One reason for this is because RTP gives you a greater chance of getting a payout with each spin. There is also the progressive jackpot to consider. This is where the player can earn more as they continue to play. Progressive pots are brilliant, as with millions of players playing at any given time, the pot can grow exponentially.

Better odds

A lot of states across the U.S. can deliver better sports betting lines with better odds. With so many sportsbooks available online, the competition has increased. All sportsbooks and online apps have the same goal of attracting new customers while maintaining the ones they have already. One of the best ways for online casinos to gain an advantage over their competitors is to improve their lines.

Final thoughts

This is a summary of some of the most interesting statistics regarding online gambling in the United States. A booming industry is evident here, and there are no signs of it slowing down. It’s only a matter of time before these numbers grow as more states legalize gambling. It’s now the right time to get into online gambling if you have been considering doing so.