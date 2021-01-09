We all know that YouTube is one of the most popular websites of this day and age. When it was launched a decade ago, we can absolutely sure that nobody would predict the success it has achieved over the years. Not only that, it managed to create a monetizing system that lets a lot of its users earn a significant amount of money.

Even though YouTube has become a phenomenon of sorts, we can see that a lot of people still don’t get the whole idea behind the whole concept. With that in mind, it’s much easier to understand why it is so important for different ones to increase the number of subscribers. Not only that, it’s crucial to have a high engagement rate on the channel itself.

So, that’s the reason why so many channel owners call their followers to like, share, and subscribe. It goes without saying that so many owners are interested in buying followers. If you are interested in checking how this works, be sure to take a look at famousfollower.com . With that said, we would like to talk about the most popular channels in 2020. Let’s take a look at some of the most popular ones.

1. PewDiePie – 108 Million Subs

https://www.youtube.com/user/PewDiePie

As you know, one of the most popular types of channels is of a gaming nature. Meaning that the person behind the channels streams gameplay and adds some interesting comments as a part of the video. His content has become so interesting that there are numerous memes created, who are inspired by these popular YouTube publishers. The real name behind this channel is Felix Kjellberg, a Swedish man living in the UK. At one point he was competing with T-Series, a Bollywood music company responsible for creating music for Indian movies. In 2019, PewDiePie was in second place. However, in 2020 it managed to beat T-Series.

2. Kids Diana Show – 72.5 Million Subs

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCk8GzjMOrta8yxDcKfylJYw

One of the most interesting ones on this list of ours is the “Kids Diana Show”. The content of this channel represents Diana and Roma, brother and sister who are opening toys and other types of gifts. Besides that, they are undergoing numerous different adventures that will attract your attention, without a doubt. What makes this one stand out from all others is that it’s a Russian-speaking channel, that has subtitles for foreign visitors and followers. Even though our description of this channel is not as interesting as the channel itself is, we would highly recommend you to check it out and see for yourself how interesting it really is.

3. Like Nastya Vlog – 67.1 Million Subs

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJplp5SjeGSdVdwsfb9Q7lQ

The next one we would like to talk about is called “Like Nastya Vlog”. It features a little Russian-American girl named Stacy who has numerous adventures with her family. At the same time, she unboxes a lot of different toys and other products that are making her channel interested. Not only that, she appears on a lot of different YouTube channels like “Funny Stacy” and “Stacy Toys”. Therefore, you can see what’s her popularity and how many people want to watch her content. It’s needless to say that the highest percentage of her followers are children, but that doesn’t mean that she doesn’t have interesting content.

4. Dude Perfect- 54.7 Million Subs

https://www.youtube.com/user/corycotton

Now, we’ve reached a really interesting one that revolves around the world of sport. “Dude Perfect” is a channel that shows a couple of guys who are performing numerous tricks, characteristic for different sports. Not only that, their content features a lot of highly-popular faces from the world of sport. Sometimes, they create some challenges and they are competing against famous athletes from all over the world. What makes this channel really interesting is that they do tricks from all sports you can think of. Furthermore, from time to time, they have some of the stars appearing in their videos, which has a pretty big impact on the number of subscribers they have. We can see that it already exceeds 52 million, and it will only grow in the future since their content is still really popular.

5. Vlad and Nikita – 46.1 Million Subs

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvlE5gTbOvjiolFlEm-c_Ow

Vlad and Nikita are two brothers who have their own YouTube channel. They live in the US and they have daily adventures that are represented in their videos. These two brothers are six years old, Vlad, and four years old, Nikita. Besides their daily adventures, you will be able to see them unboxing a lot of different products, mainly toys. Do you see a pattern here? There are a lot of different channels that have a similar concept to it. Young children are interested in watching kids of their similar age who have the chance of watching them doing reviews of some popular toys and conducting in a plethora of interesting adventures.

6. Badabun – 43.8 Million Subs

https://www.youtube.com/user/badabunOficial

Badabun can be called controversial. At the same time, due to human nature, we can see why it is so popular. We are talking about a channel that attracted millions of subscribers with its content that going deep into people’s privacy. One of the most popular series on this channel follows the channel owner who hosts interviews to find out if someone cheats on its partner. Surely, this is the type of content that published many controversies over the years. However, it managed to achieve a significant number of followers in the last couple of years, mainly due to the popularity of the series in question. Some could compare it to a popular reality tv-show, Big Brother.

7. JuegaGerman – 42.7 Million Subs

https://www.youtube.com/user/JuegaGerman

Last but not least, we would like to talk about South America’s most popular YouTube stars. The name of the channel is JuegaGerman, and the name of the person behind it is German Garmendia. His content is mainly focused on playing video games. However, at some point, he decided to try his luck with comedy. We can see that he managed to become even more popular with this new approach. Not only that, he has one more channel that also has a couple of millions of followers.